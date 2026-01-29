Are they just letting their hair down, or is something more troubling afoot?

If you’re a dog lover on Instagram, you no doubt follow We Rate Dogs, an account that provides a much-needed dose of joy in our doom-filled feeds. Recently, one post in particular caught our attention, of a dog named Radley who’d been trained to press a ‘destroy’ button opens in new tab when she was “craving a little extra chaos”. Now, Radley receives plenty of walks and physical activity, but her trainer recommended offering her “structured destruction” sessions when she needs to blow off excess steam. These sessions involve giving her a cardboard box and letting her go on an absolute shredding rampage, which releases any pent-up energy, and leaves her relaxed and ready for chillin’ like a villain.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Is Radley’s need to let loose a healthy habit, or a sign of destructive dog behaviour? After all, there’s surely a difference between a dog who loves ripping the heads off their toys and one who has a penchant for gnawing holes in your slippers, right? To get to the bottom of it, we spoke to a dog trainer and an animal behaviourist to find out when letting loose is normal and when intervention might be required.

The science behind ‘letting loose’

Some level of destructive behaviour – such as digging, chewing, shredding, pulling, play-biting, and chasing other animals – is totally normal for dogs opens in new tab . Just like us, they can feel stressed or consumed by pent-up energy, so allowing them to go ham and momentarily destroy things in a (supervised) destruction session can be an effective outlet for this. Research shows that chewing on toys or edible chews reduces stress and improves cognitive function opens in new tab in dogs, which can only be a good thing for our furry besties, especially when they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Chewing can also be an exploratory behaviour opens in new tab for dogs as they use their mouths in the same way that we use our hands, as a sensory tool for gathering information about the world around them. This is especially prevalent in puppies, who are a) teething and b) learning bite inhibition, where they instinctively mouth everything with their teeny tiny teeth as a way of figuring out how to control the force of their jaw. This seems like destructive behaviour, but is actually a totally normal developmental phase in puppies. However, if their needle teeth keep being drawn to your possessions (or hands – ouch!), try redirecting them with a toy or chew.

When does destructive behaviour become problematic?

When we say that destroying things is a normal part of dog behaviour, we’re absolutely not suggesting that coming home to a chewed up sofa is something that’s part of being a pet parent. In fact, this is where it tips into problematic behaviour. There’s a stark difference between a dog who occasionally tears up a toy and one who displays chronic destructive behaviour, which is a sure sign that something’s awry.

“Destruction sessions should be controlled, acting as a calming, satisfying exercise for your dog,” explains Jo Sellers, dog trainer and certified separation anxiety specialist at Pippin Pets Dog Training opens in new tab . “If destruction becomes prolonged, or frenetic and constant, then the emotional state of the dog needs to be assessed, as there could be other reasons that are stopping the dog from feeling satisfied. Destroying more than just their toys can also be a sign of pain or gut issues, which a vet can assess for.”

What if destructive behaviour only occurs when your dog’s home alone? Sellers tells me that this likely means that the dog has been left flying solo longer than they can cope with: “It may be boredom after a while of being settled, or in many cases, separation anxiety. The dog is either chewing to try to calm themselves, or eating around exit points as they try to escape the scary situation.”

If your pup’s feeling anxious when left alone, Sellers recommends following a separation anxiety training plan, involving a careful desensitisation process. “This helps them learn to feel safe and listened to, preventing them from getting into a distressed state where they feel the need to chew your furniture,” she adds.

Do all dogs need controlled chaos as an energy outlet?

My dog, Sherlock, is such a well-behaved little bean when he’s released all his energy (or ‘exorcised his demons’ as I like to call it) on a day where we’ve squeezed in a run, a long sniffy walk and plenty of toy play. I really notice his frustration when we skip a run or have to cut a walk short because of time constraints, and this is when he’ll pester me to repeatedly throw his favourite toy across the room while I’m trying to work. Sigh.

Dogs need more than a hurried trot around the block to keep stress at bay. Like us, they also need mental stimulation, which can be in the form of puzzle toys, short training sessions, enrichment activities and slow, sniffy walks. Allowing your dog the opportunity to inhale all those delicious scents of the world mimics the behaviour they’d engage in in the wild, and while your pampered dog would last about 30 seconds in the actual wild, this behaviour has been shown to reduce stress and enhance overall well-being opens in new tab .

