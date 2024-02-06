Litter Box Covers for Cats: The Best Litter Box Covers in 2024 · Kinship

The Best Litter Box Covers in 2024

Cover that sh*t up.

by Elizabeth Laura Nelson
February 8, 2024
Two cats with ModKat litter box.
Photo Courtesy of @modkat.

A new cat parent faces a few important decisions: wet food or dry, how many toys to buy (correct answer: all the toys), and will your kitty be allowed to roam freely on your kitchen counters? (Good luck, if you decide that last one is a no for you.) And there's another, more urgent consideration, as well — one that directly impacts the aesthetics, and possibly the smell, of your home. What kind of litter box will you provide for your new family member?

Most people prefer to keep pee and poo under cover, but selecting the appropriate litter box cover for your home and cat involves considerations beyond mere aesthetics. First, assess your cat’s preferences and habits. Some cats may prefer open, uncovered litter boxes, while others might appreciate more privacy provided by covered options.

Consider the size of the litter box and cover to ensure it accommodates your cat comfortably. Ventilation is crucial to prevent odors from accumulating, so choose a cover with proper airflow. Easy access for cleaning is also essential; opt for covers that can be easily lifted or removed. Additionally, keep in mind your home’s layout and available space.

If you’re in the market for a cat litter box cover, we've rounded up a list of options to fit a variety of budgets, spaces, and needs.

Our favorite litter box covers

The type of litter box cover you need will depend on the type of litter box you have. While some covers are meant to be used with any litter tray, others are brand-specific. Below, you’ll find an extra-large option with a swing-top door for easy scooping, one to fit a Litter Genie litter box, and a curtained option perfect for cats camping out in the bathroom.

Phresh litter box
So Phresh Flip Top Cat Litter Box Hood
$36

This extra-large litter box cover has a flip top so you can easily scoop it out without removing the whole thing. A carbon filter helps keep things smelling fresh, and the handle and clips let you carry it from one place to another — handy if you’re trying to find the perfect spot to keep it.

$36 at Amazon
Litter Genie litter box hood
Litter Genie Litter Box Hood
$30

If you’ve got a Litter Genie litter box, this hood will fit it perfectly. A swinging door lets your cat enter and exit easily, while give them their privacy, and a there’s even a scoop holder on the back. (Because no one loves scooping the litter box, but having the scoop within easy reach makes it a little better.)

$30 at Amazon
RYpetmia litter box cover
RYpetmia Cat Litter Box Enclosure
$46

Love camping? One reviewer said setting up this litter box cover was as easy as pitching a tent — and that’s just what it looks like, too. Slide your cats tray in and out of this adorable curtained cover for a litter box and you and your cat will both be happy campers. Your cat will appreciate the privacy, and you’ll like that there's a hook on the side to hang the scoop. Plus, the curtains will keep splashes and dust contained.

$46 at Amazon

Litter box cover furniture 

There’s no question that cats elevate the aesthetics of any space — but their litter boxes? Not so much. Fortunately, there are ways to make your cat’s bathroom blend right in with the surrounding space, and even elevate its style. These litter boxes double as furniture, so it’s easy to incorporate them into your home’s interior design (especially if you have more than one cat, and therefore need more than one litter box).

Frisco litter box cover
Frisco Mid-Century Modern Side Table Cat Litter Box Cover
$120

If you’re into the mid-century modern style, this one's for you. Available in two different finish options, it functions as a side table and fits most standard litter boxes. A hinged double door makes scooping easy (if not fun) and the entrance can be installed on either side.

$120 at Chewy
Bundle & Bliss litter box cover
Bundle & Bliss Secret Litter Box
$110
$100

Are you a proud plant parent, as well as a pet parent? When nature calls, give your cat a little bit of faux nature to do their business in. Nestle this planter litter box among your other plants, where it will be cleverly disguised as just another member of your plant family. An activated carbon filter helps keep the air clear, too.

