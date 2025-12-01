Shots are an important part of your pet’s care—it’s good to know if you’ll need to pay out of pocket for them.

You want to give your dog or cat the best care possible. That means feeding them healthy food, making sure they get exercise, taking them for regular vet checkups, and of course, making sure they have their vaccines.

Vaccinations protect pets from diseases such as rabies, leptospirosis, parvovirus, and canine/feline distemper. But if you’ve ever looked into pet insurance, you might have noticed that coverage for vaccines isn’t always clear. Does standard pet insurance actually help pay for shots, or do you need an extra plan?

Let’s take a closer look at how pet insurance works, which types of coverage may include vaccine benefits, and how to choose the right pet wellness plan to keep your pet protected without overspending.

Main takeaways Most standard pet insurance policies don’t cover vaccines, because they’re considered part of routine preventive care rather than accidents or illnesses.

Vaccines are usually covered under optional wellness plans or preventive care add-ons, which you can purchase for an additional monthly cost.

Core vaccines such as rabies and distemper are essential for all dogs and cats, while non-core vaccines are recommended based on their lifestyle and risk.

Comparing pet insurance companies and their wellness add-ons helps you find the best balance between cost and comprehensive coverage.

Keeping your pet’s vaccines up to date can prevent serious illnesses, saving you far more in potential vet bills.

Understanding pet insurance and your pet’s vaccination status

Pet insurance works similarly to health insurance for humans, but with some differences. You pay a monthly premium to your pet insurance provider, and in return, they help you pay certain vet costs. Depending on the plan, coverage can include emergencies, illnesses, surgeries, and sometimes even preventive care.

But standard pet insurance policies usually focus on unexpected issues such as accidents or illnesses. So, if your dog breaks a leg or your cat develops a chronic condition, the insurer may cover part of the costs after your deductible. But things like vaccinations, nail trims, dental cleanings, and routine flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives are usually excluded from these policies.

That said, wellness plans can fill the gaps by covering routine care that keeps your pet healthy all year.

Understanding vaccine coverage

Vaccines are one of the most important parts of your pet’s preventive health care. They protect your pet, but also help reduce the spread of contagious diseases to other animals and even people in some cases.

Essential vaccines for pets

Veterinarians typically group vaccines into two main categories: core and non-core.

Core vaccines are recommended for all pets, regardless of their lifestyles or locations. For dogs, that usually means protection against:

Rabies

Canine distemper

Parvovirus

Adenovirus (hepatitis)

For cats, core vaccines often include:

Rabies

Feline distemper (panleukopenia)

Calicivirus

Herpesvirus (feline viral rhinotracheitis)

Core and non-core vaccines

Non-core vaccines, on the other hand, are optional. They depend on your pet’s risk of being exposed to a particular pathogen. For example, if your dog spends a lot of time in boarding facilities or dog parks, your vet might recommend:

For cats who go outdoors or live with multiple felines, FeLV (feline leukemia virus) is a common non-core vaccine.

Does pet insurance cover vaccines?

Most pet insurance plans don’t cover vaccines under their standard accident-and-illness policies. That’s because vaccines are considered preventive care, not treatments for accidents or existing health issues.

However, some insurers offer pet wellness plans or preventive care add-ons that do include vaccinations. These plans can be bundled with your primary pet insurance policy or purchased separately, depending on the insurance company.

A typical wellness plan might reimburse you for:

Common pet insurance plans and vaccine benefits

Let’s break down how vaccine coverage usually appears across different pet insurance plans.

Accident-only plans

Accident-only plans are the most basic, most affordable pet insurance option. They help cover vet bills if your pet is injured in an accident (such as a broken bone or swallowed object). Unfortunately, they won’t help with vaccines or any type of preventive care.

Accident and illness plans

These are the most common types of pet insurance. They cover both accidents and medical conditions, such as infections or cancer. But vaccines are rarely included in these plans, because they fall under routine care. If you only have this plan, you’ll need to pay for shots out of pocket unless you add a wellness option.

Wellness or preventive care plans

This is where vaccines come into play. A pet wellness plan is designed to reimburse you for predictable yearly expenses like:

Vaccines (core and non-core)

Annual checkups

Deworming

Microchipping

Each insurer structures these differently. Some pay a fixed amount per year for vaccines. Others have itemized limits (for example, up to $50 per rabies shot or $100 per wellness visit).

Which pet insurance should you get that covers vaccines?

If vaccine coverage is important to you, look for pet insurers that either include wellness benefits or offer them as an optional add-on. Here’s what to keep in mind when comparing pet insurance companies.

1. Look for wellness add-ons.

Some insurers, like Lemonade opens in new tab and Nationwide, offer wellness coverage tiers that include vaccines, exams, and testing. Make sure you review each plan’s fine print so you know what’s reimbursed and at what rate.

2. Consider your pet’s age and health.

Puppies and kittens need a full series of shots in their first year, so a wellness plan can be especially valuable. Adult pets, on the other hand, only need boosters every one to three years, meaning a wellness plan might not always save you money unless it includes other benefits.

3. Compare costs vs. coverage.

Add-on plans typically cost between $10 and $40 per month, depending on your pet’s species, age, and location. That might sound like a lot, but with average annual vaccine costs ranging from $100 to $250, a wellness plan can pay for itself if it includes even one or two other preventive services.

Bottom line

Vaccines are the simplest, most effective ways to protect your dog or cat from preventable illnesses, but they’re not usually covered by standard pet insurance policies. Instead, you’ll usually need a wellness plan or preventive care add-on if you want help covering those routine costs.

A pet wellness plan might cost a bit more each month, but it can help you stay on top of your pet’s health and keep your annual expenses predictable. No matter what kind of plan you choose, staying current with vaccines will save you money and help you care for your pet in the long run.

