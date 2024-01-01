Articles by Valerie Mellema
Valerie Mellema
Valerie Mellema has a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness and Equine Industry from West Texas A&M University. She has been a professional writer for the past 20 years, covering a wide variety of pet health and care topics before founding a nonprofit focused on mental health in children and thoroughbred aftercare. She has four Border Collies and eight retired racehorses.
behavior
Why Does My Kitten Keep Meowing?
What to do, when something that was cute at first becomes perplexing.
