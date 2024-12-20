One minute, you’re happily petting your dog, enjoying a bonding moment, when suddenly — seemingly out of nowhere — your dog growls. The growl isn’t ferocious. It’s more like a low rumble. But it makes you pause mid-pet, wondering if you’ve crossed an unseen line.

What does it mean when a dog growls at you while you’re showing affection? Is it a warning growl? Or is your dog just being more vocal than usual?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Dogs communicate with us in various ways: through expressions, their tails, and even growls. However, before you assume the worst, it’s essential to understand why the growl is not always a sign of aggression opens in a new tab , displeasure, or hostility.

Read on for expert answers to this perplexing but common dog behavior.

Main takeaways

Growling while being pet is a common form of communication, and isn’t always negative.

Key reasons for growling include feeling threatened, being in pain, overstimulation, resource guarding, fear, or even showing affection.

Understanding your dog’s body language, such as relaxed versus tense postures, helps you interpret whether the growl signals happiness or distress.

To address growling, stay calm, respect your dog’s boundaries, and use positive reinforcement to encourage relaxed behavior.

Consult a professional trainer or vet if the growling persists, becomes aggressive, or is linked to potential health issues.

Is it normal for dogs to growl while being pet?

This may be surprising, but it’s normal for some dogs to growl while being pet. However, the meaning behind the growl depends on the situation. Dogs don’t have the verbal language to tell us how they feel, so relying on growling, barking, and tail wagging is their way to get their point across.

According to Dr. Alisha Kidwell opens in a new tab , a veterinarian in North Carolina’s Cabarrus Animal Hospital, not every growl indicates negative feelings or a precursor to aggressive behavior. A playful growl can signify that your dog is enjoying your attention. It sounds like a playful yip and may be accompanied by tail-wagging and your dog nuzzling their head or body against your hand. The dog’s body language is relaxed, and they seem happy to be around you.

On the other hand, an aggressive growl signals discomfort, fear, or overstimulation. Dogs typically express negative emotions with stiff, tense body language, including a tucked tail, side-eye glance, and rigid stance.

Subtle body language cues that accompany the growl can give you a better idea of what your pup is trying to communicate.

7 reasons why your dog is growling when you pet them

1. Your dog feels threatened

Sometimes, dogs growl because they feel uneasy and threatened, which can happen in a vulnerable situation. For instance, when a pup is sound asleep in bed, sneaking up to rub their belly may cause them to give you a warning growl. The growl allows your dog to establish boundaries, signaling they don’t want to be touched in that moment.

2. Your dog is in pain

Dogs can’t outright tell you when they are hurt. If your dog growls when you pet a specific area, like their leg, tail, or back, it could be a sign of pain opens in a new tab . Growls can express discomfort in the same way that whining can.

Your pup may be dealing with an injury from outside or playing with other dogs, have arthritis, or be exhibiting other health-related problems. If the growl persists or becomes more frequent, consult a veterinarian to rule out severe injuries or medical issues.

3. Your dog is overstimulated

If you’ve been playing with your dog and doling out a lot of energetic attention, they may growl when you try to pet them during their wind-down time. Overstimulation is common, especially in high-energy breeds like Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, and Jack Russell Terriers, who love to play and get excited quickly. In this case, the growl is an “I need a break” signal.

4. Your dog is resource guarding

Some dogs are possessive opens in a new tab of their toys, food, and even favorite people. If you’re petting your pup while they eat dinner or play with their prized toy, they may growl as a warning to stay away. This is called resource guarding opens in a new tab and is natural canine behavior, but it can escalate if not addressed. Professional training can teach your dog that caring is sharing if this becomes a recurring issue.

5. Your dog is afraid

Fear is a common trigger for growling in dogs opens in a new tab . If your dog is nervous or scared, they will growl to express unease. This is especially true for adopted dogs who have had negative experiences. Fearful growls are accompanied by other signs of fear, like wide eyes, raised hackles, and a tucked tail.

If fear is the problem, approach your dog calmly and slowly, allowing them to get comfortable with your presence before you attempt to pet them.

6. Your dog has feelings of pleasure

It may seem counterintuitive, but some dogs growl to show that they love being pet. Breeds like Great Danes, Pugs, and Golden Retrievers may rumble low in their throat when they feel relaxed or happy. You can tell they are calm or content if a wagging tail, relaxed ears, and soft, affectionate eyes accompany the growl.

7. Your dog is surprised

Have you ever touched your dog when they have been in a deep sleep, only to be met with a jump and growl? Your pup was surprised opens in a new tab and didn’t expect to be touched. Another example is if they growl when you touch their ears or paws — areas that are iffy for some dogs — and they growl as a reaction to the unexpected pressure of your hand.

What to do when your dog growls at you

Don’t panic if your dog growls while being pet. Take a breath and assess the situation. Stay calm, and avoid aggressive reactions like raising your voice or yelling. Dogs are sensitive to emotions, and your aggressive behavior could trigger theirs if you overreact.

Is your dog relaxed or tense? Look at their body language when they growl. This can help you understand your dog’s intent. For example, a comfortable dog may growl out of pleasure or contentment, while a tense pup may express fear or discomfort. If your dog is growling because they feel threatened or overstimulated, give them space. Respect their boundaries, and don’t force petting if they aren’t in the mood to be touched. Just like people, dogs are entitled to their feelings and boundaries.

When your dog is calm and relaxed, use positive reinforcement, such as treats and praise, to encourage peaceful behavior. This helps your dog associate petting and affection with positive experiences.

How to train your dog to stop growling when you pet them

Training your dog to stop growling when you pet them takes time and patience.

Desensitize your dog to touch : Gradually get your dog used to being pet. Start with short, intentional petting sessions for a few minutes several times daily, then progress to longer petting sessions as your dog becomes comfortable with being touched.

Reinforce calm behavior : Whenever your dog is relaxed while being pet, opens in a new tab reward them with treats and praise. Tell them they are a good pup. Show love in your voice. This helps your dog associate petting with positive, affectionate, and calming behavior.

Use commands to encourage positive responses: If your dog growls because of overstimulation, use words like “calm,” “settle,” or “relax” in soothing but firm tones to help them calm down.

When to consult a professional for growling

Consult a professional dog trainer or behaviorist if your dog’s growling becomes more frequent, aggressive, or paired with negative and concerning behaviors. They can help you understand underlying causes and provide strategies to better your dog’s reaction to petting. If you think a medical concern or problem is causing your dog to growl while being pet, a veterinarian can help rule out pain or illness.

Bottom line

When your dog growls while being pet, it’s not always out of aggression or anger opens in a new tab . Sometimes, it’s your dog’s way of telling you how they feel at that moment.

Your dog’s body language and emotional state play a significant role in how they are reacting to being pet.

By striving to understand their body language, you can turn growls into opportunities for better communication and deeper bonding.

FAQs

How do you respond when your dog growls at you?

Stay calm, assess the situation, and give your dog space. If your dog is growling out of pain or discomfort, stop petting them and consult a veterinarian.

Why does my dog growl when I show them affection?

It could be because your dog is overstimulated, in pain, or expressing pleasure and enjoyment. Be attentive to their body language to figure out the cause.

What does a low growl from a dog mean?

A low growl is a rumble that could indicate pleasure or contentment, especially if your dog’s body language is relaxed. It could signify that they enjoy the attention and feel connected with you.

References