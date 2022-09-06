Your Pet’s Behavioral Issues Might Be All in Their Gut

Deciding to adopt your pet was probably what you’d call “ a gut decision ” — heavily influenced by cuteness. When it comes to our physical gut, though, there are all sorts of vitamins and supplements claiming to set things right and make you feel better.

Although our pets’ noses opens in a new tab tell them more about the world than their guts might, they need some TLC in that area, too. If you’ve got a dog or cat that acts anxious or lashes out, you’ve probably tried everything from environmental changes to behavior modification to medication. But one thing you may not have considered is a deep dive into your pet’s gut microbiome opens in a new tab .

Not sure how gut health connects to one’s emotional response? It has to do with the gut-brain axis, which is how the digestive tract communicates back and forth with the central nervous system. If you’ve ever felt butterflies in your stomach when you’re worried, you’ve experienced the gut-brain opens in a new tab axis in action.

Researchers studying the connection between gut health and mental disorders in humans have found evidence suggesting that regulating gut bacteria could help alleviate anxiety symptoms. And it turns out the same could be true for our furry friends.

The Gut’s Role in Mental Health

Serotonin and dopamine are examples of “feel good” chemicals used by the brain to affect mood and decision-making. Bacteria in the gut produces the bulk of these chemicals. Other bacteria in the gut may produce chemicals that promote anxiety or mood disorders. So, it makes sense that regulating gut bacteria could affect mood or behavior. Studies have found differences in the microbiomes of anxious mice opens in a new tab and aggressive dogs opens in a new tab that could prove helpful for developing treatments and therapies.

Steps Pet Parents Can Take

Talk to Your Vet

The thought that a healthy gut could alleviate your pet’s symptoms of anxiety or aggression may have you gleefully reaching for a container of probiotic-packed yogurt opens in a new tab . But before you do, it’s best to chat with your veterinarian. A healthy gut is vital opens in a new tab for many reasons, including breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, and maintaining a healthy immune system.

According to veterinarian Dr. Jessica Heckman, Ph.D., “an unhealthy gut often makes itself known through soft stools or even diarrhea. These are the most common veterinary indications that a dog might benefit from probiotics.” There are also tests available opens in a new tab that can analyze the bacteria in your pet’s gut.

Consider What You Feed Your Pet

The food you give your pet can impact their gut health. Heavily processed foods and the use of antibiotics in the ingredients mean pet foods can harm the microbiome. Human-grade and fresh foods opens in a new tab may be worth considering if your pet shows any signs of digestive issues.

Explore Supplements

There are some probiotic products for dogs that specifically claim to promote calm behavior and alleviate anxiety. Other probiotic supplements geared toward general digestive health are available for dogs or cats, but further research is needed to determine how well they work for reducing anxiety or aggression. Still, they may be a good option to consider if your pet is experiencing issues or as a preventive measure.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about probiotics,” Dr. Hekman says. “Some pet owners do include them proactively; others don’t. But since they are very safe, there is no harm in doing so. Just be sure to always let your veterinarian know about any supplements you are giving your pet.”

Consult with a Veterinary Behaviorist

Treating anxiety or aggression in pets can be difficult and time-consuming. And it often requires a combination of therapies to address the root cause and change behaviors. Managing gut health may be one of the areas you and your pet’s healthcare team can explore. Dr. Hekman agrees.

“With a serious behavioral issue, I recommend working with a veterinary behaviorist (rather than a non-veterinary behavior consultant) to discuss treatment,” she says. It’s very worthwhile to discuss probiotics and the possibility of a microbiome issue with a behaviorist.”

No matter what you decide, it’s always best to go with your...gut.