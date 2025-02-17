Why Does My Cat Play in the Litter Box?

Have you noticed your cat digging around in their litter box? Here ’ s why they ’ re doing that.

Most of us go out of our way to avoid our cats’ litter boxes opens in a new tab . So, it’s surprising to see our cats actually hanging out in those boxes, playing and doing other silly things. They may be digging like crazy, sniffing, doing laps, kicking the litter out, zooming in and around the box, or even lying down in it.

Why on earth would they choose to do anything other than “their dirty business” in the litter box? Read on to learn why.

Why do cats play or dig in their litter box?

Just because your cat is doing things other than peeing and pooping in their litter box doesn’t mean they’re playing. There are instinctual behaviors that go along with peeing and pooping, which serve a purpose. Things like digging, burying, sniffing, kicking litter out of the box, or even circling in the box are oftentimes less about them playing and more about their instincts.

On the other hand, if your cat is resting in the box, seems to have zoomies in the box, or is batting around a stray piece of poop (eww), that could be more about entertainment value. There are also litter-box behaviors that can clue you into a potential health issue, such as digging in the box but not actually “going” in it.

As usual, it’s never as clear as it seems with these fascinating creatures.

Reasons why cats play or dig in their litter boxes

Let’s talk about why your cat may be digging, playing, or doing other things in their litter box. The more you know about their underlying motivations, the better understanding you’ll have of what they might need to stop this behavior.

Investigation and marking territory

Cats use scent as a communication tool. It’s a way to say, “Hey, I was here.” What has plenty of smell to help deliver that message? You guessed it: pee and poop. They can also spread their scent by scratching and even rolling in the box opens in a new tab .

Your cat probably does a few laps in the litter box when they need to go, sniffing to see who’s been there and if their own scent has faded since their last visit. They may also sniff around in the box after another cat uses it. Same idea. Who was there, and when? Inquiring cats want to know.

Preparing to pee or poop

Not to get too personal, but just like you have a process when you go to the bathroom, your cat has one for going to the litter box. It usually includes a ritual of sniffing, circling, more sniffing and circling, then digging. Sometimes it’s a delicate movement of litter. Other times, they seem to be trying to tunnel through the floor.

They have some fun with it. Now they’re ready to do their business.

Burying their feces or urine

After the pre-pee (or -poop) checklist, they have to do the post-pee checklist. This usually involves more sniffing and spinning. Then most cats will bury their business. That’s an instinctual behavior. In the wild, they don’t want potential predators picking up on their scent from far away. And they don’t want to tip off potential prey.

Your cat may scratch at the sides of the litter box. That’s also an attempt to bury. The litter box is probably too small or may not have enough litter in it.

Not all cats bury, which can make for a stinky room. Unfortunately, there’s no real way to teach them to bury. It’s instinctual and learned from watching mom as a kitten. Some cats just don’t feel the need to do this, or may want to leave a stronger scent.

Dislike of their litter box setup

If your cat isn’t burying, digs obsessively, or has a hard time finding the right spot to go, the litter box may not be fitting their needs opens in a new tab . Common culprits are:

Boxes that are too small

Litter that isn’t easy to dig and bury in, like pellets

Not using enough litter

Not feeling safe and secure in the area

A dirty box…which leads us to the next point

Litter box needs to be cleaned

Your cat wants a clean box. You should, too. Not only does it reduce odors but also means less ickiness on your cat’s paws. If the box is full of previous pee and poop spots, your cat may dig around trying to find a clean spot and cover the old spots.

Cat boredom

A bored cat will find their own entertainment. That may mean playing in the litter box, running in and out of it, digging, freaking out as the litter moves around, even bringing toys into the box. This is more common with kittens, but it can happen with older cats, too. It may not even be boredom, but just that they enjoy the experience.

Anytime I add clean litter to the box, my cat comes running and starts frantically digging where the new litter is falling. It’s a party for him.

Post-poop zoomies

A lot of cats get the zoomies after they poop. It’s a weird cat thing that we cat lovers just roll with. They may come flying out of the box, zoom to the other end of the home, then back in and out of the box, sending litter flying.

A hot day

Litter can be cool, especially clay litter. And what cat doesn’t love sitting in a box? You know the cat saying, “If I fits, I sits.” Put those together — a hot day and a box full of cool, clean litter — and your cat sees a good resting spot.

Stress or anxiety

A nervous or fearful cat will look for any sense of security. In some cases, that may be their litter box. You see this often with cats in shelters or small, confined areas without a hiding spot. They’ll lie in the litter box because it offers more of a barrier between them and whatever is making them nervous.

Medical causes behind why your cat plays in the litter box

Remember, just because it looks like play doesn’t mean it is. In fact, one of the main ways cats let us know something is wrong is through changes to their litter box habits.

Physical pain or discomfort

Pain from any part of the body can lead to a change in litter box behavior. Your cat may be digging less, sitting in the box, peeing over the side of the box, etc.

Feline UTI, bladder infections, cystitis, or urinary blockage

Urinary issues are common in cats due to their low thirst drive. You may notice your cat going in and out of the litter box multiple times, maybe digging and squatting like normal, but only peeing a tiny amount or not at all.

Constipation

This is another situation where you may see your cat going in and out of the box, straining and trying to poop, with no luck.

When to seek expert help

Any sudden changes in litter box behavior warrant a vet visit. This includes frantic digging, lying in the box while it��’s dirty, eating litter, going in and out of the box frequently, straining, etc.

If your cat is trying to pee but can’t, don’t mess around. Get to your veterinarian right away. Something like a urinary blockage can turn deadly very quickly if not treated.

If your cat is showing signs of stress opens in a new tab that are impacting their litter box behavior, or they aren’t using the box opens in a new tab , talk to a feline behavior consultant. They can help.

Bottom line