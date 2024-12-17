Dogs love to lick everything, even when we don’t necessarily want them to. Our faces opens in a new tab , furniture, and for some dogs opens in a new tab , our legs opens in a new tab are prime licking real estate. If your dog loves to lick your legs, you might be wondering why they do it — and whether it’s normal.

Rest assured, it’s nothing to worry about. But you can stop them from doing it if it bothers you. Here’s how.

Main takeaways

Dogs licking your legs is totally normal and nothing to worry about.

Your dog might lick your legs as a sign of affection.

Your dog might think that you taste good.

Is it normal for dogs to lick their pet parent’s legs?

Your legs are a part of you, and your dog is communicating to you the same way they would if they licked you anywhere else. Rachel Rodgers, a clinical animal behaviorist and the founder of Nose to Trail opens in a new tab , explains: “It’s not ‘abnormal’ in the sense of it being detrimental to a dog’s health and potentially dangerous, but it is not the most common of behaviors. Some dogs will do it, others won’t.” Rodgers, who has two dogs, finds that one licks her feet, while the other one has no interest at all.

6 common reasons why your dog licks your legs

Your dog is expressing love and affection

The number one reason why your dog licks your legs? They love you. Your dog is interested in every part of you, and licking is one way that they’re communicating this affection. (They don’t have words, so we have to listen to the other ways they express themselves.) “Any kind of licking by a dog could be a sign of affection, similar to how they may interact with other dogs,” says Rodgers. However, context is important.

Your dog wants more attention

Dogs love attention, and licking is one way that they get it, particularly if you put up a fuss, scream, or laugh when they lick you. That positive reinforcement means that they will continue to lick your legs, as long as it gets your attention.

Your dog thinks your sweat tastes good

Sweat is salty, and dogs love the taste of salt. In particular, if you’ve just woken up or worked out, your dog might be licking your legs to get that sweet sweat taste. “Some dogs just enjoy the taste of your sweat,” says Rodgers. And that’s nothing to worry about at all.

You put on lotion

If you’ve put on lotion, your dog might be licking you because the taste is interesting. Alternatively, they might be licking you to try and get rid of the weird, foreign smell on your body — they want you to smell more like a familiar member of their pack again.

Your dog is grooming you

In a similar vein, your dog might actually be grooming you. Rodgers says this isn’t common, because dogs don’t groom as thoroughly as cats do. “At the end of the day, our dogs know that we aren’t dogs too,” says Rodgers. “However, they can learn from other animals to do this and have seen their mother licking siblings when they were young.”

Your dog finds licking comforting

Licking behaviors are comforting to dogs, and they might be licking your legs as a way to self-soothe or comfort themselves. Says Rodgers, “Dogs can do this as an appeasing behavior, something they do when they’re a little worried.” This is particularly true if they’ve done something wrong. Still, if it bothers you, it’s OK to try to get them to stop (see below), no matter how much they like it.

When to be concerned about licking

You shouldn’t worry too much about your dog’s licking behaviors. But if it seems excessive or compulsive, this might be a sign of a deeper issue. If it seems like a new behavior that’s unusual for them, you should contact your vet.

“It is also important to consider the length of time a dog spends licking your legs,” Rodgers says. “If this is something they are doing for considerable periods of time, several times a day, every day — then we want to start looking at why they are doing this, as it could be they are feeling a bit anxious or stressed.”

How to train your dog to stop licking your legs

If your dog licks your legs too much and you want to stop them, don’t encourage the behavior. Walk away and don’t positively reinforce the licking through laughter or playing with them. Rodgers says that all behavior is made up of the ABCs: “A” for antecedent (what happens before), “B” for the behavior, and “C” for consequence. “The intervention point needs to be at point A. To break this habit, change the cycle of what happens before.” She also recommends having an enrichment device you’re ready to give them, like a lick mat or Kong smothered in something tastier than your sweat.

Bottom line

There are tons of reasons why your dog might love to lick your legs. Maybe they’re expressing love and affection, maybe they want attention, maybe they’re actually grooming you. Regardless, you don’t really need to worry about the behavior unless it seems excessive to you.

FAQs

Why does my dog lick my legs in the morning?

You may find that your dog seems to lick your legs more when it’s first thing in the morning. This could simply be because you’re a little sweaty from sleeping and they like the taste.

Is licking a sign of a health problem?

Generally, licking isn’t anything to worry about. But if your dog is doing it excessively or much more than usual, this could be a sign of gastrointestinal issues. When in doubt, contact your vet. “It is often seen more as an emotional response to things rather than a health problem in itself,” says Rodgers, reassuringly.

Why does my dog lick my legs when I get out of the shower?

One reason why a dog might lick you when you get out of the shower is because you smell weird to them. They’re trying to get the foreign scents of shower gels and other products off you. You might also just smell exciting and tasty to them.

Why does my dog lick me so much?

Your dog licks you so much because they love you, and it feels good to them. They’re being affectionate and playful, and they don’t realize it can get a little gross for you. Adds Rodgers: “We have to remember dogs don’t have hands. They don’t explore the world with their paws. They often use their mouths instead, particularly puppies. Sometimes this becomes a habit they start from an early age.”