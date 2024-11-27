As we humans get to the age where we make a specific sound every time we get up and down from a chair, we start to be more open to medical treatments outside of our regular annual checkups. The word “holistic” starts to creep into our vernacular as we get new aches and pains. And it’s a good word. Basically, it means dealing with or treating the whole of something or someone and not just a part, but we tend to use it when talking about “alternative” medicine. That might mean acupuncture, CBD, massage, herbal medicine, or any other treatment that sits outside of mainstream pharmaceutical care. As these treatments have risen in popularity for humans, it only makes sense that we try them for our pets opens in a new tab .

Treatments like acupuncture opens in a new tab or hydrotherapy are now more mainstream as an option to treat pets’ different physical ailments. Especially for senior animals opens in a new tab , these interventions may provide some pain relief or treatment without being too invasive. But what do you do if you aren’t a celebrity with a bougie pooch? What if you’re just a regular pet parent with a 9 to 5 job and a more limited budget for pet treatments? You might need to try to access holistic pet care via your insurance provider.

Luckily, this is becoming more and more common. Olivia Graham, head of operations at Lancaster Puppies opens in a new tab , says that these treatments may be included in some comprehensive plans, but other providers may only offer them as optional add-ons. Michael Benoit, president of Pacific United Insurance Services opens in a new tab , says that there are some pet insurers who offer comprehensive holistic plans and add-ons. However, even if it’s not part of your plan, you should still check with your insurance provider to see if there is some fine print you’re not reading or a way they can still cover these services.

If holistic care is important to you, it’s essential to research and compare providers to find the best fit for your pet’s unique needs.

What are some holistic treatments that could be beneficial for my pet?

When considering holistic treatment for your pet, you need to first think about what their (and your) main concerns are. Acupuncture is one of the most common holistic treatments. A key component of traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, acupuncture involves inserting fine needles at specific points to stimulate healing. Graham says that this treatment “improves blood flow, enhances oxygen delivery, and helps the body remove waste products more effectively.” It can also promote pain relief by triggering anti-inflammatory responses, which makes it a treatment for arthritis, hip dysplasia, back pain, and other injuries. If you’ve ever had acupuncture, you’ll know that the needles don’t hurt — as long as your pet can sit still.

If you have an elderly dog with joint pain, you might want to consider hydrotherapy. In hydrotherapy, water is used to facilitate rehabilitation through non-weight-bearing exercises. “This form of therapy alleviates joint pressure, improves range of motion, increases blood circulation, and builds muscle mass,” Graham says. “Hydrotherapy also enhances stamina and cardiovascular fitness, making it ideal for pets recovering from surgery, managing arthritis, or needing weight management support.” Plus, seeing a dog using a treadmill underwater? Priceless.

Other holistic treatments include laser therapy, canine massage therapy opens in a new tab , tui na, herbal medicine, and more. If you have a dog who doesn’t tolerate medication well, herbal medicine uses plant-based remedies to treat various conditions. Roots, leaves, flowers and seeds can have natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and calming effects. This makes them helpful in treating anxiety, digestive issues, skin conditions and joint pain. “Common herbs such as chamomile, turmeric, and milk thistle are frequently used to soothe anxiety, reduce inflammation, and support liver health, respectively,” Graham says.

Can I pursue holistic and traditional medicine at the same time?

Yes, absolutely, and you should. These treatments can be a non-invasive addition to your pet’s treatment plan, but it’s essential to consult your vet before you pursue any kind of alternative treatments. Your vet might even be able to guide you and point you in the direction of reputable providers, working in tandem to give your pet the best treatment possible.

“While these holistic treatments can be highly effective in improving your pet’s quality of life, they are not standalone solutions. They are best used as complementary therapies alongside traditional veterinary care,” Graham sats. “For example, infections, cancer, and major organ diseases often require medications, surgeries, or other conventional interventions as the primary form of treatment.” She adds that these therapies can support recovery, alleviate pain, and more, but they should be part of your pet’s larger treatment plan set by their vet.

Things to consider when looking for an insurance plan

If holistic care is important to you, you need to find an insurance plan that covers it. With some advice from Graham, we’ve pulled together the things you need to think about when choosing an insurance provider.

1. Review coverage details.

Look for plans that offer coverage for a broad range of treatments, including alternative or complementary therapies.

2. Check for specific holistic care clauses.

Some plans specifically mention coverage for alternative treatments, like acupuncture or naturopathy.

3. Consider wellness plans.

Some insurers offer wellness add-ons or preventive care plans that might cover treatments beyond conventional veterinary care. Benoit says that if your provider doesn’t offer coverage, you can consider bundling holistic care into your pet wellness plan, which some vets offer.

4. Contact customer support.

Always check with the insurer directly to confirm whether specific holistic treatments are covered and how reimbursement works. Choosing an insurance plan with a flexible approach to holistic pet care can help ensure your pet receives the full spectrum of treatments when needed.

Related article opens in a new tab What’s the Deal With Pet Insurance? opens in a new tab It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.

How do I get my insurance provider to cover holistic care?

Once you’ve confirmed that your insurance provider covers holistic care, you need to ensure that they follow through on paying for it. There are a few key steps to follow.

1. Obtain pre-authorization.

Many insurers require pre-authorization for treatments to ensure they qualify for coverage, Graham says. This process typically involves submitting a treatment plan or a recommendation from your veterinarian to the insurance company for approval before beginning therapy. Pre-authorization can prevent unexpected claim denials and gives you a clear understanding of what costs will be reimbursed.

2. Use licensed providers.

Pet insurance policies generally require holistic treatments to be performed by licensed veterinarians or certified practitioners to qualify for reimbursement. This ensures the therapies meet professional standards and align with the insurer’s guidelines, Graham says. She adds: “Before scheduling treatment, verify the practitioner’s credentials and confirm they are recognized by your insurance provider to avoid claim rejection.”

3. Keep detailed records.

Maintaining thorough documentation is essential for a smooth claims process. “Keep records of your pet’s diagnosis, treatment plans, invoices, and receipts for all therapies. Detailed notes from your veterinarian about the necessity and expected outcomes of the treatment can also strengthen your claim,” Graham says. Organized records not only facilitate faster reimbursement but also provide a clear medical history for your pet, which can be valuable for future care decisions.

If you follow these simple steps, you should be able to access holistic care via your insurer, simplifying the process and ensuring that your pet gets access to their care no matter what.