9 Reasons Your Dog Is Licking the Air

Dogs are known to lick a lot of things: the floor, their lips, themselves. But have you ever caught your dog licking the air like they're tasting an invisible treat? One second, they're lounging peacefully; the next, their tongue flickers away at…well, nothing. While an occasional lick is no big deal, excessive air licking can leave many pet parents scratching their heads.

Is your dog trying to tell you something? Are they channeling their inner lizard? Is this another one of those odd canine quirks?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), repetitive dog behaviors like air licking can be linked to medical, neurological, or behavioral issues. While some dogs do it harmlessly, others may signal an underlying health concern.

Before you chalk it up to another weird dog habit, check out the most common reasons why dogs lick the air and when you should be concerned.

Why do dogs lick the air?

Dogs don’t lick the air for no reason — there’s a method to their madness. Licking is a natural behavior that helps dogs explore their environment, communicate with humans, and self-soothe. But when licking the air becomes excessive or obsessive, it’s usually a sign something is amiss.

1. Dental disease

If your dog has dental pain, they may lick the air to cope. Gum disease, tooth decay, oral infections, or something as simple as a piece of food stuck between their teeth can make licking feel like temporary relief. Other signs of dental disease or distress include bad breath, excessive drooling, or pawing at their mouth.

What to do: Check your dog’s teeth and gums for redness, swelling, or tartar buildup. If you notice anything unusual (or if your dog's breath smells like a garbage truck), schedule a vet appointment for a professional dental cleaning session.

2. Seizures

Strange as it may sound, air licking can be a mild form of seizure activity, especially in dogs with focal seizures. Unlike full-body seizures, focal seizures affect only certain parts of the brain. They may cause unusual, repetitive behaviors like excessive licking, “fly-biting” (snapping at the air), or sudden, unexplainable staring.

What to do: If your dog frequently licks the air and exhibits other neurological symptoms (twitching, disorientation, or uncontrolled movements), consult a veterinarian. They may recommend tests to rule out epilepsy or other neurological conditions.

3. Digestive issues

Sometimes, a dog licking the air is a sign of gastrointestinal discomfort. Acid reflux, nausea, or an upset stomach can trigger excessive licking as dogs try to cope with the pain. Dogs experiencing digestive problems may lick floors, carpets, or their lips excessively.

What to do: If your dog is licking the air after eating, consider switching to a more digestible diet or feeding them smaller, more frequent meals. A vet appointment is recommended if air licking is paired with loss of appetite, changes in poop texture or color, or vomiting.

4. Stress or anxiety

Humans may fidget, bite their nails, or tap their feet when anxious, but dogs can develop nervous habits like licking the air. Separation anxiety, environmental changes, or exposure to loud noises (thunderstorms, fireworks, etc.) can trigger this behavior.

What to do: Try to identify and eliminate stressors. Providing a consistent routine, using calming supplements, or introducing pheromone diffusers can help anxious dogs feel more secure. If anxiety persists, consult a dog behaviorist.

5. Compulsive disorders

In some cases, excessive air licking is compulsive behavior, not just a random quirk. Dogs with compulsive disorders may lick the air obsessively, and others may chase their tails or repeatedly spin in circles. This behavior stems from prolonged stress, boredom, or genetic predisposition.

What to do: Increasing mental and physical stimulation can help. Daily walks, challenging puzzle toys, and interactive play sessions can redirect their focus. A veterinarian or animal behaviorist may suggest behavioral therapy or medication if compulsive licking continues.

6. Cognitive dysfunction

Senior dogs may lick the air due to canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD), the dog equivalent of dementia. As dogs age, their brain function declines, leading to confusion, disorientation, and repetitive behaviors like pacing, staring at walls, or licking the air.

What to do: While CCD can’t be cured, it can be managed. Brain-boosting diets, mental enrichment activities, and medications can help slow cognitive decline. A vet can assess if your dog shows cognitive dysfunction and recommend a treatment plan.

7. Allergies or skin disease

Dogs with allergies or skin irritation sometimes lick the air to relieve itching indirectly. Environmental allergens, food sensitivities, or flea bites can cause excessive licking of paws, the body, or the air. If their skin is itchy or inflamed, air licking may be an attempt to soothe discomfort.

What to do: Check for signs of allergies, such as excessive scratching, red skin, or ear infections. A vet may recommend allergy testing, dietary changes, or antihistamines to help control the itching.

8. Boosting their sense of smell

Dogs experience the world through scent, and licking the air can sometimes enhance their ability to process smells. The Jacobson’s organ in a dog’s mouth helps them analyze pheromones and other scent particles. You may notice your dog licking the air after sniffing something intensely — this is their way of getting an even better whiff.

What to do: If the licking happens occasionally when your dog investigates something interesting, there’s nothing to worry about. This behavior is normal.

9. Foreign objects in their mouth

A dog licking the air persistently may have something stuck in their mouth, like a piece of toy, splinter, or stray blade of grass. Dogs will flick their tongues repeatedly to dislodge whatever’s causing discomfort.

What to do: Check inside your dog’s mouth for visible foreign objects. If you notice excessive drooling, pawing at their mouth, or difficulty eating, a vet visit may be necessary to remove the obstruction safely.

When should you worry about your dog licking the air and see a vet?

While occasional air licking is typical, you should see a vet or dog behaviorist if:

Behavior becomes compulsive or excessive.

Air licking is accompanied by vomiting, weight loss, or lethargy.

Your dog shows signs of pain, confusion, or seizures.

They start licking obsessively after eating, which could indicate acid reflux.

Early intervention can help address underlying health conditions before they worsen. Be attentive to your dog’s habits to rule out habits or medical issues.

If you notice your dog licking the air more frequently or intensely over time, document how often it happens and write down patterns. Does it occur after meals, during moments of stress, or at random? Keeping a log of their behavior can help your vet pinpoint potential triggers and rule out serious conditions.

How to stop your dog from licking the air

According to Dr. Mary Burch, a certified applied animal behaviorist, “Some dogs lick the air when they are happy or excited.” However, if your dog’s behavior becomes problematic, the first thing to do is identify the cause. Whether it’s anxiety, allergies, or dental pain, addressing the root issue is essential.

Provide mental and physical stimulation. Bored dogs may lick excessively, so ensure they get enough exercise and interactive enrichment.

Keep your dog’s environment calm. Reduce stress triggers, use calming products, and create a consistent, peaceful routine.

Check for medical concerns. If the licking is persistent, get a vet’s opinion to address underlying medical problems.

Dogs lick the air for various reasons, ranging from curiosity to medical conditions. While occasional air licking is harmless, frequent or obsessive licking may signal something more serious. By paying close attention to when and why your dog is licking the air, you can determine whether it’s a quirky habit or if you should contact a vet or dog behaviorist.

Your dog’s weird quirks make them interesting and unique. However, if their tongue works overtime on invisible peanut butter in the air, it may be time to dig deeper for a reason.