$100 at Chewy
Baxton Studio litter box cover
Baxton Studio Oak Sadie Cat House Litter Box Enclosure
$146

This one is a stunner. Wooden slats and angled legs add flair to this litter box cover that looks like a stylish side table. Your cat goes in the side entrance and has plenty of room to do what they need to do in private. The slats let air circulate to prevent odor buildup. Note that you’ll have to put this one together yourself, and a litter box is not included.

$146 at Petco
Snug Home litter box cover
Snughome Cat Litter Box Enclosure
$101

Cats love to climb, and no cat parent should be without some type of tower or tree for their kitty (or kitties) to explore. Why not combine a cat tree and a litter box cover? This piece of litter box furniture is a jungle gym, napping spot, scratch post and bathroom all in one. What’s not to love? Just slide the litter box in the bottom, and you’re good to go.

$101 at Amazon

Litter boxes with covers

Looking for a litter box with a cover but want a simple, no-fuss option? Many litter boxes come with their own covers so you don’t have to guess about which one will fit or put together a new piece of furniture. One of these will fit the bill.

Modkat litter box covers
Modkat Flip Litter Box
$90

This stylish front-entry litter box is great for cats who tend to pee out the side of the box (if you have one, you know). It comes with a reusable liner that lasts up to three months. The base is seamless, to prevent leaks, and the flip top gives easy access for scooping. And yes, there’s a place to hang the included scoop, too.

$90 at Modkat
Amazon Basic
Amazon Basics No-Mess Hooded Corner Cat Litter Box
$55

Nobody puts baby in a corner... but you might want to put your litter box in the corner, and if so, this triangular covered litter box is just what you need. A charcoal filter keep odors at bah, and the top pops off for changing the litter, scooping, and cleaning.

$55 at Amazon
Pawhut litter box covers
PawHut Hooded Cat Litter Box
$50

This looks more like a little cat house than a litter box, with its square, stylish design. There’s a front door and a top door, so your kitty can go in the front and pop out the top. A drawer at the bottom pulls out for scooping and litter-changing. It's fully enclosed to prevent splashing and keep smells contained.

$50 at Amazon
Booda dome litter box cover
Booda Dome Cleanstep Litter Box
$57

This covered litter box is domed, so it looks like a little spaceship, complete with stairs leading up to it. It's larger than standard litter boxes, so your cat has plenty of room to turn around and get comfy, and it's made to contain litter scatter. A carbon filter helps keep things smelling fresh.

$57 at Chewy

PetSafe litter box covers

If you’ve got a PetSafe brand litter box, you’ve got a couple of options for a cover: a top-entry cover, or one with a traditional front entrance. Both are affordable and well-reviewed, so it’ll come down to which one your cat seems to prefer.

PetSafe scoop free litter box cover
PetSafe ScoopFree Litter Box Privacy Cover
$35
$30

This cover works with the PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Second Generation, and the ScoopFree Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box. Cats to the front!

$30 at Chewy
Pet Safe litter box cover
PetSafe ScoopFree Top Entry Litter Box Privacy Cover
$45
$40

A top-entry litter box can help keep litter contained, so your cat doesn't track it all over the house. This one works with the PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Second Generation, and the ScoopFree Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

$40 at Chewy

Cove and Litter Robot litter box covers

If you have a Cove litter box, made by Tuft & Paw, or a Cove litter box dupe, you might be wishing for a cover to give your cat a little more privacy, or for aesthetic reasons. Tuft & Paw also sells a gorgeous piece of litter box cover furniture, the Haven — but you can also use one of the other litter box covers featured above, or a different piece of litter box cover furniture. (Or DIY it — see below!)

The Litter Robot is another matter: If you have one of these, you don’t need a cover, because it’s all one big dome that cycles itself. Therefore, a Litter Robot box cover doesn’t exist, and doesn’t need to! Curious about automatic litter boxes? Check out this review — and keep in mind, the Litter Robot isn’t the only automatic litter box in the game.

