Letting Dogs Destroy Their Toys Isn’t Always Bad
Let it rip!
Share Article
We’ve all been there: you treat your dog to a shiny new toy, only to watch it reduced to stuffing and scraps before the day is out. It feels wasteful, messy – and a little maddening. Yet here’s the surprising part – that urge to rip and shred isn’t always a ‘problem behaviour’ at all. In fact, it can be a completely natural – even healthy – outlet for your dog’s instincts. It sounds upside down, but the destruction might actually be doing them good.
The science behind shredding
According to this popular reelopens in new tab by certified dog trainer duo Emily and Logan (also known as Confident Mutts), shredding a toy is great for mental and physical stimulation. In fact, it’s a completely normal behaviour that satisfies instincts for many dogs. But be mindful if your dog starts eating the toy – more on that later.
“Shredding is one of the purest forms of enrichment you can offer,” says Kim Grundy, certified clinical animal behaviourist at Pooches Galoreopens in new tab.