Does your dog shake, pace, or hide under the bed when a crack of thunder rattles your home’s windows? Many pet parents struggle to comfort their dogs when storms roll in, and the fear can be stressful for everyone in the house.

Thunderstorm anxiety is a real, terrifying phobia in dogs . But why does it happen? How can you help ease your dog’s anxiety and distress? Patience, preparation, and strategic care can turn stormy nights into calmer experiences for your pup.

Main takeaways Dogs fear thunderstorms because of a combination of loud noise, pressure changes, static electricity, and past experiences that create sensory overload.

Creating a safe space, adding background noise, and offering toys, treats, and calming products can help ease a dog’s thunder anxiety.

Pet parents can further reduce fear by staying calm, practicing desensitization, using counter-conditioning, and planning exercise before storms.

Severe thunderstorm phobia may require professional help, and veterinarians can provide guidance, supplements, or medication when needed.