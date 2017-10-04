It really is the grossest thing they do.

Spraying is one of the more upsetting cat behaviors. As cat parents, not only do we struggle to understand the reasons for it, but it smells awful and can ruin our things. It’s common to feel anger and resentment toward your cat if they’re spraying all over your home.

But it’s important to remember that there’s a reason for this instinctual behavior. And there are things you can do to work on it.

Is my cat spraying or peeing?

The first step in working on your cat’s spraying is to make sure that’s actually what they’re doing. There’s a difference between spraying, a cat’s way of intentionally depositing their scent, and peeing opens in a new tab , which is emptying the bladder. Of course, there’s some crossover. Cats will pee (and even poop) to spread scent. But there are signs you can look for to help determine whether your cat is spraying or peeing.

If your cat is spraying:

Spraying is done standing up, backed up to a vertical surface, like a wall or piece of furniture. (Keep in mind, some cats pee standing up, especially if they have arthritis or issues that make it hard or painful to squat. So, standing is not proof of spraying.)

Fluid sprays out behind your cat as opposed to down.

You will see marks or stains on the vertical surface but may also have pooling on the floor which makes it easy to mistake for peeing.

The tail is usually pointed up and quivering. (Cats will also do the tail up and quivering with no fluid coming out of the body. It’s phantom spraying, often happening when they’re excited or happy, and is not cause for concern.)

Some cats will tread with their back feet during spraying. Imagine the kneading they do with the front paws but using the back paws.

Your cat may sniff around before they spray. They’re checking the area for their scent or a scent they’d like to cover. But they’re not as likely to sniff afterward because they know they’ve just deposited their scent.

They’re less likely to scratch or try to cover the area after spraying because they want their scent to be prominent.

Why is my cat spraying?

Spraying is an instinctual reaction to certain stimuli. Your cat is depositing their scent in specific areas for specific reasons. It’s a form of communication with other cats and potential predators. It’s also a self-soothing behavior. Cats are comforted when surrounded by their own scent.

Because we haven’t done much selective breeding with cats, they’ve held on to many instinctual behaviors that we may not love. But it comes with the cat territory. The good news is that there’s a lot you can do to work on this issue.

Common reasons why cats spray

Here are some triggers to consider:

Stress

Stress can be caused by any number of issues opens in a new tab , many of which we’ll discuss in this article. And it’s a huge trigger for spraying. Maybe your schedule has changed and your cat is getting less bonding and play time with you. There could be construction outside that’s loud and stressful. A new baby in the home is a common cause of stress-related spraying. Any big changes have the potential to cause stress that leads to spraying.

Urinary issues

Urinary issues opens in a new tab , like crystals, obstructions, and urinary tract infections are another big trigger. If you felt incredible pain every time you had to pee, your stress would skyrocket. So does your cat’s. Your vet is your first phone call to rule out this and other medical causes of pain or stress.

Territory marking

Cats use scent to mark their territory, letting other cats know where, and even when, they were in the area based on the locations they spray and how strong and fresh the scent is.

Mating behavior

Similar to territory marking, male cats opens in a new tab may spray to ward off potential competitors opens in a new tab for the females in an area. They’ll also spray to attract a mate. And females opens in a new tab will spray to signal they’re ready for mating.

Old age

Senior cats go through a lot of physical, emotional, and even cognitive changes that can cause stress and discomfort, which can lead to spraying. These changes can also make them nervous around other pets, wanting to communicate more and set territorial boundaries.

Litter box issues

While spraying isn’t the same as peeing, the litter box can be a factor opens in a new tab because it’s another opportunity for stress. Litter boxes that don’t meet your cat’s instinctual needs well, or that don’t feel safe and secure to use, can lead to stress and spraying.

Relationships with other pets or people

If your cat isn’t getting along with other pets, or you’ve brought a new pet into the home, spraying is common. They may be trying to communicate, set boundaries, or manage their stress. The same is true if there’s a person in the home opens in a new tab who doesn’t like or treat your cat well.

Outside cats

This is one of the top reasons indoor cats spray. Just seeing stranger cats outside, or smelling them through the doors and windows, sparks the need to communicate and clearly mark territory. In these cases, your cat will often spray around the exterior walls and windows.

Do male cats spray after being fixed?

Both male and female cats can spray after being neutered opens in a new tab or spayed. That’s because spraying isn’t just about hormones and mating behavior. As you’ve seen above, there are many reasons cats spray.

It’s still hugely important to have your cat spayed or neutered opens in a new tab . It will definitely decrease the likelihood of spraying and has many other health and wellness benefits.

How to stop cat spraying indoors

The first step to stopping your cat’s spraying is trying to look for any clear triggers, like outside cats, relationships with other pets, or medical issues. Addressing those triggers will help. You can also look for ways to reduce stress generally.

Here are a few tactics you can try, in addition to working specifically on triggers:

Reduce stress

Play and enrichment are simple ways to reduce stress opens in a new tab . Give your cat a little more bonding time. Work to improve any tense relationships. Take a look at how your cat’s resources are set up around the home. You’re looking for ways to meet their instinctual needs a bit better.

Remove and replace their scent

While you definitely want to use a quality enzymatic cleaner to clean spraying spots, there’s another vital step. You need to replace their scent in that area.

Remember, they’re spraying because they want their scent in that location. If you remove it, they’ll want to spray again.

After cleaning, try placing a litter box in that spot. You can rub your cat’s cheeks with a soft cloth to gather their scent. Then rub the cloth around the spraying area to deposit that scent. You can put a scratching post there. Even sprinkling catnip can help, as your cat rolls in it and leaves their scent.

Spay or neuter your cat

As mentioned above, spaying and neutering don’t stop spraying 100 percent of the time, but can help take it from a regular occurrence to a rare one.

Close the blinds

If you think your cat is seeing other cats outside, try limiting their view for a couple of weeks and see if you notice an improvement. Ideally, just cover the bottom of the windows. They can still see outside, and you still get plenty of light. They just can’t see directly down where the cats would be.

Clean up outside doors and windows

If you know there are cats outside, check around your doors and windows for signs they may be spraying. Check weatherstripping too. If that scent is coming inside, your cat may respond by doing some spraying of their own.

When to seek expert help for spraying

If you don’t see any clear triggers for your cat’s spraying, or your efforts to work on those triggers haven’t helped, consider reaching out to a feline training and behavior consultant opens in a new tab . We deal with spraying all the time. There’s a lot we can do to try and resolve the issue. It’s also a good idea to see your vet and rule out any medical causes, like physical pain or discomfort.

B ottom line

There are many possible reasons your cat is spraying.

The most common triggers are stress, tension between pets, and seeing or smelling outside cats through doors and windows.

You don’t have to live with your cat spraying. If you can’t get to the root of the problem on your own, reach out for help. Call your veterinarian and a feline behavior specialist.

