The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

by Katherine Tolford
October 31, 2023
Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background
You’ve probably heard of dogs that can sniff out cancer and learn the alphabet. To which your cat might shrug and resume self-preening with an air of general aloofness. But, according to certified cat behaviourist Ingrid Johnson, your cat is constantly strategising and could be bored. “It’s hard to take the hunt out of them, she says. “It’s an innate need. They don’t even have to be hungry to hunt and we give them a big bowl of food, which provides no mental stimulation and no problem solving.”

Benefits of cat puzzle toys

Don’t feel bad – you’re about to splurge on a bunch of interactive cat toys and engaging cat food puzzles that even the softest-skilled cat can master. In a research paper published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, Johnson writes that foraging for food tames cat aggression and other roguish behaviour. Cat food puzzles in particular can resolve litter box avoidance issues, cut down on over-grooming, curb anxiety and keep their diet in check. “Their stomach is the size of a ping-pong ball,” she says. “Puzzle feeders are a happy medium between strict feeding and allowing your cat to gorge: they can turn a three-minute meal into a 30-minute meal.”

Choosing the best puzzles for your cat

“People tend to buy what’s cute,” says Johnson. “But it’s important to pay attention to the challenge level. Start with an easy toy and drive behaviour by using novel food.” Some will pick it up faster than others, so if that means your cat needs a demo, don’t judge them. You probably didn’t set your Sudoku record on the first attempt. Luckily, there are a variety of cat-treat puzzles for each skill level. Heres a round-up of the nine best cat puzzle toys.

the colorful FurHaven Busy Box Corrugated Hexagon Cat Scratcher Toy
FurHaven Tiger Tough Hexagon Busy Box
$32.84

If you’re looking to keep your cat busy while maintaining an eclectic home environment with a curation of you and your cat’s favourite things, this colourful hexagonal catnip puzzle is for you. It offers hours of entertainment, as well as scratching opportunities for your feline. Plus, it’s not a total eyesore, which is more than we can say for most cardboard contraptions.

$32.84 at Amazon
the wood box with a red ball
Interactive Wooden Cat Puzzle Toy
$35.99

This environmentally friendly wooden cat toy is likely to last a lot longer than single-use scratching pads. Plus, it’ll challenge your cat’s natural predatory instincts so they can get some much-needed stimulation even when you’re out of the house.

$35.99 at Amazon
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$12.96

If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With four different modes that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there are plenty of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated.

$12.96 at Amazon
Funkitty Egg-Cersizer
$10.99

Johnson says this is her go-to starter toy: “It’s clear, rolls easily and is adjustable. You can also dial down the amount of food as your cat progresses.”

$10.99 at PetSafe
interactive cat toy
Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$19.99

Awarded Best Interactive Cat Toy in 2020’s Pet Business Industry Recognition Awards, this puzzle challenges your cat’s thought process through trial and error as they work out how to uncover treats in 16 hidden compartments.

$19.99 at Amazon
Trixie Cat Activity Poker Box
$23.53

This is the ultimate exercise in feline critical thinking. Sit back and watch your cat pull open drawers, push knobs and flip lids to release treats – all without opposable thumbs! If yours is a multi-cat household, expect this toy to draw a crowd.

$23.53 at Amazon
Petstages Rainy Day Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$19

Johnson describes this advanced toy as a “brains-over-brawn puzzle.” It will take a lot of willpower not to give your cat hints as they meet complicated obstacles head on, including a spinning wheel. You can put dry or wet food in this puzzle.

$19 at Amazon
Trixie Mad Scientist Turn Around Activity Strategy Cat Game
$14.99

Mad scientist, indeed. Your cat’s challenge is to paw at three spinning beakers (hint: not too fast), then fish out treats from a spiked frame below.

$14.99 at Amazon
Our Pets Waffle Interactive Cat Toy
$28.08

Who doesn’t love a tasty waffle? Allow your cat to indulge in a little treat, which you can cleverly hide in the food compartments of this interactive toy for a game that will keep them mentally stimulated for hours.

$28.08 at Amazon

Katherine Tolford

Katherine Tolford writes about the pet industry and veterinary medicine. Her work, which has appeared on PetMD, Chewy, and Floof, has helped pet parents better understand their pets’ health. She’s also a pet parent to Milo, a loud-mouthed tuxedo cat, who likes to attempt backwards somersaults on the couch.

