10 Beautiful Long-Haired Cat Breeds You’ll Love

Check rescues and shelters for any of these beautiful breeds or mixes.

If you’re looking to adopt a cat, you might be trying to decide what you want them to look like. Some of the most beautiful cat breeds around have long, luscious fur that makes them look not just adorable but very striking and elegant. If you’re allergic to cats, you might be worried that longer fur would be more likely to aggravate your symptoms, but this isn’t the case. In fact, some long-haired cats are even less allergenic.

There are lots of long-haired cat breeds, and they all make excellent pets, but they’re not all the same. They come in a huge variety of sizes, colors, and even personalities. If you’re thinking of getting a long-haired cat, you might be worried that they require specialist, intensive grooming that other cats don’t. However, they don’t always! You can get long-haired cats who are relatively low-maintenance, but you just need to get to know them. Remember, always check rescues or shelters first if you are looking for a specific breed; purebred animals are showing up there, too.

Here, we’ll dive into the most popular long-haired cat breeds and how to care for them.

Main takeaways Long-haired cats come in a huge variety of sizes, colors, and even personalities.

Long-haired cats don’t necessarily require any more specialist grooming.

If you’re allergic to cats, long-haired cats won’t aggravate your symptoms more than shorthair breeds.