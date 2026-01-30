Would you believe me if I told you that almost three quarters of pet parents witness others breaking dog walking etiquette at least once a week? And almost one in five sees it happen every single day? That’s according to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey opens in new tab , which is based on responses from over 406,000 pet parents in the UK.

It got us thinking – are we guilty of breaking the rules, without even knowing? To figure it out, we turned Dog Trust’s insights from their last two surveys opens in new tab into eight unspoken dog walking rules, so we can all see where we have room to improve. Let’s be real – we’re probably all guilty of breaking at least one. After all, show me a perfect pet parent and I’ll show you a liar.

So, without further ado, tally up each rule you’re guilty of breaking and then check your score at the end, remembering that this is less about shaming ourselves (and others), and more about encouraging responsible dog parenting and dog walking safety. After all, in the words of Dom Burke, Dogs Trust’s behaviour policy officer: “Good walking etiquette helps dogs feel safe, calm and confident in their communities. It’s proof that small acts of respect between owners make a big difference to canine happiness.”

Let’s go!

1. ‘The Unsolicited Approach’

If you find yourself calling out, “Don’t worry, they’re friendly!” multiple times on dog walks as your unleashed canine hurtles towards a horrified pet parent and their startled on-lead dog, then we hate to break it to you – you’re breaking the cardinal rule of dog walking. And according to Dogs Trust, this is the number one pet peeve for many dog parents.

Allowing your dog to approach a dog that’s on a lead can result in chaos, as on-lead dogs can feel trapped, due to not being able to get away from perceived threats. Thirty six percent of pet parents surveyed regularly worry about other dogs scaring or biting theirs, which is understandable when you realise that a third of dogs have been involved in scary incidents due to uninvited approaches. Couple this with the fact that 17 percent of dogs rarely stay calm around other dogs when out walking, and you’ve got a potential recipe for disaster.

Oh, and let’s not be too quick to judge pet parents who have their dog on a lead in an open space when they could be doing zoomies like yours. Dogs are kept on leads for so many reasons; they might be reactive, nervous, recovering from an injury or in training.

How to avoid it

A simple, “Is it OK if my dog says ‘hello’?” is all it takes to suss out the situation. If it’s a, “No”, keep your dog well away and move on.

2. Recall Roulette

My dog, Sherlock, has what’s known in the business as ‘very questionable recall’. He absolutely knows the command, but he very much has the last word over whether he responds to it or not. Somewhat comfortingly, it turns out I’m not alone – Dogs Trust’s survey found that one in 10 dogs rarely come back when called. Big yikes.

Not only does this cause stress for other pet parents when they see that you can’t control your dog, but it opens your precious pet up to a myriad of risky situations, where they could end up getting injured. Worryingly, Dogs Trust found that five percent of dogs involved in off-lead incidents had injuries bad enough to warrant a vet visit, while 11 percent went on to develop behavioural issues.

How to avoid it

Keep your dog on a lead in public until you’re confident that their recall is strong enough, and seek help from a professional if you’re not getting anywhere. I know more than anyone that it sucks to keep your dog on a lead when they’d rather be frolicking free, but the risks definitely outweigh the reward when we haven’t quite nailed recall training (yet).

3. To Lead Or Not To Lead

Now, obviously dog people are the best kind of human, but have you noticed how judgemental some pet parents can be? Especially when it comes to whether dogs should be kept on leads or not. Interestingly, Dogs Trust’s survey shows that 47 percent of pet parents prefer dogs to be off-lead as much as possible, while the remaining 43 percent think dogs should stay on-lead at all times.

However, this doesn’t mean that pet parents are against their dogs making friends – 57 percent still want their dogs to interact with other dogs, though 71 percent argue that dogs should be on the lead when meeting another on-lead dog.

How to avoid it

Pop your dog back on the lead when approaching an on-lead dog, when you’re on narrow paths near roads or around livestock. If anything it’s a great chance to practise that ‘heel’ cue.



4. The Poo Bag Faker

There’s not a single pet parent who enjoys the warm embrace of their dog’s faeces as they envelop it in a flimsy poo bag, but it’s part and parcel of being a dog parent. In fact, you’re breaking the law opens in new tab if you don’t. However, it seems that many of us aren’t doing the deed; only 53 percent of Dogs Trust survey responders agree that most pet parents are responsible when it comes to picking up poo.

And look, we get it – a steaming turd in a plastic bag isn’t exactly the most chic accessory to be carrying around when you can’t find a poo bin. But yeeting it into a bush or hanging it from a tree like a festering Christmas bauble? Absolutely not, mate. Disposing of your dog’s anal deliveries anywhere but an appropriate bin carries both human health risks and environmental concerns opens in new tab .

How to avoid it

Always carry more poo bags than you think you need, and be aware of where the nearest dog poo bins are.

