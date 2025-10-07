Becoming a Dog Trainer: Steps, Costs, and Certifications
Learn what resources are helpful, which certifications you can earn, and more.
by Valerie Mellema
October 7, 2025
In This Article:
What Is A Dog Trainer? How to Become a Dog Trainer? Step by Step Frequently Asked Questions
You want to become a dog trainer because you love dogs, right? Makes sense. But here’s the catch: Most of dog training is about people. A dog trainer’s job often involves teaching pet parents how to communicate with their dogs and stick to training programs.
Unless you work with service dogs or shelter animals, your success will depend on guiding humans as much as guiding dogs. If that still excites you, you’re on the right path.