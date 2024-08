And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.

A resurfaced video featuring soccer player Nuno Tavares sharing a moment of affection with his two pups sparked a heated debate online in earlier this year, and raised a question: “Should we let our dogs lick our faces, lips, and even mouths?”

The video, originally posted in 2021, captured the Arsenal left-back (currently on loan to Nottingham Forest Football Club) allowing his dogs to give him kisses on the tongue and sparked a divisive conversation online as to whether you should allow your dog to get so… up close and personal.

Understanding why our dogs feel the urge to shower us with slobbery kisses is the first step in navigating their displays of affection. Why do pups want to lick us all the time opens in a new tab ? ​​And what is the relationship between a dog’s kisses and our own health? Delve into the reasons behind a dog’s desire to lick your face; whether their saliva is as clean as they’d like us to think; and whether allowing your dog to lick your face, lips, or mouth is best practice.

Why does my puppy lick my face? (And should they?)

Typically, dog behaviors serve as a form of communication opens in a new tab , and licking is no different. Licking may occur when your dog is excited, or showing affection, but it can also happen when your dog feels nervous opens in a new tab . Your dog may lick to explore their environment or try something they think smells tasty. You may catch your dog licking the kitchen floor or the cement outside the ice cream shop.

Did you just finish a meal and your dog wants to lick your lips? They are probably trying to get a taste of that yummy meal you just had. Another reason a dog may lick is to show affection or grooming behavior, similar to how they show affection to the mother dog.