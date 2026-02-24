How to kill the mood in one second or less

We’ve all been there. You’re happily curled up on the sofa, enjoying the gentle glow of a cosy room, when someone breezes in and whacks on the Big Light. Suddenly, the place transforms from a snug sanctuary to a hospital waiting room. Mood = well and truly ruined. You scramble to switch off the light, squinting to end this assault on the senses. Never the Big Light. Ever.

You’re not the only one who finds flood lighting a bit much. While your friends could chat for hours about the virtues of ambient mood lighting, many pet parents may have noticed that their cat or dog isn’t a fan of sudden brightness either. Some pets get spooked by abrupt light changes, prefer the darkness under the bed or give a dramatic squint in sunlight. It’s left us wondering – could your pet hate the Big Light just as much as you do?

We spoke to PDSA opens in new tab veterinary surgeon Dr Catherine Burke to find out more about pet light sensitivity and when to seek medical advice.

How do cat and dog eyes work?

Cats and dogs see the world quite differently from how we do. They mainly use rod cells in their eyes, which are great at picking up tiny bits of light. That’s why they’re so good at spotting movement and seeing in dim conditions – ideal for hunting or sneaking around. Humans, on the other hand, rely more on cone cells, giving us better colour vision and the, ability to notice finer details.

Because of this, cat and dog vision is less about sharpness and more about sensitivity. Cats and dogs see fewer colours, mainly blues and yellows, and their eyesight is also blurrier and more short-sighted than ours.

Low light is where their eyes truly shine. They have something called a tapetum lucidum, a reflective layer behind the retina that allows them to soak up more light and see better in low light conditions. Ever noticed how your pet’s eyes seem to glow in darker photos? That’s thanks to the tapetum lucidum.

Cats also have vertical slit pupils that adjust to different light levels. Not only are they beautiful, but they also give cats an amazing ability to control how much light enters their eyes. In fact, their night vision is six times better than our own opens in new tab .

Are pets more sensitive to light than humans?

Yes. Cats and dogs have rod-dominant retinas, meaning their eyes are built to detect faint light and subtle movement. This means they’ve got excellent vision in low light, but are much more sensitive to brightness than humans.

When exposed to a sudden burst of bright light, the pigment in rod cells (rhodopsin) can become temporarily overwhelmed, in a process known as bleaching. If you’ve ever turned away from a camera flash or even your phone in the dark and still seen a lingering outline of light, you’ve experienced this same bleaching. But cats and dogs, with their eyes packed full of rod cells, feel this more intensely than we do and it can take their eyes a bit longer to recover.

Remember that reflective tapetum lucidum layer that’s so good for seeing in the dark? Well, there’s a downside. It can make bright environments visually more intense, with lots of glare and scattered light – great for hunting at dusk, less ideal for dazzling ceiling lights.

How do cats and dogs communicate discomfort related to light?

Animals might naturally prefer certain lighting, but lounging in a sunny spot with their eyes shut isn’t really a cause for concern. Let’s be honest, they’re probably just napping.

Discomfort becomes noticeable when pets suffer from photophobia, an unusual or painful sensitivity to light. Since animals can be tricky to read, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your own pet and get to know what’s normal or not for them.

“They may avoid brighter areas in the house, in particular where there is direct sunlight,” explains Dr Burke. “They may paw at their eyes, their eyes may look red and have discharge. They may squint, wince or blink lots.”

She also suggests looking out for unusual behaviours that may not necessarily appear to be eye-related, such as being off their food or lethargic. Hypervigilance, mood changes or general clumsiness can also show that something’s not right.

“Some pets are better at hiding pain or discomfort than others, so if you have any suspicions even in the absence of these symptoms, it is always best to get your pet checked by a vet,” she advises.

What medical conditions in cats and dogs commonly cause light sensitivity?

While many pets may simply have a preference for certain lighting (who can blame them?), light sensitivity can also signal an underlying medical problem. Several conditions can make bright light uncomfortable or even painful for our furry friends.

These include:

Glaucoma: a buildup of pressure inside the eye that can damage the optic nerve.

Cataracts: clouding of the lens that makes vision blurry or dim.

Conjunctivitis: inflammation of the tissue covering the eye, causing redness and irritation.

Uveitis: inflammation of the middle layer of the eye that can be painful.

Corneal ulcers: sores on the surface of the eye.

Dry eye: reduced tear production can leave the eye irritated.

Trauma or injury to the eye: debris or injury can make bright light painful.

That said, it’s important to note that not all of these conditions always cause light sensitivity. Symptoms can vary and so it’s always worth getting your pet checked out if you’re concerned.

What are the optimal lighting conditions for cats and dogs in a home setting?

Generally speaking, what we consider ‘normal lighting conditions’ should be acceptable for pets to tolerate, explains Dr Burke. Think sunlight, lamps, even *shudders* the ‘Big Light’. However, as all pets are individuals, this could vary depending on your pet.

“Normal lighting should be bright enough to see well,” she says. “But if there is natural light streaming in or a very bright light fitting that’s bothering your pet, they should be able to move to an area that is a bit more dim.”



She adds, “If your pet is struggling with the lighting in your home, we would advise getting your pet checked by your vet.”

Are there practical ways to adjust home lighting to make it more comfortable for pets?

You don’t need a full-house renovation or lots of new kit to make your home more pet friendly. Think in terms of choice and comfort, like us, they’ll move to spaces that suit their mood or energy levels.

“Always make sure there are brighter and darker areas or areas with varying amounts of light available for them to rest in,” suggests Dr Burke. “That way, they can freely pick which lighting they would rather be in.”

Pets will like softly lit areas or chill zones where they can nap. And as pets can be startled by abrupt lighting changes, all the more reason to stop using the Big Light.

Remember, if you’re concerned, seek veterinary advice

While it’s completely normal for your pet to prefer certain lighting conditions or areas of the house, even running and hiding when the Big Light comes on, a sudden change in light preference could be a sign of a health condition.

Pet parents need to watch out for any sudden changes in behaviour or unexplained symptoms. If in doubt, contact your vet for advice.

