Cats are weird animals. They’re not quite as easy to read as dogs, even to their beloved parents. They have all kinds of strange behaviors opens in a new tab rooted in evolutionary reasons that can be difficult to understand. If you let your cat sleep opens in a new tab in bed with you, you may find that they choose to snuggle opens in a new tab between your legs. While it’s cute, it makes it pretty difficult to move around, and you might wonder why they choose to sleep there. Here are some of the reasons.

Main takeaways

Cats who choose to sleep between your legs trust you.

Comfort and security are the main reasons why a cat would sleep between your legs.

A cat sleeping between your legs is nothing to worry about.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Reasons your cat sleeps between your legs

There are a number of reasons why your cat sleeps between your legs, including:

1. You keep them warm and cozy.

The main reason why a cat would choose to sleep between your legs? It’s simple: you keep them warm and cozy. Cats love to feel warm, and especially on cool nights, they’ll seek out the warmth of your body to keep themselves cozy. Veterinary trainer Dr. Mandala Hunter-Ishikawa opens in a new tab says that if a cat sleeps between your legs, they have found a “soft, warm, hammock-like place to sleep.”

2. They are marking you as their territory.

Cats are very territorial creatures, and at the end of the day, you are their territory. Especially if you live in a home with multiple cats, the one that chooses to sleep between your legs is marking that spot as their territory. Especially if you notice them rubbing against your legs or licking them before settling down, they’re definitely marking you as their territory. Dr. Hunter-Ishikawa adds, “If they are rubbing their faces, necks, and tails on you, then it is a form of scent-marking.”

3. You make them feel secure.

If your cat chooses to sleep between your legs, they are showing you that you make them feel secure, and they’re choosing you as a safe space. Animals feel vulnerable when they sleep, and even indoor cats are conscious of their potential status as prey. If your cat sleeps between your legs, they’re saying that you’re their protector. Dr. Hunter-Ishikawa adds that your cat feels safe to fall asleep but “is still able to get up and escape if needed.”

4. They’re bonding with you.

One simple reason for your cat sleeping between your legs is straightforward bonding. You and your cat have a very special relationship, and by sleeping between your legs, they’re enforcing that bond. Cats often curl up to sleep together, but if you don’t have multiple cats, they’re more likely to choose you as someone to bond with.

5. They want a deep sleep.

You may have noticed that your cat loves to take a little so-called “catnap” anywhere – on the radiator, on the dining table, in a sunny spot in the garden. But when they want a truly deep sleep, they’ll pick out somewhere that they feel safe and protected, such as between your legs.

6. It helps them relieve stress.

While cats don’t have jobs or seemingly anything to worry about, they can and do feel stress. They’re very good at regulating their own stress, and sleeping between your legs is one way they do that. Dr. Hunter-Ishikawa says that “if the cat is stressed in its environment and feels safe enough to sleep between your legs, then it can relieve anxiety.” Luckily, it often has the same effect on the parent too.

7. It gives them a nice vantage spot.

As humans, we tend to sleep on beds, nice and high up in the room. By sleeping between your legs, your cat has a nice high spot to look out for predators, protecting the both of you. Of course, if they’re sleeping that deeply, they probably won’t be able to do that much protecting, but it’s the intention that counts.

Should you let your cat sleep with you?

While many of us sleep with our pets, you might be wondering if you should let your cat sleep with you. The simple answer is yes. As long as you keep your home and bed clean and your cat is litter box trained, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t let your cat sleep with you.

What to do if you don't want your cat sleeping between your legs

Cats are very willful, and if they want to sleep between your legs, they’re probably just going to do it. However, if you really don’t want them to sleep between your legs, you can simply offer them a bed on the floor that belongs to them. If they still don’t stay put, you may need to consider putting them in a different room.

Alternative sleeping places for cats

If you don’t want your cat sleeping between your legs, there are many options. Dr. Hunter-Ishikawa says, “provide an alternate place nearby that is warm, with a heated blanket if it is cold, or something hammock-like so that the cat can monitor their surroundings and feel safe. Make sure that their bed is comfortable, clean, and in a place that they like, whether that’s in your bedroom, the living room, or elsewhere. They should take to sleeping there easily.”

FAQs

When should you worry about your cat sleeping between your legs?

As long as your cat seems otherwise healthy and happy, you shouldn’t have to worry about them sleeping between your legs. If you have any other reason to worry or they seem more clingy than usual, you can consider seeing your vet.

Do cats protect you while you sleep?

Cats are very territorial and protective animals, and they do protect you while you sleep. Particularly if they sleep on your body, they are showing that they are protecting and looking out for you.

Dr. Hunter–Ishikawa adds, “their presence can be soothing, and the sounds of purring can actually lower a human’s blood pressure. So in those ways, they are protecting humans just by existing nearby.”



