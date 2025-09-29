Why Do Dogs Sniff Before They Poop? Surprising Reasons
This sure seems like an elaborate process just to do their business...
In This Article:
Understanding Dog Instincts and Scent Reasons Why Dogs Sniff Before They Poop How to Help Comfort Your Dog as They Go Poop Frequently Asked Questions
Every pet parent knows the drill. You grab the leash, head outside, and instead of getting straight to business, your dog circles, sniffs, pauses, and sniffs some more. Thirty minutes or more could pass before your dog actually poops.
It may feel frustrating, especially when it’s cold, raining, or you’re in a rush, but to your dog, this sniffing ritual is serious. That nose-to-the-ground routine isn’t a dog’s way to dawdle. They live in a scented world, and before they pop a squat, they gather information opens in new tab about their surroundings and leave behind a message for other animals. It’s instinct for your dog to sniff before they poop, and understanding why will give you the patience and insight into their personality and wellbeing.
