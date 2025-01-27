Most reasons are harmless, but some are cause for concern.

Cat lovers (and even non-cat lovers) find cat antics hilarious. Some of their quirky behaviors leave us wondering why they are doing such strange things. One such action is sticking their tongues out. If you have a cat, no doubt you’ve seen this behavior. However, your cat is not doing it for your entertainment.

There are several reasons why a cat would stick their tongue out; some are perfectly harmless, and others are something you may need to worry about. Let’s look at the most common causes and what you should do.

There are various reasons cats stick their tongues out.

Some of the reasons are the result of a health problem.

Most reasons are not harmful.

See your vet if there are other unusual accompanying signs.

Reasons why your cat is sticking their tongue out

Sometimes, seeing your cat stick their tongue out is incredibly funny, and all you need to do is laugh. But sometimes, it may indicate the need to see a vet. Here are some reasons your cat may be sticking their tongue out.

1. They are relaxing.

Sometimes, if your cat sticks their tongue out, it just means they’re really relaxed. All of their muscles are loose, including the jaw, which allows the tongue to protrude. This can happen when your cat is sleeping, relaxing in the ray of sunshine coming through the window, or just

lying entirely at ease. There’s nothing to worry about in this case. Instead, look at the action as a sign that your cat feels safe and comfortable, which is an indicator your kitty is happy.

2. They are grooming.

Cats are self-groomers and very obsessed with keeping their coat clean and free of mats. After a grooming session, they may just forget to put their tongue back in their mouths.

3. They are being playful.

Sticking their tongue out may be part of play behavior and could happen when a cat is chasing toys, pouncing, or interacting with you or another cat. During moments of excitement, your cat might also make chirping sounds or exaggerated facial expressions, including sticking out their tongue, as part of their animated behavior.

4. Something is stuck to their tongue.

Cats use their tongues in different ways. They, of course, use it to eat and drink, but they also use it to explore. It’s easy for something to get stuck on your cat’s tongue. They will then stick their tongues out to try to dislodge the object. They may use their paws at the same time to help. If you see that happening, you should immediately try to explore the tongue and mouth. If you see something, see if it will come out gently. If you can’t get it out, see your veterinarian right away.

5. It’s their breed.

Cats with a shorter jaw and flat face, such as a Himalayan or Persian, may just naturally have a tongue that protrudes a bit due to the facial structure. This is not something to worry about. Stay on top of their dental health because a shorter jaw may predispose them to dental issues.

6. Your cat is stressed or anxious.

Cats and people have many different ways to express anxiety. You might notice this behavior if your cat is experiencing a stressful situation, such as a new environment or loud noises. For cats, sticking their tongues out is one way. They may also vocalize more frequently or differently or hide or lose their appetite. Help them feel more comfortable and safe by providing familiar items (beds, toys), using calming sprays, and comforting them by talking to and petting them.

7. Your cat is nauseous.

Nausea can cause a cat to stick their tongue out or smack their lips because they may feel the urge to vomit. If your cat seems lethargic, drools excessively, or makes retching sounds, they could feel unwell. Various issues, including dietary changes, ingestion of something toxic, or gastrointestinal upset, may cause nausea. Monitor their behavior closely and consult a veterinarian if the symptoms persist or worsen for over a day.

8. It’s a neurological issue.

Most of the causes we’ve discussed so far are not serious health issues, but unfortunately, sometimes there is a health issue causing your cat to stick out their tongue. One of those issues is a neurological abnormality opens in a new tab . You will probably see other signs in those cases, such as difficulty walking, seizures, or head tilting, and your cat should be seen by the vet right away. Neurological problems can be minor or serious, but early detection almost always improves outcomes.

9. Your cat has periodontal disease.

As you may expect, dental disease opens in a new tab could cause your kitty to stick out their tongue. They may always drool, have difficulty eating, or paw at their mouth. Dental disease can be very uncomfortable or downright painful, and cats are often not good at showing you when they’re

not feeling well. You will need a vet exam to examine your cat’s mouth thoroughly. You can prevent periodontal disease by having regular cleanings by your vet and brushing your cat’s teeth regularly at home.

10. Your cat has a respiratory infection or blockage.

If your cat sticks out their tongue frequently, they could be having trouble breathing through their nose. The cause could be an upper respiratory infection opens in a new tab or something more serious, such as lung disease. In either case, your cat should be examined by a vet.

When you should get professional help for this issue

While a cat sticking their tongue out is often harmless, there are situations where it might indicate a more serious issue. You should consult your veterinarian if

your cat is having seizures or walking abnormally

you see your cat pawing at their mouth or drooling

there is a decrease in appetite

your cat is behaving differently or is lethargic

your cat is sneezing, has nasal discharge, or labored breathing

You should take your cat to the vet if you see any of these signs, along with sticking the tongue out. Your vet can find out if treatment is needed.

How can you help your cat at home if they are excessively sticking their tongue out

If your cat’s tongue-sticking behavior is mild and not linked to a health concern, there are steps you can take to keep them comfortable and happy:

To be sure there’s no problem, gently try to look in your cat’s mouth for abnormalities.

Create a quiet space where your cat can retreat if they are feeling stressed opens in a new tab .

Try brushing your cat’s teeth regularly to keep them healthy and comfortable.

Ensure your cat has access to fresh water at all times. Most cats do not drink enough. Try using a cat fountain, which tends to encourage cats to drink more.

Feed your cat a high-quality, well-balanced diet to support overall health. Consult your veterinarian for the best diet for your cat’s specific needs.

If stress or anxiety is a factor, consider using pheromone diffusers, calming sprays, or supplements designed for cats to help them feel more secure.

Paying attention to your cat’s behavior and giving them the care they need can ensure they remain healthy and happy — tongue out or not! Being proactive about your cat’s health and well-being is key to fostering a long, loving relationship with your pet.

