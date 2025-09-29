Why Do Dogs Sniff Before They Poop? Surprising Reasons · Kinship

Skip to main content

What are the benefits of bonding with your pet?

Why Do Dogs Sniff Before They Poop? Surprising Reasons

This sure seems like an elaborate process just to do their business...

by Valerie Mellema
September 29, 2025
Beagle sniffing outside in the grass.
CofkoCof / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

Understanding Dog Instincts and Scent Reasons Why Dogs Sniff Before They Poop How to Help Comfort Your Dog as They Go Poop Frequently Asked Questions

Every pet parent knows the drill. You grab the leash, head outside, and instead of getting straight to business, your dog circles, sniffs, pauses, and sniffs some more. Thirty minutes or more could pass before your dog actually poops.

It may feel frustrating, especially when it’s cold, raining, or you’re in a rush, but to your dog, this sniffing ritual is serious. That nose-to-the-ground routine isn’t a dog’s way to dawdle. They live in a scented world, and before they pop a squat, they gather information about their surroundings and leave behind a message for other animals. It’s instinct for your dog to sniff before they poop, and understanding why will give you the patience and insight into their personality and wellbeing.

Free virtual dental health check

Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues. 


Main takeaways

  • Dogs sniff before pooping because their powerful sense of smell helps them gather information, mark territory, and ensure safety.

  • Sniffing allows dogs to choose a spot that feels comfortable and secure, especially if they are picky or shy about where they go.

  • Pet parents can support their dogs by being patient, keeping routines consistent, and encouraging them with calm reassurance during bathroom breaks.

How much do you spend on your pet per year?