Pet health insurance can get tricky. Understand how your coverage works and what it covers.

Let’s say, in one scenario, your pet is healthy, if not exactly young, and has never been diagnosed with a serious illness. One day, you feel a lump in their abdomen. You enroll them in an insurance plan, hoping the lump is just a benign, fatty tumor. But when you visit the vet, you find out it’s cancerous and needs to be surgically removed. In a second scenario, you detect the lump, visit the vet, and find out your dog needs surgery, then shop for insurance.

Christie Horvath, CEO of the pet insurance company Wagmo opens in new tab , explains that your chances of having the surgery covered are better in the first scenario. “If your pet hasn’t shown any symptoms or been diagnosed with a condition requiring surgery, you can enroll in pet insurance and potentially have a surgery covered after the waiting period ends,” she says. “However, if your vet has already recommended the surgery, or your pet is showing symptoms, most insurance providers will consider that condition preexisting and won’t cover it.”

The moral of the story? Don’t wait to get insurance. “This is why I always tell pet parents: The best time to get pet insurance is yesterday, and the second-best time is today, before anything else happens,” she says.

Main takeaways Pet insurance for cats and dogs is available in two basic categories: accident and illness coverage, and accident-only coverage. Accident-only plans cover surgery from accidents, not illnesses.

Y our pet’s surgery is eligible for coverage if it’s not related to a preexisting condition — or if your pet hasn’t shown any symptoms or been diagnosed with a condition requiring surgery — before enrolling in a plan.

If you can’t afford pet insurance, wellness plans can defray the cost of preventive care. Payment plans, grants through nonprofit organizations, crowdfunding, and teaching hospitals are other ways to offset costly surgeries.