Haven litter box cover
Haven Litter Box Enclosure
$699

No one will guess that this elegant piece of furniture houses a litter box; it’s made with a lovely ash-veneer premium plywood and white semi-gloss metal. It has a drop-down front panel for easy scooping and cleaning and it comes with a litter box, scoop, brush, and dustpan, so you’ll have everything you need.

$699 at Tuft & Paw
Litter Robot covers
Litter Robot 4
$699

The Litter Robot isn’t just a covered litter box — it’s an automatic litter box that means you don't have to scoop poop ever again. Seriously. Full disclosure: I have one (albeit an earlier model) and I haven’t scooped litter in years. My three cats happily share it, and my small apartment never smells like a cat box. Your mileage may vary, of course, but I love mine.

$699 at Litter Robot

DIY litter box covers

Feel like getting crafty? Whether you're looking to save money or you just prefer to make your own, unique DIY litter box cover, you’ve got plenty of options. Hit up YouTube for some tutorials: We like this IKEA hack, and this one that uses a piece of storage furniture many of us may have stashed in a garage or basement already. TikTok is another great resource for DIY litter box cover ideas: This one is great for inspo (even if you can’t thrift an antique chest, you might find something similar), and this one doubles as a (fake) planter.

What to consider when choosing a litter box cover

When you’re deciding what your litter setup should be, and potentially shopping for a litter box cover, think about a few things:

  • How big is your cat? Do you need a roomy litter box, or will a smaller box work?

  • Do you have more than one cat? Experts say to go by the “N+1” rule, where N is the number of cats. Two cats? You need three litter boxes.

  • Where will the litter box go? Would it make sense to get a nice piece of litter box furniture that can double as a side table, or do you need a litter box that will fit in a corner?

FAQs (People also ask):

Should I refrain from covering my cat’s litter box? 

As much as we cat parents might prefer to keep the whole poop situation under cover, a covered litter box won’t work for every cat family. Cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt, founder of  Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates, explains: “In nature, cats are vulnerable when eliminating. They instinctively like to be able to scan in all directions to see threats, so some cats feel ill at ease in a covered box.”

Covered litter boxes may also trap odor, Quandt says “making them less appealing to cats and making you scoop more often.” On the other hand, a covered box helps keep litter and pee inside the box, “but a high-walled open box helps with that, too.”

What if my cat doesn’t like using a covered litter box? 

Dr. Kelly Diehl, Senior Director Of Science Communication at  Morris Animal Foundation, has been a veterinarian for 35 years and a cat parent for 55. She says she doesn’t generally recommend covered litter boxes, explaining that “many cats simply don't like them.” If your cat shows signs of not wanting to use a covered litter box (namely, not pooping and peeing in it), you’ll have to find a way to make an uncovered box work in your home.

Should I be concerned if my cat is not covering their poop? 

Cats generally cover up their business when they’re done, often digging into the litter and flinging it around in their haste to keep things clean. But this isn’t always the case! Should you be worried if your cat is leaving their poop right out in the open?

“Right now, I have one kitty who is very careful about covering his stool and another kitty who is not — and they're brother and sister, raised together!” Diehl says. But she says this isn’t cause for concern. “I don’t typically worry about this unless I have a client who says the litter box behavior has suddenly changed for their kitty.”

How often should you clean your cat’s litter box?

“As often as you can!” Diel says. “As a cat owner as well as a veterinarian, I’ve had cats who are very finicky about the cleanliness of their box and will start soiling outside the box if it is not clean — and I’ve had other cats who were not nearly as picky.”

The bottom line? “I recommend scooping each litter box at least once daily (we actually scoop our boxes two to three times a day in my house) and clean the whole box at least once a week,” Diehl says.

Writer Elizabeth Nelson with her cat, Freddy

Elizabeth Laura Nelson

Elizabeth Laura Nelson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, Elizabeth was scared of cats (claws and teeth, yikes) but she has since gotten over her fear and now shares her home with three sweet and gentle feline companions who make life better (and cuddlier) every day.

