Few things are cuter and more endearing than a cat who flops down in front of you and rolls around on their back like a giant fluffy worm. Cats rolling around on the floor can communicate a range of emotions and needs. From displaying contentment to seeking attention or relieving an itch, understanding the context and accompanying body language can provide valuable insights into your feline friend’s state of mind.

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why you might see your cat do this interesting, yet common, behavior.

Reasons for cat rolling on floor

When you see your cat rolling on the floor, it’s important to take in the context of the scene: What is happening in the environment, what is the emotional state of your cat, and what could your cat be responding to? Without a full picture, it’s hard to determine why a cat might be rolling around in front of you. But take a look at these common reasons why they might be doing this and see if they seem familiar to you:

Playfulness

A cat who is feeling relaxed and playful may roll around on their back when they want to play opens in a new tab . If you have more than one cat, rolling during social play may be a signal of “no hostility” in play-fighting opens in a new tab . They may or may not roll with a toy; kicker toys in particular are fun to roll around with. If you see your kitty rolling around on their back it might be time for a play session! So grab a kicker toy or a wand toy and engage your cat in some play that mimics a hunt — this may be just what your cat is asking for.

Attention-seeking

If your cat is happy to see you or wants your attention, they may take the opportunity to roll on the floor around you. But beware — offering a showing of the belly is not an invitation for tummy rubs — it’s simply a sign that your cat trusts you and is willing to be vulnerable around you. Take it as a complement — being able to show their vulnerable underside around you is high praise in cat body language opens in a new tab .

Marking territory

Cats have multiple scent glands placed in various locations on their body (i.e., cheeks, paws, base of tail, etc.). Rolling and rubbing opens in a new tab may be an effort to spread their scent on various surfaces to place their body scent and pheromones from these glands in their environment. These scents can help kitties feel more territorially secure, so watching a cat roll around on the floor even if they’re not playing or seeking your attention can be a good thing (plus it’s still adorable).

Cooling down

Even though cats prefer being warm to cold, if your cat is outside on a hot day, you might see them plop down on grass or soil and roll around on those surfaces. This can help them cool down by removing the upper layer of soil and accessing the cooler soil (or grass) underneath the surface. Indoors, you might see the same behavior on cool tile or concrete. Now, that feels good against the skin which is typically kept warm by layers of floof!

Catnip response

If you’ve ever given your cat a handful of dried or fresh catnip you’ve probably seen your cat roll around on the floor in ’nip-induced bliss, the result of nepetalactone in the catnip plant. About one of every three cats opens in a new tab is not reactive to catnip, so don’t worry if your cat doesn’t respond to it. Instead, give a catnip alternative to your kitty: silver vine, Tatarian honeysuckle, and valerian root may also elicit that rolling response similar to catnip. And it’s totally fine if they ingest catnip or their alternatives — it comes along with the rolling behavior!

Health reasons for cat rolling on floor

There are some reasons your cat might be rolling on the floor that are cause for concern. Many of these rolling behaviors are accompanied by vocalizations or signs of distress, so if you see rolling behaviors and your cat is yowling (for example), your cat could be in discomfort or pain. Here are some health reasons your cat might be rolling around on the floor:

A female cat in heat

Is your cat in heat? Female cats in heat will roll around on the floor and rub their faces on things more frequently than they would otherwise normally do; you may also hear them meowing loudly and demanding attention and affection, as well. After the heat cycle, your cat’s behavior should return to normal. Interestingly enough, the behavior of female cats in heat opens in a new tab and cats under the influence of catnip may be similar. But please, get your cat spayed opens in a new tab — cats in heat can be stressful to live with, and it’s no picnic for them, either.

Mating behavior

Rolling behavior may intensify from the female cat after she has mated opens in a new tab . It’s thought that this rolling behavior may help sperm more quickly fertilize eggs.

Itchiness or parasites

Is your cat itchy? Itchy skin can be caused by food or environmental allergies, matted fur, or external parasites like fleas, ticks, and lice. So make sure that your kitty isn’t in discomfort by ensuring that they’re safely getting their regular treatment for these pests and that they’re grooming themselves properly! If necessary, a trip to the groomer can help relieve your kitty of any matting (and who doesn’t love a cat sporting a lion cut?).

Pain

Be careful — sometimes treatments for external parasites (like fleas) or ringworm can agitate cats’ sensitive skin and can resulting in a burning sensation, causing the cat to roll in an attempt to sooth discomfort. Rolling to ease pain can also be seen in cats with urinary tract issues, digestive issues (such as constipation or diarrhea), and hormonal imbalances. So, if there’s no apparent reason why your cat is rolling on the floor and their behavior appears to be distressed, or is accompanied by yowling or crying, bleeding, changes in litterbox behavior, or a loss of appetite, please take your cat to see their veterinarian right away.

Why does my cat roll in litter?

Cats rolling in litter isn’t uncommon, and likely stems from the cat wanting to put their scent in the litter box, or wanting to surround themselves with their own scent. Cats will often try to put their scent on litter that has been freshly changed. If your cat is hanging out in the litter box when it’s dirty, your cat may feel territorially insecure and may need to feel more confident — give them more opportunities to put their scent around your home in the form of scratchers and bedding. And of course, kittens can find great joy in playing in litter, flinging it around with great abandon simply because it’s fun (don’t worry, they usually grow out of it!).

FAQs:

Why does my female cat roll around on the floor?

Your female cat may be rolling around on the floor because she is in heat. Cats who are in heat will often roll on the floor, vocalize loudly, and be more demanding of attention and affection. Getting your cat spayed opens in a new tab will stop your cat from going into heat.

