Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Rolling Around on the Floor?

Every single time we get home from a walk, or just when she gets excited, my dog starts rubbing herself on anything and everything in her path. The floor, the curtains, the sofa, the stairs, grass, soft furnishings… nothing will get in her way of rubbing all over everything she can find. It turns out that lots of dogs do this, and not just when they’re wet and trying to get dry. In fact, as funny as it looks, it’s actually pretty normal.

Ivan Petersel, a dog trainer and the founder of Dog Virtuoso opens in new tab , says that this is a very familiar behaviour, one that he says can resemble “a living room stampede or a cushion collision course”. In other words, they roll to experience the world through their whole body. While it may look silly, the behaviour is actually a mixture of massage, scent therapy and being in the moment. Here are five reasons your pup is doing a stop, drop and roll on the regular.

Sidney Scheinberg / Stocksy

So, what exactly motivates them to do this?

Here, we break down the reasons why rolling around like a fool may be your pup’s preferred way of taking in their environment.

They’re just into it

“On the simplest level, it’s enjoyable to roll around. They may be releasing stress, and it acts as a way to self-regulate. When dogs roll around and enjoy it, their brains release feel-good chemicals such as dopamine and endorphins – just like when we laugh or stretch. It helps them relax, feel happy and enjoy the moment,” says Petersel.