So, while dogs like Sherlock get enough kicks from sniffing, exercise and play, others – like Radley – will get theirs by way of supervised destruction. It’s all about understanding your individual dog’s needs, so says clinical animal behaviourist, Emily Birch opens in new tab , who has a BSc (hons) in Animal Behaviour and Welfare and an MSc in Clinical Animal Behaviour from The University of Lincoln. “Some dogs love to dig, others not so much. Some dogs love to chew and destroy things, others less so. Lots of dogs in my classes love shredding up sheepskin-style toys. It’s all about offering our dogs opportunities for lots of different outlets to see which they like most. But, ultimately? Something’s only a stress relief if the dog wants to do it, enjoys doing it and feels no pressure to do it.”

So, if you don’t offer your dog appropriate stress/energy outlets? That’s when they’ll become frustrated and find their own, which might just involve destroying your belongings. Eek!

Do some breeds need to let loose more than others?

While individual personalities come into play when it comes to letting loose, so does breed. Working breeds, like Border Collies, German Shepherds, Huskies and Boxers, were originally bred to do specific jobs, like herding, guarding or pulling sleds. These roles expel a lot of energy, so those living as ‘unemployed’ companion animals will definitely require another outlet in lieu of doing their job.

All dogs have a prey drive, but those bred to hunt and chase, such as Sighthounds and Terriers, will need opportunities to satisfy this drive (that doesn’t involve terrorising your neighbour’s cat…). “Sniffing and exploring the environment during walks can satisfy a lot of their needs, but they’ll still have gaps in their prey needs which can be frustrating for them,” explains Sellers. “This is where giving them digging and ripping options can be hugely satisfying, as it allows them to display and act out the prey drive parts that would be unacceptable or dangerous to carry out on walks.”

The same goes for high energy breeds, such as Pointers, Terriers and Dalmatians, who have super-demanding exercise needs. These guys require regular intensive exercise as well as mental stimulation to keep them stress-free and thriving.

How to introduce destruction sessions to your dog

Think your dog might benefit from a little destruction? Sellers advises introducing destruction sessions slowly, as new games and items can be worrying for sensitive dogs. She suggests starting with the following:

Add scrunched paper or loo roll tubes inside a shallow cardboard box, then add some treats. Give a cue word, eg, “go play”, and let them explore in their own time. Then, progress to hiding treats inside an egg box, closing it and giving it to your dog. They’ll have to chew parts of the box to get to the food. Once the food is gone, they can then chew up the box. Give lots of praise after to positively reinforce only destroying the item you presented. You can then start to bring out a box or toy for your dog to destroy any time you see that they’re wound up with energy to dispel.

“Each dog is different and by watching them, you learn your own dog's signals – like being goofy, playful or noisy – that they have a need to be fulfilled,” says Sellers. And remember that not all dogs will want to be destructive; this is about letting them know that they can destroy these particular items if they want to. Letting loose comes in many forms; some dogs – like my Sherlock – might prefer a vigorous run, structured play sessions, chew toys or enrichment games as energy release or stress relief.

“If your dog’s constantly needing to relieve stress that’s built up then we need to look at the bigger picture,” warns Birch. “But, if every now and then you can see your dog�’s a little stressed, then having ways for them to decompress is a great idea.”

If the stress or pent-up energy is a regular occurrence? Speak to your vet or a behaviourist to see if there are any underlying medical or emotional issues that need addressing.

Now, go forth and let loose!

References

Borns-Weil, Stephanie. “Behavior Problems of Dogs.” opens in new tab MSD Veterinary Manual, 10 Sept. 2025.

Quinn, Rimini, et al. “Functional Significance and Welfare Implications of Chewing in Dogs (Canis Familiaris). opens in new tab ” Frontiers in Veterinary Science, vol. 12, Mar. 2025, p. 1499933.

Arhant, Christine, et al. “Chewing Behaviour in Dogs – a Survey-based Exploratory Study. opens in new tab ” Applied Animal Behaviour Science, vol. 241, June 2021, p. 105372.