5. The Path Hogger

Not making space for others on a path or pavement is a massive no-no for dog parents, who grumble about others taking up the entire width, or not stepping aside to let fellow pedestrians, runners or cyclists pass. Dogs with on-lead reactivity won’t take too kindly to strangers or other dogs getting too close to them, which could end up in tears, too.

How to avoid it

Be aware of your surroundings, remember that not everyone feels comfortable around dogs, and always make room for others on the path.

6. The Assumption of Friendliness

This one’s closely linked to ‘The Unsolicited Approach’, with the added factor of assuming that every dog and human wants to interact with your precious pooch. Now, obviously, your dog is the best dog in the world and it’s an honour to be the recipient of their attention, but it’s important to remember that a) not all dogs are friendly, and b) not everyone loves dogs (wild, I know).

How to avoid it

If you can see that your dog’s itching to accost another dog or person, ask, “Is your dog friendly?” or “May we say hello?”. This will avoid any potential dog or human-based scuffles. Oh, and don’t let them jump up on strangers, especially children. Really not cool.

7. The Preoccupied Pet Parent

Look, we all know that you get the most mental health benefits from nature walks if you stay present and off your phone opens in new tab , but it’s so tempting to use that time to catch up on messages. I’m ashamed to say that I once looked up from replying to a WhatsApp to find that one of my (off-lead) dogs had completely vanished. After checking bushes in a panic (she often likes to side-step into a hedge á la Homer Simpson opens in new tab when she’s ready to go home), a passer-by informed me that she’d trotted off in the other direction. Turns out she’d already had enough (we’d barely left our street – classic Lucy) and had taken herself home.

Now, this could obviously have ended in tears had Lucy wandered into the road, encountered a reactive dog or found some toxic rubbish she fancied inhaling.

Had I been supervising my dogs properly, I’d have been primed and ready to react to any potential dangers or changes in my dogs’ behaviour that I’d need to respond to.

How to avoid it

Leave your headphones at home and your phone in your pocket (or in a handy waterproof pouch that you can wear), so you can concentrate on your surroundings when you’re out with your dog.

8. The Anxious Avoidant

Did you know that 21 percent of pet parents admitted to Dogs Trust that they actively avoid walking where or when they’ll encounter other dogs? Is this the fault of the above rule-breakers creating a less than ideal walking environment? Is it because the UK’s dog population has increased? Or, could it be due to the boom in puppies adopted during the pandemic, who may still be dealing with behavioural issues due to lack of socialisation during lockdown?

Our dogs are smart little cookies and can smell when we’re stressed opens in new tab , which may then make them feel stressed and snappy, potentially leading to us avoiding walks even more – it’s a vicious cycle.

How to avoid it

My therapist (Pinterest) once told me that ‘action beats anxiety’, and it was a real game changer for my ruminating little brain. Instead of avoiding other dogs (spoiler alert – it won’t make them go away) work with a qualified behaviourist or fear-free trainer to help you and your dog confidence and make walkies fun again.

How did you score?

Remember, there’s absolutely no judgement here. So whether your dog-walking etiquette is worthy of Queen Charlotte or very much a work in progress, at the end of the day it’s all about making your pup (and fellow dog walkers) a priority.

0 broken rules: walking etiquette champion

Well, look at you! It seems like you’ve got this whole dog walking thing down pat, but it’s always a good idea to check in with yourself from time to time to make sure you’re not slipping up.

1–2: room for improvement

Look, don’t worry, nobody’s perfect. To get things back on track, make a note of the areas you’re struggling with and remind yourself of them every time you go for a walk.

3–4: time to brush up on your skills

To avoid feeling overwhelmed, work on one thing you need to improve on every week until it becomes second nature. You’ve got this.

5–8: consider booking into a training class

Dog walks don’t have to be stressful, in fact, they should be quite the opposite. To make things easier for you, your dog and fellow walkers, why not seek advice from a professional?



References

Hirst, David, and Jacqueline Baker. “Dog Fouling.” opens in new tab House of Commons Library.

Jiang, Bin, et al. “How to Waste a Break: Using Portable Electronic Devices Substantially Counteracts Attention Enhancement Effects of Green Spaces. opens in new tab ” Environment and Behavior, vol. 51, no. 9-10, 16 July 2018, pp. 1133–1160, https://doi.org/10.1177/0013916518788603.

“National Dog Survey 2024 | Dogs Trust. opens in new tab ” Dogstrust.org.uk, 2024.

“National Dog Survey 2025 | Dogs Trust. opens in new tab ” Dogstrust.org.uk, 2025.

Walker, Tony R. “What Not to Do with Dog Poop. opens in new tab ” Science of the Total Environment, vol. 896, 1 Oct. 2023, pp. 165332–165332, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.165332.

Wilson, Clara, et al. “Dogs Can Discriminate between Human Baseline and Psychological Stress Condition Odours. opens in new tab ” PLOS ONE, vol. 17, no. 9, 28 Sept. 2022, p. e0274143, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0274143.



