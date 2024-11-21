Why Does Your Cat Rub Against You? Scent Marking and Displays of Trust · Kinship

Why Does Your Cat Rub Against You?

All that cat hair on your pants is just a bonus.

by LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP
November 22, 2024
Cat rubbing against someone's feet at home.
amaliacoyle / iStock

In This Article:

Why Is My Cat Rubbing Against Me? Why Does My Cat Aggressively Rub Against Me? How To Respond to Your Cat Rubbing Against You Reasons Why Cat Doesn’t Rub Against Me Frequently Asked Questions

Cats often let their bodies do the talking, whether head butting (or bunting) their favorite person or gently rubbing up against your legs as you cook. But what exactly is your cat saying when they rub against you? 

“Rubbing absolutely is a way cats show affection,” cat behaviorist Kristiina Wilson says. “Cats have scent glands in their cheeks, chin, and paws, and rubbing those areas of their bodies on you or around the house are ways for them to mark their territory as safe and theirs.”

What does it mean when my cat rubs against me? The answer is far from short or definitive, but there are several reasons why your cat may use rubbing against you as a way of expressing themselves. 

Why is my cat rubbing against me? 

“My cat rubs their head against me — is my cat happy to see me?” Maybe.There are actually a number of reasons why your cat may rub against you, and a single instance could include several meanings at once. 

Scent-marking

Cats rub against their humans “as a sign of affection,” Wilson says. “They are marking you as ‘theirs’ with the scent glands in their cheeks, as well as marking you as a safe person. This also helps create a communal smell in the family.”

The scent glands in a cat’s cheeks (and chin, the top of their head, and the base of their tail) produce pheromones, which cats can smell but humans can’t. Cats use these pheromones to mark territories (and people) as theirs, but these scents don’t last forever, so they will rub against you again to replace the scent. 

Greeting and showing affection

Rubbing their head against you is often a cat’s gentle way of saying hello and means they’re happy to see you. Your cat may do this if they haven’t seen you for a while, like after you return from work or a night out, and even stray cats may rub against humans or other cats as a form of greeting.

“If your cat comes to greet you when you come home, if they greet you with an ‘up’ tail (held vertically), if they rub against you or stand up on their hind legs for pats or a greeting — so many different ways to show affection,” Wilson says. 

Seeking attention

Gentle rubbing or head butting is a sweet yet effective way for your cat to grab your attention. They may want food, pets, or playtime, and if you give them what they want, your cat will know this method gets results. 

Why does my cat aggressively rub against me? 

A gentle head butt can be sweet, but if your cat’s rubbing against you becomes overly intense or aggressive, it may be time to give them space. Cats can be easily overstimulated, so too much petting or rubbing can lead to more violent actions and even biting. This is why it’s important to learn your cat’s body language cues: so you know when they’ve had enough.

Territorial marking or jealousy

Every time they display this mysterious behavior, you may think, Why is my cat hissing but rubbing against me? It’s probably harmless, but it can be related to some jealousy they may be feeling. Cats are territorial and naturally claim and mark their territory, but your cat can become aggressive in their marking. If your cat hisses or acts violent, take a step back and let them calm down before approaching again. If the aggressive or jealous behavior persists, consult a cat behaviorist. Always make sure to identify and respect your cat’s boundaries

Health concerns

Rubbing against people (and furniture) is a normal cat behavior, but if your cat starts rubbing against you suddenly or does so more than normal, it may be time to visit the vet. You’ll want to rule out any potential medical causes, such as:

  • Allergies

  • Fleas, mites, or other parasites

  • Skin conditions

  • Ear infection

  • Neurological disorders

How to respond to your cat rubbing against you

Because your cat rubbing against you can be a sign of affection, it’s often fine to just absorb the love. If your cat is asking for attention or pets, you can certainly oblige. Just be careful about always responding to requests for food. It’s important to keep your cat on a healthy diet and avoid overfeeding

Reasons why my cat doesn’t rub against me

If your cat doesn’t rub against you, that’s not a sign that they don’t love you! Cats show affection in a number of ways, and each cat has a different way of expressing themselves. Instead, your cat may:

“Cats are all unique so look out for your cat’s own ways that they show happiness,” Wilson says. “Slow blinks, purring, and kneading are also great ways to know that your cat is happy.”

FAQs:

Why does my cat rub his face in my face? 

Your cat may rub their face on your face as a way of marking you as their person. This close contact can also be a way to show affection or greet you. 

Why do cats put their butt in your face? 

Cats are notorious for sticking their butts in their humans’ faces, and this is, weirdly, yet another way they show affection. It’s definitely attention-grabbing. 

LeeAnna Buis hugs a black cat

LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP

LeeAnna Buis has adored cats her entire life and thought she knew them inside-out and sideways. But it wasn’t until she worked with a feline behavior consultant that she fully understood how incredible, complicated, and inspiring cats really are.

LeeAnna earned her certification through Animal Behavior Institute, earning the CFTBS designation. She is a certified Fear Free trainer, a training professional member of the Pet Professional Guild (PPG), and a member of both the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC) and Cat Writer’s Association (CWA).

