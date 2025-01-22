How to Teach Your Dog to Shake in a Few Simple Steps

You can help your dog learn this awesome trick.

Dogs are intelligent, but when it comes to learning new behaviors (such as tricks and commands), they need consistency, patience, confidence, and creativity (to keep training methods interesting) to learn effectively.

According to veterinarian Dr. Alisha Kidwell opens in a new tab , dogs also thrive when their training is tailored to their needs and behavior, and understanding your dog’s body language and unique personality is essential to successful training.

Frequent, short practice sessions are more effective than occasional, long sessions in teaching your dog new commands.

Positive reinforcement, such as praise and affection, is crucial for solidifying behaviors and helping dogs associate actions with rewarding outcomes.

Adjusting methods when setbacks occur ensures continued engagement and progress, allowing your dog a smooth and enjoyable learning experience.

We’ll explore these tips and more in this guide to teaching your pup how to shake opens in a new tab .

Prepare for training

Before teaching your dog to shake, set the stage for a positive, rewarding experience. Structure and repetition are essential, so ensure your training space is quiet and free of distractions, including other people, pets, or loud noises. Gather your dog’s favorite high-quality treats (such as a chunk of cheese or grilled chicken) and prepare to engage your dog’s attention entirely. Training sessions should be short and fun; dogs have short attention spans, so stick with 10- to 15-minute interval training.

Introduce “shake”

1. Have your dog sit while you hold the treat in one hand.

The first step is to get your dog comfortable sitting while you prepare a treat. Sit across from your pup, ensuring they can see the treat in your hand. This creates anticipation and makes them eager to engage.

2. Give your dog the command “shake” and keep your fist under their nose.

While holding the treat, gently but firmly and clearly say, “Shake.” Keep your hand close enough to your dog’s nose so that they can smell the treat. You want them to associate the command with touching your hand with their paw.

3. When your dog touches your hand with their paw, say “good,” and open your hand with the treat.

When your dog touches your hand with their paw, immediately praise them with a cheerful, proud “Good!” and give them the treat. This positive reinforcement is crucial for building obedient behavior.

Keep practicing shaking each day

Consistency is essential to teaching your dog how to shake. While it may be tempting to practice occasionally or “when you have the time,” frequent, short sessions are more effective.

Experts agree that dogs thrive on repetition, and consistent practice will reinforce positive behavior while helping your pup improve their skills. A quick five-to 10-minute session several times daily can significantly and positively impact your pup’s confidence and proficiency.

During practice sessions, maintain a calm, peaceful, and friendly demeanor. Dogs are attuned to your moods and emotions, so remain patient and upbeat. If you're having a bad day, postpone training until you’re in a better mood. Your anxiety and stress could affect your dog’s mood, making them anxious and stressed, too.

Phase out the treat

Once your dog has mastered the “shake” command, reduce the frequency of treats during training sessions. This helps to solidify the behavior, ensuring it isn’t solely dependent on rewards. Instead, shift focus to praise and positive attention. When your dog touches your hand with their paw, give them pets, verbal praise, and other forms of affection to build confidence and encourage continued obedience.

Switch hands with the treat

When your dog has mastered the “shake” command with one hand, switch hands. This step ensures your dog can perform regardless of which side you shake from.

Be consistent in your tone and gestures. Hold the treat as usual and give the “shake” command. As your dog touches your hand, praise them as you would when teaching with the first hand. Shaking with both hands helps strengthen their understanding of the command.

How to work with common training setbacks

No training process is without challenges. Occasionally, your dog may seem distracted or uninterested. Training setbacks can feel frustrating, but your dog is allowed to have an off day. The key is to remain patient and adjust your approach to keep your dog engaged. And sometimes, your pup needs a break.

Adapt your training methods if your dog shows signs of boredom or resistance. New environments, varied tones, and commands can help maintain their attention, reigniting their eagerness and excitement to learn and engage. Another helpful strategy is to break training sessions into shorter intervals. For example, if you’ve been doing 15-minute sessions, try five-minute sessions to give your pup recharge time.

Like humans, dogs can experience burnout, which can make them lethargic, uninterested, and desperately needing a nap (or 12). Allow your dog to rest for a day or two. Engage with them in other ways, like playtime with their favorite toys and belly rubs. A gentler approach will get your dog back on track in no time.

