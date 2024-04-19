Have you ever been lounging on the sofa when suddenly your dog saunters over with a slobbery toy dangling from their mouth? You’re not alone. Many pup parents have experienced this seemingly adorable yet puzzling behaviour, and wondered why their dog is bringing them toys.

If it’s not on the sofa, it’s when you come home. Most pet parents understand the joy of their dog bounding towards them, tail wagging furiously, with a prized possession clutched between their teeth; whether it’s a decomposing tennis ball, a fluffy toy or even an old sock out of the laundry basket, the gesture never fails to warm the heart.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

But why do our canine companions feel the need to fetch us toys? Is it simply a display of affection, or is there a deeper psychological motivation behind the endearing behaviour? We delve into the reasons behind the habit with the help of dog behaviourist and trainer, Ria Edmenson opens in new tab .

Why does my dog fetch me toys?

Your dog wants to play with you

One of the most common reasons behind your dog’s toy delivery service is their innate desire to play with you. Dogs are inherently social creatures and play is a vital component of their social interactions.

“It harks back to when they were wild dogs in their little packs inciting social interaction with other pack members,” explains Ria. “It can be a need for attention-seeking, tapping into their prey drive, appeasement or bonding.”

When your dog brings you a toy, it’s their way of initiating a game and seeking interaction with you. “This can inherently be a learnt behaviour, too,” adds Ria. “A dog has tried this behaviour and has been rewarded somehow, either by themselves or by another pack member (humans included…).”

Your dog is super excited

Another reason behind your dog’s toy-bearing antics is sheer excitement. Just like humans, dogs can experience moments of overwhelming emotions, such as joy or anticipation, and they simply can’t contain their enthusiasm. Ria points out that this behaviour can be a form of displacement, where the dog channels their excess energy into a harmless and enjoyable activity (or in this case, object).

“Bringing gifts when dogs are feeling big feels is obviously a displacement behaviour,” she says. “They can also be redirecting their energy into something that isn’t destructive but is super cute. Seriously, we don’t deserve dogs!”

“Usually, it is with retrieving type breeds or if they have this type of breed mixed into them,” she adds. “So it feels natural to displace the behaviour with the mouth, and reward themselves because it is itching a scratch instinctively.”

When your dog is bounding around the house, bursting with enthusiasm, it’s likely offering you a toy may be their way of expressing that excitement and seeking interaction with you. So next time your pup zooms over with a toy in tow, consider it a sign of their exuberance.

Your dog trusts you

The act of offering a toy can also be viewed as a display of trust and affection from your canine companion. Dogs have an innate understanding of hierarchy within their social group, and by presenting you with a prized possession, they’re acknowledging your role as a valued member of their pack (in other words, you’re in!).

Dogs may engage in gift-giving as a form of appeasement or bonding; by sharing their toys with you, dogs strengthen the bond of trust and companionship that exists between them and their human counterparts.

“This leads nicely into bonding,” says Ria. “Humans will naturally think it is adorable to be brought a toy, slipper, sock, whatever is close to hand, so the dog gets rewarded and everyone has a warm fuzzy feeling. Let the bonding commence!”

Related article 10 Signs Your Dog Has Imprinted on You This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about



Your dog wants your attention and affection

In many cases, the simple act of bringing you a toy is a clever strategy employed by dogs to garner your attention and affection. Dogs are highly attuned to human behaviour, thriving on human interaction and approval, and the clever bois have learnt that presenting a toy often elicits a positive response from their parents.

Ria highlights the attention-seeking aspect of this behaviour, noting that dogs may bring toys in hopes of enticing interaction as part of a learnt behaviour. “The attention-seeking aspect is obvious,” she says. “It could entice playing or some sort of reaction the dog wants or has learnt they get by bringing/offering an item.”

When your pup presents you with a toy, they’re essentially saying, “Look at me! Let’s play!” By acknowledging their gesture and engaging with them, you’re reinforcing the behaviour by rewarding them with – you guessed it – attention.

Your dog is showing off their toy

In some cases, your dog’s deliveries may be driven by a desire to show off their prized possessions. By offering up their precious toys, dogs are showcasing their vulnerability and reliance on you for security and companionship. “When using it as appeasement, this is more gift giving to bring something close to hand or high value to you because the dog sees you as high value and wants to show you this item,” says Ria.

Related article How to Speak ‘Dog’ Lili Chin’s book, Doggie Language, illustrates how dogs communicate – beyond ear perks and tail wags

In some instances, dogs may bring toys as a form of showing off or boasting about their prized possessions. This behaviour is particularly common in breeds with strong retrieval instincts or those that have been selectively bred for hunting or retrieving tasks. While the intention behind the behaviour is typically benign, it’s essential for pup parents to be mindful of potential issues such as resource guarding, where dogs become possessive over their toys and may exhibit aggressive behaviour.

What if my dog doesn’t bring me toys?

Firstly, that’s OK! Having your pup bring you toys might sound adorable but it’s important to note that not all dogs will exhibit the same types of behaviour, including bringing toys to their pup parents – and that is perfectly normal; each dog has their own unique personality and preferences.

This could be down to any number of reasons: it could just not be their thing, or it could be that they’re not toy-driven, for example. Your pup might have different ways of expressing affection or seeking interaction. Whether it’s cuddles, belly rubs or a wagging tail. Instead of fixating on whether or not your dog brings you toys, focus on nurturing the bond you share through other forms of interaction.