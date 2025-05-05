Everything you need to know to make the right decision.

Our dogs are on the move now more than ever, and when they’re not traveling with us, they’re enjoying the company of other dogs in boarding facilities, at the groomer, or through doggie daycare. All of this activity and socialization is great for pups, but it’s also great for passing diseases, one of which is kennel cough. Fortunately, there’s a vaccine against bordetella, one of the main causes of kennel cough.

Main takeaways Kennel cough is a very contagious respiratory illness characterized by a hacking cough, lethargy, and a fever.

The bordetella vaccine can be given to dogs to help decrease the risk of a dog getting sick with kennel cough.

It is fairly effective and typically well tolerated by most dogs.

Ask your veterinarian if your dog could benefit from the bordetella vaccine.

What is bordetella in dogs?

Bordetella bronchiseptica is a bacterium that is one of many causes of respiratory infections in dogs.

What is kennel cough in dogs?

Kennel cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease in dogs opens in a new tab that can affect any dog at any age. It is spread through respiratory secretions, so any dog that comes in close contact with a sick pup or the things they may have sneezed on (bedding, toys, bowls, etc.) could pick up the illness through that transmission of Bordetella bronchiseptica.

Though kennel cough is very rarely life-threatening, it does cause issues such as:

A dry, honking cough

Runny nose and watery eyes

Sneezing

Fever

Lethargy

A decreased appetite

Can dogs spread bordetella to humans or other animals?

Bordetella is an “animal only” disease. It doesn’t affect humans but can be spread to other animals fairly rapidly. Animals who spend time in close confines with other critters are most likely to get kennel cough. So, groomers, boarding facilities, or doggie daycares are major hotbeds for kennel cough.

Cats can also get kennel cough opens in a new tab , so if you have a sick pup at home, it’s best to quarantine them from all of your other animals to prevent coughing in your kitty as well.

What is the bordetella vaccine for dogs?

Vaccines are made to help prevent illnesses in our pets, and the bordetella vaccine helps keep dogs from getting ill when confronted with Bordetella bronchiseptica and canine parainfluenza virus, another common cause of kennel cough.

Bordetella vaccines can be given to puppies as young as six to eight weeks of age. Adult dogs can receive boosters every six months to one year depending on their lifestyle. Bordetella vaccines can be given intranasally, orally, or under the skin.

Is the bordetella vaccine necessary?

The bordetella vaccine isn’t considered a core vaccine for dogs. opens in a new tab Instead, it may be recommended for some dogs as part of their puppy shots opens in a new tab depending on their lifestyle and other factors. Dogs who frequently travel, are boarded or groomed, or who are attending any group classes may benefit from the bordetella vaccine. Dogs who mostly stay home without a lot of outside contact with the dog world likely don’t need the vaccine.

Side effects of the bordetella vaccine

Vaccines, including the bordetella vaccine, provide many benefits to a dog’s health, but they aren’t completely without risk. Most of the time, the only negative side effects a dog may experience will be a short-lived low-grade fever, mild lethargy, and a decreased appetite. If the vaccine was given under the skin, a pup may have some tenderness or swelling where it was injected. You may also see some coughing or sneezing if the vaccine was given up the nose.

These signs typically only last about 24 hours and most pups are fairly unfazed by them. However, in very rare cases, dogs may have a more severe reaction, which can include vomiting, diarrhea, a respiratory infection, persistent coughing, a skin rash, or swelling of the face and neck. If you notice one of these more severe signs, contact your veterinarian immediately.

How effective is the bordetella vaccine for dogs?

A little caveat to begin with here: no vaccine is 100 percent effective at preventing the disease it’s used for, but some get fairly close. And even if a vaccine doesn’t completely prevent a dog from getting an illness, they do tend to make that illness less severe. So, does the bordetella vaccine for dogs have an efficacy that’s worth your time? It turns out it can be highly effective opens in a new tab when given properly.

Benefits of bordetella vaccine for dogs

The efficacy and low frequency of side effects of the bordetella vaccine for dogs make it a great option to prevent serious illness when a dog comes in contact with kennel cough. It can save your dog some sleepless nights and a sore throat from coughing. Just speak to your veterinarian to see if your dog’s lifestyle warrants the bordetella vaccine.

Risks of bordetella vaccine for dogs

Though often outweighed by the benefits, it is possible for a dog to get sick from the bordetella vaccine, or even have a serious reaction to it. Your best option if you have a dog at high risk of kennel cough is to monitor them closely after they receive their vaccine and consult your veterinarian if they have any type of reaction.

Bottom line

Bordetella is one of the many causes of kennel cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause persistent coughing, a fever, and lethargy in dogs.

The bordetella vaccine helps to prevent dogs from getting sick when confronted with kennel cough in a highly effective and safe way.

Speak to your veterinarian if you think your dog may benefit from the bordetella vaccine or if they have ever had a negative reaction to it.

