10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds in the World

Some cats can cost as much as a car. At the same time, plenty of people find their kitties at shelters or wandering around the neighborhood, a select group of rare and exotic breeds come with staggering price tags that can reach into the tens of thousands.

W e always encourage prospective pet parents to adopt from rescues and shelters, especially when so many cats need homes as the cost of living continues to rise. But just for fun, here’s a list of some of the world’s most expensive breeds — complete with price tags you won’t believe. Then you can head to the shelter and find yourself the perfect kitty for much less and the same amount of love.

Main takeaways The most expensive cats in the world can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars to over $100,000, with the Ashera topping the list.

Factors like rarity, selective breeding, unusual traits, and pedigreed lineage all contribute to the high cost of certain cat breeds.

Luxury breeds such as Savannahs, Bengals, and Khao Manees may command high prices, but every cat, whether rare or adopted, brings just as much love to a home.