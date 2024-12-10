Here’s why your cat won’t stop eating your hair, and what you can do about it if you don’t like it.

Cats have a lot of very weird behaviors, and that’s why we love them. One of the weirdest and sometimes grossest things that our cats do is chew opens in a new tab on our hair. While we’re used to seeing them lick and groom themselves, it can be hard to understand why they would want to eat human hair! We put together this guide to help you understand why your cat won’t stop eating your hair–and what you can do about it if you don’t like it.

Main takeaways

Not all cats chew on human hair, but some do.

Cats chewing on your hair is only really an issue if it bothers you or affects their digestion.

Reasons for cats eating human hair range from affection to anxiety to underlying malnutrition.

What does it mean when my cat eats my hair?

Dr. Clara Whitmore, a veterinarian and cat expert, says that not many cats nibble or chew on human hair, but some do. While it’s not typical behavior, it can be due to many factors, including “boredom, stress, instinctive need to chew, and possibly because of the texture of human hair and the scent that may be attached to it,” she says. “However, if this becomes a frequent behavior, it's time to pay attention to the underlying cause, such as anxiety or insufficient mental stimulation, and address it accordingly.” If your cat compulsively chews on or eats your hair and doesn’t want to or seem able to stop, you should consider the underlying cause.

Reasons why your cat eats your hair

There are a number of reasons why your cat eats your hair, including:

1. Affection

There are many reasons why a cat might eat or chew on your hair, and the main one is that they’re simply doing it out of affection. “Some cats use these actions, such as hair chewing, to express themselves in comfort or bonding, similar to kneading on owners with their paws,” Dr. Whitmore says. However, while it may be due to simple affection and showing love, Dr. Whitmore says it’s important to distinguish between this and other underlying causes.

2. Play

Cats are very playful creatures, and they’re obsessed with different textures and sensory experiences. “Cats may become fascinated with human hair for a number of reasons, one of which could be its texture and movement. The soft, dangling strands might remind them of the kind of prey they would stalk in the wild, triggering their hunting instincts,” Dr. Whitmore says. Don’t worry: they probably won’t go that step further and start hunting you. It’s just stimulating to cats to simulate predatory behavior.

3. Attention seeking

Your cat might be chewing on or playing with your hair as a form of attention seeking. “Hair can provide a form of interaction to some cats, and the time spent on hair might be a way of bonding,” says Dr. Whitmore. However, if you don’t want them to seek attention in this way, you can intervene and offer them alternative things to play with, giving them the interaction they’re craving.

4. Stress

Cats can easily become stressed, and they are very sensitive to even the slightest changes in their environment. “Stress in cats can be demonstrated through several forms, and it is very necessary to monitor their behavioral changes,” Dr. Whitmore says. Other signs of stress include excessive grooming, a lack of grooming, hiding more than usual, and changes in eating or litter box habits. “Cats may also become more aggressive or, at the other extreme, withdraw completely. Physical signs can include dilated pupils, a twitching tail, or vocalizing.” Dr. Whitmore says that if you see any of these, it's a good idea to consider what might be stressing out your cat, looking at the environment and routine.

5. Health reasons

Especially if chewing on your hair is a new behavior, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue or even a nutritional deficiency they are instinctually trying to fix by eating your hair. Conditions such as hyperthyroidism cause an increase in appetite, or your cat could have a neurological illness. If in doubt, you should absolutely contact your vet.

6. Trying to wake you up

If you wake up to find your cat gnawing on your hair, the answer could be very simple: they might be trying to wake you up. If you notice them doing this and it disrupts your rest, the best option is to offer them a place outside your bed or room to sleep. If you can’t quite bear sleeping without them, you may have to put up with them munching on your hair to get your attention, as they’re not quite as easily trained as dogs.

7. Compulsion

Cats are creatures of habit, and that can sometimes mean straying into compulsive behaviors. This could manifest as excessive grooming, excessive kneading, or any other behaviors that seem to be performed more often than you would expect. If your cat engages in these kinds of compulsive behaviors, it may be a symptom of underlying stress or anxiety. You may need to consider what kinds of changes have happened in their environment recently that might have caused them to feel stressed enough to compulsively chew on your hair.

How do you get your cat to stop eating your hair?

It’s fine to admit that your cat chewing on your hair is not only kind of gross but also a little annoying. You might want them to stop engaging in this behavior, but unlike dogs, it can be more difficult to train a cat. Dr. Whitmore says, “redirecting your cat's attention to other forms of stimulation can help in putting a stop to eating your hair. You can go a long way in satiating their natural instincts in a healthy manner by providing them with interactive toys, frequent play sessions, and even scratching posts.”

Additionally, “you can even prevent the behavior by not letting your cat get stressed and trying to resolve the underlying reasons for it, such as anxiety or boredom. Gently discourage this behavior with a bitter-tasting spray on your hair, but do remember positive reinforcement whenever you train your cat,” says Dr. Whitmore.

FAQs

Is it normal for cats to eat human hair?

While it can be annoying and a little gross, it is actually totally normal for a cat to eat human hair. However, particularly if the hair is too long, it can potentially impact your cat’s digestion, so you shouldn’t let them do it habitually. You can redirect their attention and tackle any underlying issues to ensure that they stop chewing on or eating your hair.

Why is my cat so obsessed with my hair?

There are many reasons why a cat might seem obsessed with eating your hair. These reasons range from simple affection to grooming to feeling stressed to having more serious issues like nutritional deficiencies. If you notice that your cat is compulsively chewing your hair or appears to have other worrying symptoms, you should contact your vet as soon as possible. They will be able to let you know why your cat is chewing your hair and give you a treatment plan if there is an underlying physical or mental health condition.

