Have you ever had to rush your dog to the vet after they swallowed something or because they are limping and holding up one paw at the park? If so, you know just how stressful and expensive pet emergencies can be. The good news is that pet insurance can help you manage those surprise vet bills and focus on getting your dog back to full health, instead of worrying about your credit card balance.

Of course, if you’re new to the whole pet insurance thing, you probably have questions. How much does dog insurance actually cost? And which factors determine what you’ll pay each month or year? The answers depend on your dog’s age, breed, health history, and where you live, along with the type of coverage you choose.

Before diving into numbers, it's helpful to understand the basics of what affects your pet insurance costs, the types of plans available, and how to find the right balance between affordability and peace of mind.

Main takeaways Dog insurance costs typically range from $25 to $70 per month, depending on factors such as breed, age, and the type of coverage. Puppies and healthy mixed breeds tend to cost less to insure than older dogs or breeds prone to health issues.

Location matters, because you’ll pay higher premiums if you live in an urban area where vet bills are more expensive.

Different types of policies, from accident-only to lifetime coverage, affect prices and which expenses the insurer will reimburse.

You can usually save on pet insurance by adjusting your deductible, reimbursement rate, or annual limit, or by bundling plans from the same provider.

Comparing multiple pet insurance companies is the best way to find the right policy for your dog’s needs and your budget.