Everything you thought you knew about our feline friends is wrong

We tend to think of cats as inquisitive little creatures – always poking around, investigating new smells and squeezing themselves into every cardboard box they can find. If your cat has ever stared at you suspiciously while you do something, you’ll know exactly what we mean.

But cats are also sticklers for routine. They like to eat at the same time every day, nap in their favourite spots and wake you up like clockwork. Familiarity makes them feel safe, and while they can adapt to our schedules, they tend to prefer when things stay the same.

Main Takeaways Cats can understand complex concepts like object permanence – but only when they’re properly motivated.

Familiarity and routine matter more to cats than curiosity, especially in unfamiliar situations or with strangers.

Enriching play that mimics hunting behaviour is key to keeping your cat mentally stimulated and engaged.

So, what’s the deal – are cats naturally curious or do they like predictability? A bit of both, it turns out. But new research suggests they may lean more heavily towards the familiar than we thought.

Do cats understand object permanence?

Researchers at the University of Sussex set out to test whether cats demonstrate stage six object permanence – known as ‘invisible displacement’. Object permanence is fundamental understanding that people and things continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard or touched. Humans typically develop this skill in infancy, and it’s been observed in dogs and apes, too. For example, when a toy is hidden under a blanket, a child who has developed object permanence will search for it, knowing it still exists. In contrast, infants who have not yet reached this stage may act as though the toy has vanished.