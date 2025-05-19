The instinct behind this behavior, explained.

You can learn a lot about someone from their bathroom habits, especially if that someone is a cat. While humans close the door, light a candle, or rely on perfumed sprays, cats take a different route: dig, do their business, then cover it up like a four-legged criminal trying to bury the evidence.

This behavior is packed with evolutionary significance, social strategy, and a hint of passive aggression. Whether your cat is a dainty digger or a proud non-burier, there’s a reason for it, and it started in the wild.

Main takeaways Burying poop is an instinctive feline behavior rooted in survival, hygiene, and territory management inherited from wild ancestors.

Cats use scent in feces as a form of communication, and burying it often signals submission or a desire to avoid confrontation.

Dominant cats may leave waste uncovered as a territorial display, especially in multi-cat households where litter box politics are real.

A sudden change in burying habits can indicate stress, pain, or litter box issues, and may warrant a vet check.

Encouraging proper litter habits requires clean, accessible, and unscented litter boxes, plus positive reinforcement when used correctly.

Is it normal for cats to bury their poop?

Yes, it’s totally normal, and in most cases, burying poop is a good sign. Burying their feces is an instinctive behavior in domestic cats, inherited from their wild ancestors. Their version of flushing the toilet and wiping the seat is polite, tidy, and evolutionarily prudent. If your cat buries their poop, it means they feel secure in their territory.

Origins of burying behavior in cats

The behavior dates back to wild felines like the African wildcat, the ancestor of today’s house cats. According to Pam Johnson-Bennett, a renowned cat behavior specialist, in the wild, dominant cats often expose their droppings to mark territory. In contrast, subordinate cats cover their poop to avoid confrontation or predator detection. Burying poop was a matter of survival: a concealed scent meant a lower chance of being tracked, attacked, or challenged.

Why do cats bury their poop?

There are a number of reasons cats bury their poop, including the following:

Personal hygiene and cleanliness

Cats are famously fastidious, and burying waste is part of their hygiene ritual. A covered litter box keeps their living space clean and smell-free, which matters greatly when you spend 16 hours a day napping near it.

Territorial instinct

Poop is power in the animal kingdom. It carries scent markers packed with information: identity, health, and even emotional state. By burying it, cats reduce the risk of alerting rivals or predators to their presence. It’s their stealth mode, enabled by paws and instinct.

Feline social hierarchy

Interestingly, burying can also be a submission signal. In multi-cat environments, subordinate cats are more likely to bury their waste, while dominant cats may leave theirs uncovered as a power move. So, if your cat is the only one not burying poop in a shared home, they might be the ruler of the roost — and they know it.

How burying behavior differs between single and multi-cat households

In single-cat households, most cats will instinctively bury their poop unless something is wrong. In multi-cat homes, however, things can get complex. If one cat always leaves their waste exposed, it could be asserting dominance. Meanwhile, the others may consistently cover theirs to avoid drama.

Litter box real estate becomes a key battleground for status, territory, and comfort. Experts recommend having at least one litter box per cat, plus one extra, to prevent turf wars.

What does it mean if your cat doesn’t bury their poop?

If your cat suddenly stops burying their poop, don’t dismiss it as laziness. It could signal:

Territorial assertion: Your cat may feel dominant or be reacting to a new pet.

Medical issues: Painful conditions such as arthritis can make digging uncomfortable.

Litter box aversion: Too small, too dirty, or scented litter might deter your cat from burying their poop.

Stress: Changes in routine or environment can disrupt normal behaviors.

A vet visit might be wise if not burying their poop is a new behavior and persists.

How can I get my cat to poop in the litter box?

Sometimes, the issue isn’t burying — it’s location, location, location. Here’s how to encourage good bathroom habits:

Use unscented, fine-grain litter. Many cats prefer it.

Keep the litter box clean. Scoop daily and wash weekly.

Offer options. Ideally have at least one box per cat, in quiet, low-traffic areas.

Avoid drastic changes. If you switch litter or box style, do it gradually.

Reward your cat when they use the box correctly. Positive reinforcement goes a long way.

Bottom line: Why cats bury their poop

Cats bury their poop as part of a deeply ingrained instinct rooted in hygiene, territory management, and social signaling. This behavior goes beyond simple cleanliness, reflecting their evolutionary heritage and complex communication methods.

FAQs

Why do cats smell their poop before burying it?

Cats smell their poop to check for health cues, recent dietary changes, or territory signals (even their own).

Which cats bury their poop?

Subordinate, domestic, and stealth-oriented cats usually bury their poop. Dominant or outdoor cats may leave it exposed.

Why do cats bury their poop but not dogs?

Cats evolved as solitary hunters and stealthy predators, while dogs are social pack animals that often use scent to communicate openly.

