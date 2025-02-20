We’re often a little surprised and confused by our kitty’s actions. They don’t always make sense. Why would they bite you in the middle of a good petting session? And what’s with those angry twitches across their backs? While back twitching can sometimes be attributed to normal kitty behaviors, it can also mean that something isn’t quite right in your cat’s world. Here’s how to know.

Is it normal for a cat’s back to twitch?

Cats have been blessed with many abilities, one of which is a close connection with their skin. Cats actually have a layer of muscle that moves the skin along their backs. This becomes helpful when dealing with an itch, communicating how they feel about a touch, and showing their excitement over a squirrel in a tree.

The cutaneous trunci muscle layer is responsible for this normal twitching along your cat’s back, but it isn’t the only reason for the movement you may be seeing. Several not-so-normal factors may be at play, and you’ll want to see your vet about them.

What does it look like when a cat’s back twitches?

It might just be a ripple of the skin when you run your hand down their back, or it might look like muscle spasms that last for 30 seconds or more without any known stimulation. Either way, you’re going to see movement of your cat’s skin along their back when they twitch.

Other symptoms associated with cat back twitching

Some cats won’t seem to notice anything out of the ordinary when they twitch. Some will act like you stepped on their tail and run from the room, holding you solely to blame. How your cat reacts to their back twitching will help clue you into the cause. So, be on the lookout for signs of pain, such as crying out and not wanting to jump or climb into their litter box. They may be extra itchy or spend exorbitant amounts of time grooming or licking a particular area.

You may also notice behavioral changes such as not being up for petting, hiding, or not wanting to detach themselves from your side. Of course, also pay attention to things like their appetite and how their skin and haircoat looks.

Six reasons why your cat’s back twitches

So, what’s going on beneath your cat’s surface, causing all this movement along their back?

1. Normal behavior

With any luck, you happened to witness your cat’s back twitching at the moment the bird out the window got their motor revving or when they had a sudden case of the itchies that had them quickly trying to lick the tingle out of their skin. Both of those would be normal. So would a twitch after you pet them, especially if they weren’t super into it, or some back movement along with rapid tail twitching opens in a new tab when the neighbor cat stepped foot into your yard. Twitching during sleep opens in a new tab (nightmare opens in a new tab ?) may happen as well.

2. Pain or discomfort

Lurking beneath the surface of your cat’s hair and skin on their back are muscles, vertebrae, and a very important structure called the spinal cord. Injuries or issues with any of these structures can cause pain, which can cause back twitching. Along with skin movement, you may also see your kitty acting stiff — not wanting to jump or rub on you, possibly even not wanting to move much at all. They may not want to eat or use their litter box and may cry out or try to bite you if you touch their back. No one wants a kitty in pain, so see your vet if your cat behaves this way.

3. Skin conditions

The skin does a lot for the body, including keeping things that should be inside the body in and things that should be outside the body out. It regulates moisture and temperature and senses touch. It’s a busy bee with a lot of moving parts that can sometimes get a little out of whack. When they do, your kitty could end up with dry, itchy skin, a rash, an infection, or worse, all of which can cause some tingling discomfort that could lead to twitching. Skin conditions can go from bad to worse pretty quickly, so see your vet if you notice anything.

4. Mild seizures

We all think we know what a seizure looks like, and it’s scary. We picture the unconscious, convulsing type that knocks things over and causes foaming at the mouth. But in truth, not all seizures opens in a new tab look that way. Some can even be very discreet, such as twitching along a cat’s back. Rapid blinking or tremors of other areas of the body may also be seen. Seizures are caused by disruptions in your cat’s electrical wiring, so they should be seen by a vet. Keep in mind that some flea and tick medications opens in a new tab , especially those meant solely for dogs, can cause seizures in cats.

5. Hyperthyroidism

The thyroid gland is an itty bitty thing in your cat’s throat that rarely gets a second thought – that is until it shifts into overdrive and starts spreading thyroid hormone around the body in copious amounts. While most often hyperthyroid kitties opens in a new tab will experience weight loss, a voracious appetite, and hyperactivity, you may also see muscle twitching along your cat’s back.

6. Feline hyperesthesia syndrome (FHS)

Here’s an issue literally nicknamed “twitchy cat syndrome” because afflicted cats, well, twitch. Due to an oversensitivity of the skin, kitties with feline hyperesthesia syndrome opens in a new tab may twitch, lick, or become aggressive when the skin over their back is touched. Though not completely understood, FHS may stem from skin disorders, back issues, nerve dysfunction, or stress and anxiety. Treatment is often multimodal, focusing on a few different factors rather than a simple, one-and-done fix.

When to take your cat to the vet for back twitching

You’ll likely see some back twitching from time to time, and that’s usually fine. You’ll want to get your vet involved when it becomes more than occasional and if there are other signs along with it. Any changes in appetite, weight loss, reluctance to move, not using the litter box, drinking more water than normal, or changes in behavior should be checked out by a vet.

The difference between normal back twitching and feline hyperesthesia

Yes, it’s normal behavior opens in a new tab for your cat’s back to twitch occasionally, especially in response to a touch or stimulus. What’s not normal and is more reminiscent of FHS is if your cat overreacts to those things. We’re talking more than a gentle twitch; instead, cats may also vocalize and try to bite or chase their tail. It’s also likely FHS if the twitching happens more frequently than the occasional twitch.

How vets diagnose feline hyperesthesia

There’s no quick test for FHS. Instead, your vet will need to cross out all other possibilities first. They will check your cat’s skin for parasites, rashes, and other issues. They may run blood work and do x-rays to see how organs, glands, and bones are functioning, and they may have you keep a journal to note when their back twitching happens. If all looks normal from there, a diagnosis of FHS can be made.

How to treat and manage feline hyperesthesia

If your vet can find the issue they believe is causing FHS, they will treat it. Skin or neurological issues should be treated as best as possible and stress and anxiety managed. If your vet can’t find an underlying cause, medications may be needed to reduce your cat’s sensitivity.

Bottom line: Why your cat’s back is twitching

Cats can be very expressive and may show it through twitching their back muscles. Excessive back twitching, however, could be related to health issues that are best treated by a veterinarian. If your cat’s back twitching is suddenly more frequent or accompanied by other signs, speak to your vet.

FAQs

Is hyperesthesia in cats bad?

Fortunately, FHS isn’t a death sentence, but it may be a lingering issue that requires lifelong management. You’ll need to work closely with your vet to get your cat’s sensitivity under control.

Why does my cat’s skin ripple?

Cats can have very sensitive skin, and they have the ability to move their skin in response. You may see it ripple following a touch or because they’re getting a tingly feeling from a deeper issue.

Can feline hyperesthesia go away on its own?

Your cat may have episodes of twitching that come and go, but the condition doesn’t go away on its own. Instead, it will require lifelong management.

