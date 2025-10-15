Unexpected Signs Signs Your Cat Is Smarter Than the Rest
What science tells us about feline intelligence
What is cat intelligence? Signs of cat intelligence Smart cat breeds? Test your cat’s intelligence Nurturing smart cats When cats are too clever
If you’re like me, you might have looked at your cat with amazement more than once and thought, “My cat is definitely a genius. How did he get to be so smart?” Or maybe you’re in the other camp where you see your cat chasing their tail, attempting a backflip off the sofa or knocking a full glass of water off the table, and you think, “Right, definitely not Oxbridge material then.”
Either way, feline intelligence isn’t about Sudoku-level problem-solving, it’s actually about how effectively they navigate a world built for humans – opening doors, learning routines, decoding our moods and negotiating snacks with unnerving precision.
Scientists increasingly agree that cats process information in surprisingly sophisticated ways, from remembering specific past events to reading human cues such as pointingopens in new tab and voice identityopens in new tab. At the same time, research also shows their social style is different from dogs: cats can bond and communicateopens in new tab, but strictly on their own terms (classic cats), which can make their smarts easy to miss.