As a dog mum of two, I joke that all my money goes on my dogs, but it’s only half in jest. As well as vet bills, a penchant for luxury treats, and their refusal to eat anything other than premium dog food with fancy toppers, it’s also toys that put a massive dent in my wallet. Especially when they require the hard-wearing ones, which are way more expensive, and yet still somehow get destroyed at the speed of light. In fact, as I attempt to write this, my dog Sherlock is begging me to throw his disembowelled Mr Potato Head plushie across the room. Poor Mr Potato Head.

Dog toys are essential for our pups’ mental and physical stimulation, so we can’t just do away with them because we’re broke. So, with the cost of living crisis affecting us all, here’s how to save some money by making toys at home. DIY dog toys made from upcycled materials you already have lying around, which have the same enrichment value as fancy pet store versions? Yes please.

Never leave any of these toys with your dog unattended, as they’re likely to be flimsier than their store-bought counterparts. If you have a dog who inhales everything in their sight, keep an extra close eye on them.

