Most people will have heard of cataracts in humans, but some may not realise that dogs can get them, too. That is, until a much-loved pet receives the diagnosis.

Cataracts are when the usually transparent lens in the eye becomes hard and cloudy, which can block light travelling to the back of the eye, leading to vision loss. Cataracts can occur for many reasons including trauma, normal ageing, or as a result of other illnesses such as diabetes. The only way to treat cataracts is through surgical removal of the lens containing the cataract and replacing it with an artificial lens.

If you have noticed your beloved pup’s eyes changing as they age or if they have actually had a diagnosis of cataracts from their vet, it’s understandable if you’re panicking about how much this is all going to cost you. Here, we look into the expected costs of this surgery and if it is possible for dogs to receive free or lower cost treatment in the UK.

Main Takeaways It is unlikely you will find a free cataract surgery options for dogs in the UK.

Pet insurance policies can cover cataract surgery depending on policy type and individual condition of your pet.

Lower cost options are available for assistance with pre and postoperative veterinary services but are unlikely for the surgery itself.

Most dogs with cataracts can live full and happy lives even with reduced or vision loss.

Medications and treatment options are available (depending on the cause) which may slow progression of cataracts.

Are there free cataract surgery options for dogs?

In short, no. Not in the UK.

It is very unlikely to find somewhere that provides completely free cataract surgeries for dogs. Cataract surgery is a specialised, highly successful (approximately 90 percent success rate) treatment that is performed by veterinary ophthalmologists. Vets have to be highly skilled to perform this surgery and specialist equipment is necessary, it is not normal for this surgery to be available through GP veterinary practices; a referral to specialists is needed.

How much does cataract surgery cost for dogs?

So, how much does a cataract surgery for dogs actually cost? In the UK the cost varies by location and the individual dog’s specific needs but it typically sits between £3500–5000 for one eye and £4,500–6,000+ for bilateral surgery.

If your pup has other conditions or needs additional treatments – for example for the underlying cause of the cataracts such as uveitis opens in new tab – then additional costs for medication may be necessary. Dogs need close attention and care at home after this surgery with many requiring daily eye drops. Some will need these eye drops long term, which can cost £20–60 a month.

Organisations that may offer cataract surgery assistance

While there are unlikely to be completely free options, there may be lower cost options available depending on location and circumstances.

Veterinary referral hospitals

Once they have diagnosed your dog with cataracts, your vet can refer your pet to a veterinary hospital that performs cataract surgeries. These hospitals often have fixed-price services including for pre- and postoperative needs. Depending on location and availability, it is possible to choose which hospital your pet is referred to.

Veterinary charity hospitals and low-cost clinics

There are charities and low-cost clinics that can provide ongoing care at reduced costs. It is unlikely that cataract surgery would be included in the services they provide, however they may be able to assist with long-term medications such as eye drops and check-ups.

If you are on benefits or low income you may qualify for registration at one of these type of practices, who can provide vouchers or reduced-cost veterinary care pre- and post surgery.

Talk to your vet about local options and look for charities and practices such as:

PDSA

RSPCA

Blue Cross

Dogs Trust

Does pet insurance cover cataract surgery for dogs?

The good news is that most pet insurance cover for cataract surgery. This is covered under the comprehensive and illness plans as long as the condition is not pre-existing. To make sure your policy covers for this type of surgery double check that your policy is “lifetime” or “comprehensive” rather than accident-only.

Your vet must have recommended this surgery, and deem it medically necessary to treat or prevent vision loss or pain in your pet in order for you to claim on your insurance. Be aware your policy may have a per-condition limit or annual limit that should be checked.

Don’t take our word for it though; check directly with your insurance providers to be certain about cover as every insurer is different.

Alternatives when you can’t afford cataract surgery for dogs

In most cases cataracts are not painful and develop gradually. This means that your pet adapts to the changes in their vision and the majority of pets with cataracts can live full and happy lives with minimal changes to routine and living arrangements. If surgery is not suitable or available for you or your pet’s own individual circumstances, talk to your vet about ongoing care and how to adapt to these changes.

If the cataracts are brought on by age and are non-painful, try to keep furniture in the house in the same places and create a routine with your pet to help them have more confidence if they have vision loss. Most dogs adapt well with sight loss and increase their reliance on other senses such as smell or hearing to guide them through their day.

Some dogs with cataracts may need medication such as eyedrops or anti-inflammatories depending on the cause of the cataracts, or treatment for underlying conditions such as diabetes. These medications can slow the progression of cataracts rather than treat them directly themselves.

Cataract surgery is not possible for every animal and may be unsuitable due to other health concerns or conditions. If this is the case, work together with your vet to come up with the best plan for your individual pup to make sure they get the best support they need to keep them happy and pain free.

Bottom line: free cataract surgery for dogs

It is very unlikely you will find free cataract surgery options for dogs in the UK. There may be lower cost options at independent or specialist veterinary hospitals that provide fixed prices. Some charities can also provide assistance with ongoing care pre- and postoperatively such as the PDSA, RSPCA and Blue Cross – depending on specific criteria that needs to be met in order to be eligible.

Pet insurance typically covers pet cataract surgery if included in your policy, but always check directly with your insurers.

If surgery is not possible then other treatment options and management is available by working together with your vet to keep your pet comfortable and happy. Many pets with cataracts, including those with sight loss, can live full and happy lives.

Frequently asked questions: cataract surgery for dogs

What causes cataracts in dogs?

There are many different causes of cataracts but typically they develop with age, through trauma or underlying conditions such as diabetes.

What do cataracts look like in dogs?

Cataracts appear as a white or milky cloudiness within the eye, you may notice your dogs eyes stop reflecting light in the dark as much as before or you may notice some vision changes. They may also begin bumping into things.

Can a dog live with cataracts?

Yes, the majority of cataracts are non-painful and dogs can adapt to vision changes by relying on other senses such as scent or hearing. Additional support for any underlying causes may be needed and routines and furniture should be kept the same at home to give them more confidence, but most dogs with cataracts can still lead full and happy lives.

What is the success rate of cataract surgery?

Pet cataract surgery has a high success rate of 85-90 percent when performed on good candidates. Complications can occur such as glaucoma or retinal detachment, and success is most likely when performed early before any secondary inflammation.

