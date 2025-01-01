Marci Koski
Marci Koski fell in love with cats as a toddler and never looked back, even leaving a career as an endangered species biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to start her own cat behavior consulting service, Feline Behavior Solutions. Since 2014, Marci has been helping people resolve their cat behavior issues by teaching people how to cat—namely, how to give their cat the resources and environments they need to thrive with their human companions.
Marci has a PhD in Fishery and Wildlife Biology, and earned her specialized and advanced Feline Training and Behavior certifications through the Animal Behavior Institute, earning the CFTB Professional credential. She is also a fear-free certified professional (animal trainer), and a professional member of the Pet Professional Guild (PPG), International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC), Cat Writers' Association (CWA), and American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP).
Colorado State University, PhD in Fishery & Wildlife Biology
Colorado State University, M.S. in Ecology
West Chester University, B.S. in Biology
CFTB Professional - Animal Behavior Institute
Fear-Free Certified Professional (Animal Trainer)
Member of the Pet Professional Guild
Member of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants
Member of the Cat Writers’ Association
Member of the Feline Veterinary Medical Association
