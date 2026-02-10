How You Treat Your Pet May Reveal Your True Character, New Study Finds

Great news for all pet lovers out there — the love and care that we show for our animal companions is a great indicator of how we treat other people.

A new study from Rover opens in new tab (just in time for Valentine’s Day!) found that 88 percent of pet parents agree that the way someone treats their pet reflects how they approach other types of relationships. Pet parents everywhere know that taking care of an animal requires patience, understanding, and the ability to pick up on non-verbal cues. The effort that goes into building a relationship with an animal translates into someone’s ability to build relationships with humans.

While caring for any pet requires a level of consistency, different animals will have different needs — and different ways of expressing their love. Dogs, for instance, show their affection by being near you. They like to follow their person around and bring toys to them — like a gift, without having to go to the store.

“Love is expressed through positive social interactions that release oxytocin in both the dog and the human,” said dog trailer Nicole Ellis. “Showing your dog you love them doesn’t require high excitement, but can occur from those little things we do daily with our pets, like mutual eye contact, petting, or simply talking to them. One of my favorite examples of a loving human–dog relationship is how my dog chooses to sleep upside down, belly exposed, right next to me while we relax. It’s a quiet moment that shows complete trust, comfort, and connection without needing constant touch.”

Cats, however, are way more subtle about their affection. While some cats will eagerly crawl up into their humans’ laps for a snuggle, many show their love in smaller ways. They butt their heads and rub against legs. There’s also the famous slow blink opens in new tab — a gesture cats only make when they truly feels safe.

“A loving cat-human bond is unique to every pair,” Dr. Mike Delgado explained to Rover. “To foster a great relationship, provide an environment that meets a cat’s basic instincts like climbing, scratching and playing, and essential needs. Love also means accepting your cat as they are. Learning their body language and preferred interactions can deepen your connection, even if they are shy or touchy.”

There is a lot that goes into building that trust and love with a pet. It’s probably not a huge surprise that 52 percent of pet parents have ended a relationship (or decided not to pursue one) based on how the other person interacted with their pet (or how their pet interacted with the other person). Additionally, 42 percent of people surveyed admitted that their pets are better at showing affection than their loved one, with 46 percent also saying that they’re better at showing affection to their pets than their significant human relationships.

Overall, it seems that the depth of pet relationships sets a gold standard for other meaningful relationships in our lives; 42 percent of surveyed pet parents said that their relationship with their pets has shaped how they view love.

“The concept of unconditional love from a pet helps us set a higher standard for the consistency and acceptance we seek in human relationships,” said Philip Tedeschi, professor and member of Rover’s Pet People Panel. “The loyalty and commitment shown to a pet is a powerful indicator of a person’s capacity for deep, enduring human connection.”