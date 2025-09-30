Is Your Dog Scared of Thunder? Here’s Why—and How You Can Calm Them Down
Share Article
In This Article:
How to Help Dog Scared of Thunder Why Are Dogs Scared of Thunderstorms? How to Ease Your Dog’s Fear of Thunder Other Tips or Tricks That Can Help Your Dog with a Thunder Fear Frequently Asked Questions
Does your dog shake, pace, or hide under the bed when a crack of thunder rattles your home’s windows? Many pet parents struggle to comfort their dogs when storms roll in, and the fear can be stressful for everyone in the house.
Thunderstorm anxiety is a real, terrifying phobia in dogs. But why does it happen? How can you help ease your dog’s anxiety and distress? Patience, preparation, and strategic care can turn stormy nights into calmer experiences for your pup.
Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues.