Here are four reasons why the litter box is your cat’s new favorite spot.

Cats are curious creatures. Like, have you ever noticed that your cat — particularly your young kitten — will just lie around in their litter box opens in a new tab ? Considering the litter box opens in a new tab is basically their toilet, it might surprise you that your clean, well-groomed cat would want to roll around in there, potentially getting covered in their own pee and poop opens in a new tab .

Although this is not super common, many cats do like to lie in their litter box, for a lot of different reasons. This behavior opens in a new tab isn’t necessarily worrying, but it is kinda gross — so we totally get it if you want to put a stop to it.

With the help of an expert, we’ve put together this guide to better understand a cat’s impulse to lie down in their litter box, and what you can do about it.

Main takeaways

While it’s not typical for a cat to lie in their litter box, it does happen.

Cats may lie in their litter box for any number of emotional or physical reasons.

For cats, their litter box may represent safety and comfort, particularly in times of distress.

Is it normal for cats to lie in the litter box?

While your cat lying in their litter box isn’t necessarily worrying, it’s also not normal. If they do this, it likely means that something is up, at least emotionally. Because cats are very clean animals, they do not tend to use their litter box for any purpose other than going to the bathroom. Says Josh Wiesenfeld opens in a new tab , founder and CEO of cat hygiene company Boxiecat, “While it is not always serious, it’s worth paying attention to this behavior and observing your cat for other changes.”

Why do cats lie in the litter box?

So, it’s not the cleanest place to chill. Still, for your cat, it’s one of the places where they spend the most time and may feel very comfortable. “Cats may sleep in the litter box because many find it a secure or neutral area, especially in unfamiliar environments or when there is domestic unease,” Wiesenfeld says. “Cats may even want to spend time lying inside, because a litter box presents them with a familiar and comforting space when unwell. Other reasons could be territoriality, deficiency in appropriate rest areas, or maybe the litter box feels just warmly enclosed.”

Reasons why your cat is lying in the litter box

Your cat is stressed or anxious

If your cat is stress — or anxiety-prone — you may notice them retreating to, or even lying in, their litter box more than you expect. This is common. “Stress is one of the most prevalent causes of a cat lying in their litter box,” Wiesenfeld says. ”An anxious cat wants to retreat to a safe, secure place that smells and feels familiar. The litter box, though less desirable to some, can provide a certain amount of comfort.” This can happen when, for example, there has been a big change such as moving to a new home or bringing home a new pet. “Stress-related litter box behavior is often a signal that your cat needs extra reassurance and calm in their environment.”

Your cat is looking for privacy

There are many surprising reasons why your cat is choosing to lie in their litter box. But when you think about it, it’s one of the most secure, private places in the home. The litter box is basically the one place that truly belongs to them, so when your cat retreats there, they may be seeking some privacy.

Your cat is marking their territory

Cats love to mark their territory, and the litter box can be their favorite place to do it. While this is a less common reason for lying in the litter box, Wiesenfeld says that it does happen. “Cats have scent glands on their bodies, and lying in the box may allow them to combine their scent with the litter to reinforce their claim over the space,” he says, adding that “this may occur in multi-cat households or when your cat feels its territory is being threatened.”

Your cat isn’t feeling well

If your cat isn’t feeling well, they may retreat to the litter box for a safe, quiet place to rest. When they are unwell, they may be less picky about the things they usually don’t like at all, like the strong smells of the litter box. If you fear that your cat is lying in the litter box because they are unwell, you should contact your vet.

How to get your cat to stop lying in the litter box

If you want to get your cat to stop lying in their litter box, says Wiesenfeld, you first need to address the underlying cause of why they’re doing it. Next, you should ensure that your cat has other cozy, enclosed spaces to retreat to, like a cat bed or a box lined with soft blankets. “If it seems to be stress, try creating a calm environment by reducing noise, providing hiding spots, and using calming products like pheromone diffusers,” he says. “Regular playtime and attention can also help. If you suspect your cat is unwell, a visit to the vet is essential to rule out medical issues.”

When to contact your vet, when your cat is lying in the litter box

Although lying in the litter box isn’t always a cause for alarm, it’s definitely something to monitor. “If this behavior is also accompanied by other signs such as changes in eating and drinking or litter box habits,” Wiesenfeld says. “It may signal a medical issue such as a urinary tract infection or digestive problem.” Stress and anxiety are also valid issues that should not be overlooked, he adds. “Paying attention to your cat’s overall behavior and consulting a veterinarian if necessary will ensure your cat stays healthy and comfortable.”

Bottom line

There are many reasons why your cat might be lying in their litter box — from comfort-seeking to stress to more serious issues like illness.

To remedy the issue, you’ll need to figure out the cause of the behavior.

When in doubt, or if you suspect something more serious, always contact your vet.

FAQs

Why do kittens sleep in their litter box?

Kittens are more likely than adult cats to sit or lie in their litter box. This is partly because they are more playful and also more easily exhausted, so they may just crash in there by accident.

What does it mean when my cat stays in the litter box?

There are many reasons why your cat might stay in their litter box: stress, privacy, and territory marking. It could also be a sign of illness, such as a urinary tract infection.

Why is my cat suddenly sleeping in the litter box?

If your cat is suddenly sleeping in their litter box, first consider if their environment has become stressful. They may be seeking a quiet place to hide.

Why does my cat sit in the litter box and do nothing?

Your cat may sit in the litter box without peeing or pooping for any number of reasons. But one concerning reason is that they have a urinary tract infection or another medical issue. If you are unsure, contact your vet.