10 Dog-Training Instagram Accounts You’ll Love as Much as Dogs Love Squirrels
The answer to your obedience questions—right there on your phone.
Share Article
Even in a world full of warnings about it, I’m certainly not one to tell you to stay off social media — not when that would deprive you of the opportunity to get a solid dose of oxytocin-producing, mood-lifting pics and videos of dogs! Sure, doom scrolling is not helpful, but dog scrolling can be extremely helpful.
Not only will Instagram show you dogs worth seeing, it provides us all an opportunity to learn a lot from following accounts sharing great information about dog training. Here are a few of my faves.
@kikopup
Emily Larlhamopens in a new tab takes dog training to the highest level. Her dogs respond to cues to cover their nose, walk with their feet on hers, hide behind a plant (with a caption about acting like an introvert seeing a person), and to dance. There’s a video of a pair of her dogs walking with their paws crossedopens in a new tab to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. In addition to great videos, she offers amazing training tips for everything from the value of training your dog to sit, to how to teach your dog to back up onto a platform.
@ameliathedogtrainer
Amelia Steeleopens in a new tab offers down-to-earth, encouraging ideas and supportive advice about living with and training dogs of all ages. In addition to the solid dog-training information she shares, Amelia’s reels and posts do so much to make people feel better, whether she is talking about people’s anxiety, their guilt about their dog’s behavior, or just what to do on a really crappy day. So, if you want to learn about dog training and feel better about yourself and your life, this is an account to check out.
@jwdogtraining
If you’re looking for practical advice for the many common challenges people have with their dogs, Juliana DeWillems’s Insta accountopens in a new tab is full of reels showing exactly what to do to handle a multitude of issues with your dog. If your dog is reactive to other dogs, needs to learn to settle on a mat, doesn’t come when called, greets over-exuberantly, lives in an apartment, or barks too much, there’s a reel for that. If you want your dog to behave calmly on a café patio or deal with fireworks, there’s a reel for that.
@eileenanddogs
Eileen Anderson’opens in a new tabs Instagram provides insights into life with dogs and fascinating training details. Eileen swears she is not a dog trainer, and while it’s true she does not work professionally as one, she trains dogs very well and understands the science behind so much of what trainers do. She is well-versed in an extensive range of research about dogs and applies it creatively to life with her own dogs, making for innovative ideas and solutions to the challenges of life with dogs.
@lilita_yaya
To be fair, Lili Chinopens in a new tab is not technically a dog trainer; she’s an artist. But her drawings showing dog body language have helped thousands upon thousands of people achieve the same goals dog trainers seek for their clients. She has helped people better understand their dogs, live with them more peacefully, and have better relationships with them. I consider her an incredible part of the dog-training community even without being a dog trainer, and I love to scroll through her Instagramopens in a new tab and see photos as well as drawings of cats and dogs.
@theogrottendog
Ayoka Bubaropens in a new tab showcases rally obedience trainingopens in a new tab with her Rottweiler, Saga. I love the beautiful training work she does and seeing the joy of her dog while doing it. Saga, in addition to being a beautifully trained dog living the life, is a smiler, and is always fun to watch. The posts live up to the tag line, “Big Dogs. Big Ideas. Big Heart. Big Mouth.”
@smartbitchdogtraining
If the name isn’t enough to make you love Jiovany Alcaide and Taylor Barconey, their posts will get you there. The ideas on this account opens in a new tabare creative and fun with a big emphasis on enrichment, games, and activities for dogs. They regularly and clearly speak out against using harsh methods of any kind with dogs, and always seen to be having fun with what they do.
I’m not saying these are the best or the most popular Instagram accounts, but they are the ones I like the most — the ones I find myself looking forward to and thinking about, and that make me a believer in the value of social media.
@ken_ramirez_kpct
Ken Ramirezopens in a new tab trains many animal species, so his Instagram is full of videos of feeding, training, and living with the alpacas, donkeys, and goats, as well as dogs, who share his home on the ranch in the state of Washington with views of Mount Rainier a common bonus in his content. Ken is one of the world’s best animal trainers and has been hugely influential on the field and many of us who train. He has worked with butterflies, marine mammals, and wild elephants and his videos and tips are as inspiring as they are helpful.
@laura.monaco.torelli
Although she mainly trains dogs now, Laura Monaco Torelliopens in a new tab has a background in marine mammal training and has also trained birds, cats, and fish, among other species. Her Instagram account showcases her talents as a clicker traineropens in a new tab, but it offers so much more. The detailed animal husbandry training protocols to make it easier for dogs at the groomer and at the vet are a great resource. And there are lessons for us all from her honest sharing of the long physical and emotional healing journey following the attack by a pair illegally off-leash dogs she and her beautiful dog Vito suffered.
@patriciamcconnellphd
Trisha McConnellopens in a new tab’s account exudes warmth and love and empathy and humor and so much knowledge and experience, with a huge emphasis on the relationship between people and dogs. Trisha was trained as an academic, has tons of practical know-how about dog training and behavior, and is a gifted storyteller. Her Instagram posts will give you all the feels — you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll shout, “A-ha!”
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How to Find a Qualified Trainer for Your New Dog
The questions to ask and credentials to look out for to find the right trainer for your dog, according to a pro.
- opens in a new tab
Dog Training — DIY or Hire a Pro?
When it’s time to call in reinforcements.
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialize?
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly.
- opens in a new tab
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- opens in a new tab
What to Expect at Puppy Socialization Classes
A dog behaviorist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socializing than getting straight As.
- opens in a new tab
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pulling on the Leash?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for turning a stressful walk into a chill stroll.