We’ve all been there: you treat your dog to a shiny new toy, only to watch it reduced to stuffing and scraps before the day is out. It feels wasteful, messy – and a little maddening. Yet here’s the surprising part – that urge to rip and shred isn’t always a ‘problem behaviour’ at all. In fact, it can be a completely natural – even healthy – outlet for your dog’s instincts. It sounds upside down, but the destruction might actually be doing them good.

Main Takeaways Ripping and dismantling toys can be a normal, enriching outlet for natural predatory instincts.

Safe shredding supports dopamine release, stress relief and mental stimulation when supervised.

The priority is not to stop shredding – but to channel it safely with the right toys, monitoring and alternatives.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

The science behind shredding

According to this popular reel opens in new tab by certified dog trainer duo Emily and Logan (also known as Confident Mutts), shredding a toy is great for mental and physical stimulation. In fact, it’s a completely normal behaviour that satisfies instincts for many dogs. But be mindful if your dog starts eating the toy – more on that later.

“Shredding is one of the purest forms of enrichment you can offer,” says Kim Grundy, certified clinical animal behaviourist at Pooches Galore opens in new tab .