Becoming a Dog Trainer: Steps, Costs, and Certifications

Learn what resources are helpful, which certifications you can earn, and more.

You want to become a dog trainer because you love dogs, right? Makes sense. But here’s the catch: Most of dog training is about people. A dog trainer’s job often involves teaching pet parents how to communicate with their dogs and stick to training programs.

Unless you work with service dogs or shelter animals, your success will depend on guiding humans as much as guiding dogs. If that still excites you, you’re on the right path.

Main takeaways Dog training is as much about teaching, encouraging, and supporting people as it is about working with dogs.

Building a foundation through books, seminars, and modern, science-based resources is the first step toward becoming a trainer.

Hands-on experience gained through apprenticeships, shelters, and varied dog interactions is essential for developing practical skills.

Earning certifications like Certification Council of Professional Dog Trainers ( CPDT), Certificate of Training and Counseling (CTC), or Karen Pryor Academy (KPA) adds credibility, requires investment of time and money, and shows a commitment to humane training.

A career in dog training offers many paths, from private lessons and group classes to service dog preparation and canine sports, with ongoing learning at its core.