When it comes to their everyday hygiene, your cat is kind of like you – they’ve got it covered and don’t need any help, thank you very much. In fact, if you tried to give them a tongue bath, it would be as awkward as them trying to help you wash your hair in the shower. Still, low-maintenance is not no maintenance. As much as they may beg to differ, your cat could use a hand with their primping every now and then. We’ve rounded up five cat grooming products and one plush robe (because: this guy opens in new tab ) you never knew you needed. Your cat will thank you... in their own way.

opens in new tab FURminator De-shedding Tool opens in new tab $ 18.99 Your cat’s thick undercoat is no match for this de-shedding tool, which will brush away fur before it transforms into a tumbleweed blowing about your flat. There are different models for short and longhaired breeds, each with a ‘FURejector’ to discard the hair that would have otherwise blanketed every surface of your home. Getting your hands on an undercoat rake for cats might be the best decision you make all year. $18.99 at Zooplus opens in new tab

opens in new tab Millers Nail Clipper opens in new tab $ 18.79 The sweetest kitten can metamorphose into a feral tiger when threatened with a nail trim. For this delicate operation, we suggest gingerly approaching your cat, ideally when they’re sleeping, and muster as many snips as possible before they realise they’re under siege. Millers plier-style clippers are the best nail trimmers that should be in every cat owner’s tool kit. They are spring-loaded for cutting precision and the safety stop prevents over-cutting. $18.79 at My Family Vets opens in new tab

opens in new tab PETMAKER Cat Grooming Arch opens in new tab $ 29.89 Brushing your hair is enough work on its own. If you also brush your cat’s – wow, we’re impressed. For less remarkable mortals, this nifty bristled archway is designed so that your cat can self-brush simply by walking through it. Particularly rub-happy kitties should take to this cat grooming arch right away, and it will help to capture flyaway fur. $29.89 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Kotomoda CATWEAR Bathrobe opens in new tab $ 37 We can all agree that, no matter the occasion, a spa day is never a bad idea. This product recommendation is less about grooming and more about relaxing. You’re not wrong if you think this small animal-sized bathrobe resembles a swaddle, something cats who like to hide can appreciate – as will you when you start clipping nails. $37 at Etsy opens in new tab

opens in new tab Vet's Best Waterless Cat Shampoo (150ml) opens in new tab $ 8.99 When the reviews are talking about a world of difference in their cats after one use, you know it ’ s a product worth buying. Whether your cat has had bad experiences with baths or simply hates water, this easy-to-use no-rinse shampoo offers relief for sensitive skin from natural ingredients, leading to cleaner, healthier, happier cats. $8.99 at Amazon opens in new tab