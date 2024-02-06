The Best Litter Box Covers in 2024
Cover that sh*t up.
A new cat parent faces a few important decisions: wet food or dry, how many toys to buy (correct answer: all the toysopens in a new tab), and will your kitty be allowed to roam freely on your kitchen counters? (Good luck, if you decide that last one is a no for you.) And there's another, more urgent consideration, as well — one that directly impacts the aesthetics, and possibly the smell, of your home. What kind of litter boxopens in a new tab will you provide for your new family member?
Most people prefer to keep pee and poo under cover, but selecting the appropriate litter box cover for your home and cat involves considerations beyond mere aesthetics. First, assess your cat’s preferences and habits. Some cats may prefer open, uncovered litter boxes, while others might appreciate more privacy provided by covered optionsopens in a new tab.
Consider the size of the litter box and cover to ensure it accommodates your cat comfortably. Ventilation is crucial to prevent odors from accumulating, so choose a cover with proper airflow. Easy access for cleaning is also essential; opt for covers that can be easily lifted or removed. Additionally, keep in mind your home’s layout and available space.
If you’re in the market for a cat litter box cover, we've rounded up a list of options to fit a variety of budgets, spaces, and needs.
Our favorite litter box covers
The type of litter box cover you need will depend on the type of litter box you have. While some covers are meant to be used with any litter tray, others are brand-specific. Below, you’ll find an extra-large option with a swing-top door for easy scooping, one to fit a Litter Genieopens in a new tab litter box, and a curtained option perfect for cats camping out in the bathroomopens in a new tab.
Litter box cover furniture
There’s no question that cats elevate the aesthetics of any space — but their litter boxes? Not so much. Fortunately, there are ways to make your cat’s bathroom blend right in with the surrounding space, and even elevate its style. These litter boxes double as furniture, so it’s easy to incorporate them into your home’s interior design (especially if you have more than one cat, and therefore need more than one litter box).
Litter boxes with covers
Looking for a litter box with a cover but want a simple, no-fuss option? Many litter boxes come with their own covers so you don’t have to guess about which one will fit or put together a new piece of furniture. One of these will fit the bill.
PetSafe litter box covers
If you’ve got a PetSafe brand litter box, you’ve got a couple of options for a cover: a top-entry cover, or one with a traditional front entrance. Both are affordable and well-reviewed, so it’ll come down to which one your cat seems to prefer.
Cove and Litter Robot litter box covers
If you have a Cove litter boxopens in a new tab, made by Tuft & Paw, or a Cove litter box dupe, you might be wishing for a cover to give your cat a little more privacy, or for aesthetic reasons. Tuft & Paw also sells a gorgeous piece of litter box cover furniture, the Haven — but you can also use one of the other litter box covers featured above, or a different piece of litter box cover furniture. (Or DIY it — see below!)
The Litter Robot is another matter: If you have one of these, you don’t need a cover, because it’s all one big dome that cycles itself. Therefore, a Litter Robot box cover doesn’t exist, and doesn’t need to! Curious about automatic litter boxes? Check out this reviewopens in a new tab — and keep in mind, the Litter Robot isn’t the only automatic litter boxopens in a new tab in the game.
DIY litter box covers
Feel like getting crafty? Whether you're looking to save money or you just prefer to make your own, unique DIY litter box cover, you’ve got plenty of options. Hit up YouTube for some tutorials: We like this IKEA hackopens in a new tab, and this oneopens in a new tab that uses a piece of storage furniture many of us may have stashed in a garage or basement already. TikTok is another great resource for DIY litter box cover ideas: This one is great opens in a new tab for inspo (even if you can’t thrift an antique chest, you might find something similar), and this one doubles as a opens in a new tab(fake) planter.
What to consider when choosing a litter box cover
When you’re deciding what your litter setup should be, and potentially shopping for a litter box cover, think about a few things:
How big is your cat? Do you need a roomy litter box, or will a smaller box work?
Do you have more than one cat? Experts say to go by the “N+1” rule, where N is the number of cats. Two cats? You need three litter boxes.
Where will the litter box go? Would it make sense to get a nice piece of litter box furniture that can double as a side table, or do you need a litter box that will fit in a corner?
FAQs (People also ask):
Should I refrain from covering my cat’s litter box?
As much as we cat parents might prefer to keep the whole poop situation under cover, a covered litter box won’t work for every cat family. Cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt, founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associatesopens in a new tab, explains: “In nature, cats are vulnerable when eliminating. They instinctively like to be able to scan in all directions to see threats, so some cats feel ill at ease in a covered box.”
Covered litter boxes may also trap odor, Quandt says “making them less appealing to cats and making you scoop more often.” On the other hand, a covered box helps keep litter and pee inside the box, “but a high-walled open box helps with that, too.”
What if my cat doesn’t like using a covered litter box?
Dr. Kelly Diehl, Senior Director Of Science Communication at Morris Animal Foundationopens in a new tab, has been a veterinarian for 35 years and a cat parent for 55. She says she doesn’t generally recommend covered litter boxes, explaining that “many cats simply don't like them.” If your cat shows signs of not wanting to use a covered litter box (namely, not pooping and peeing in itopens in a new tab), you’ll have to find a way to make an uncovered box work in your home.
Should I be concerned if my cat is not covering their poop?
Cats generally cover up their business when they’re done, often digging into the litter and flinging it around in their haste to keep things clean. But this isn’t always the case! Should you be worried if your cat is leaving their poop right out in the openopens in a new tab?
“Right now, I have one kitty who is very careful about covering his stool and another kitty who is not — and they're brother and sister, raised together!” Diehl says. But she says this isn’t cause for concern. “I don’t typically worry about this unless I have a client who says the litter box behavior has suddenly changed for their kitty.”
How often should you clean your cat’s litter box?
“As often as you can!” Diel says. “As a cat owner as well as a veterinarian, I’ve had cats who are very finicky about the cleanliness of their box and will start soiling outside the box if it is not clean — and I’ve had other cats who were not nearly as picky.”
The bottom line? “I recommend scooping each litter box at least once daily (we actually scoop our boxes two to three times a day in my house) and clean the whole box at least once a week,” Diehl says.
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, Elizabeth was scared of cats (claws and teeth, yikes) but she has since gotten over her fear and now shares her home with three sweet and gentle feline companions who make life better (and cuddlier) every day.
