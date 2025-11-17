Pets Could Be the Secret to a Happier Relationship, New Study Says

One of my favorite activities is sitting on the couch with my partner, yapping about our days and snuggling with our cat. We’re basically doing nothing, but it always makes me feel blissful. A new study opens in new tab published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that I’m not the only one: having a pet around during social interactions — especially with a romantic partner — makes people happier.

The mere presence of a pet increases visible signs of positive emotion, like smiling and laughing, during social interactions. It’s apparently true for both platonic and romantic hangs — but when it comes to romantic partners, the effects linger even after the pet goes into another room.

“There has been a lot of research on the links between pet ownership and mental and physical health, and I believe it is now time to investigate the nuances of pet ownership in more detail and how it can impact different areas of humans��’ lives, which could also explain the mechanisms underlying its positive links to well-being,” Ece Beren Barklam, the study’s lead author, told Psy Post opens in new tab .

The researchers recruited 37 romantic couples and 45 platonic couples. Each of the couples had known each other for at least three months. Some were pet parents, others were not. Half the pet parents were instructed to bring their pets to the study; the other half served as the control group and instead were given a large plush dog. The non-pet parents were also given the plush dog.