Articles by Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen
Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen
Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen is a freelance culture writer who launched a neighborhood publication called The Pet Times while in elementary school. She is a devoted (read: obsessed) pet parent to Pippi, a spirited little orange cat who was found in the wilds of Michigan in 2020, has since crossed the country three times, and loves to climb trees.
- lifestyle
A Guide to Naming Your Cat
How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).
- lifestyle
Could Your Cat Be an Adventure Cat?
How you can train your cat to explore the great outdoors.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Mau Designs Fierce Furniture For Cats Who Are Wild at Heart
Sustainable home decor for “tree cats,” “bush cats” and every little lion in between.
- health
7 Grooming Tools to Help Your Cat Look Met Gala Ready
Give them the day off from self-grooming.
- lifestyle
Moshow The Cat Rapper Talks Blowing Up On TikTok
Moshow “the Cat Rapper” on cat love, TikTok, and fans (a.k.a. his feline family).
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Behind the Brand: Tuft+Paw
Chic, sculptural cat furniture inspired by cat behavior and tested at cat cafés.
- health
A Cautionary Tale About a Cat in Heat
Experts explain why you should spay or neuter your kitten. Don’t learn the hard way like I did.
- shopping
Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party
For their birthday or gotcha day or…do you need a reason?
