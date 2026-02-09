70% of Pet Parents Don’t Know Pet First Aid – 10 Critical Skills To Learn Now

We’ve watched the reels, read the books and tried to educate ourselves on how to care for our beloved pets. But have you ever considered how much you actually know about first aid, and more importantly, how would you react in the event of an emergency?

As a nation of animal lovers – reflected in the latest PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) report opens in new tab – the estimated population of dogs is continuing to grow, now at its highest ever level, estimated at 11.1 million, while cats remain steady at 10.5 million.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Yet despite how much we love our pets, research has shown that 70 percent of UK pet owners don’t know how to give basic pet first aid. Emergencies don’t come with a warning, and when they involve our pets, panic can set in fast – even if you feel you are fully prepared.

Main Takeaways Save emergency and out-of-hours vet numbers in your phone.

Pet-proof your home regularly, especially when you are bringing in new items.

Consider taking a pet first aid course for hands-on confidence,

The PAW report also found that only 16 percent of pet parents know how to perform CPR on their pet. And nearly half of dog parents, and a quarter of those who have cats, say their pet has eaten something they shouldn’t. From toxic foods to household hazards, accidents are far more common than many of us realise.

The good news is that pet first aid is a skill that anyone can learn; you don’t need to be a vet, you just need to be prepared. Whether it’s a weekend workshop, a vet-led class or trustworthy online resources, every pet parent should prioritise learning pet first aid. Knowing what to do in the first few minutes of an emergency could save your pet’s life.

Emergency protocol

1. The ‘DR ABCs’ Framework: what to check first

In an emergency, having a simple structure will help you stay focused. The DR ABCs are widely used in human first aid and apply to pets too:

D - Danger: check the area is safe for you and your pet. Traffic, broken glass or electrical hazards can put you at risk.

R – Response: is your pet conscious? Try calling their name or gently touching them.

A – Airway: check their mouth for obstructions like food or toys, however always be careful not to get bitten.

B – Breathing: look for chest movement and listen for breathing.

C – Circulation: check for severe bleeding and signs of collapse.

S – Send for help: contact your vet or emergency clinic as soon as possible.

This hopefully will allow you to prioritise what matters most in those critical moments.

2. How to stay calm and assess the situation

It’s always easier said than done, but if you stay calm it can really help your pet stay calm. Speak softly, move slowly and avoid sudden actions. Please always remember even the gentlest of pets may bite when injured or frightened. If needed, use a towel or blanket to gently restrain them and never put your face close to theirs if they’re in pain or disorientated. Try taking a deep breath before acting to help you think clearly.

3. Basic pet CPR principles

Only 16 percent of pet parents know how to perform pet CPR, yet it can be life-saving in cases of choking, collapse or near drowning.

Pet CPR is an emergency technique used only when a pet is unresponsive and not breathing or has no detectable heartbeat. The primary goals are to restore airflow to the lungs and maintain blood circulation until veterinary care is available.

Before beginning CPR, ensure the scene is safe and check for responsiveness, breathing and a heartbeat. If the airway appears blocked, gently clear visible obstructions if it can be done safely.

Pet CPR generally combines rescue breaths and chest compressions, with techniques varying based on the animal’s size, body shape and species. Proper positioning is essential to deliver effective compressions without causing injury.

CPR should be performed continuously and calmly, reassessing the pet’s breathing and heartbeat every few minutes. Even if CPR appears successful, immediate veterinary evaluation is critical, as CPR is a temporary lifesaving measure and not a substitute for professional care.

Pet CPR differs depending on the animal’s size and shape, which is why it’s so important to learn it properly through trusted resources or a first aid course. You don’t need to memorise every step now, but knowing it exists, when it’s needed and where to learn it is crucial.

4. How to safely move an injured pet

Moving an injured pet incorrectly can potentially cause further trauma, especially if there is a suspected fracture or spinal injury. Following these key steps will help you to ensure that you are taking the best care of your pet.

Use a firm surface like a board or blanket to support their body.

Keep movements slow and minimal.

Avoid twisting or bending their spine.

For cats and small pets, gently wrap them to prevent struggling.

If you are unsure always call your veterinary team for advice before moving them.

Common hazards to recognise

5. Toxic foods your pet should never eat

Many every day foods are dangerous to pets. Some of the most common include:

Chocolate (especially dark).

Grapes and raisins.

Onions and garlic.

Xylitol (an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free foods).

Cooked bones (which can splinter).

Fatty foods that can trigger pancreatitis.

If your pet eats something toxic, don’t wait for symptoms, contact your vet immediately.

6. Poisonous plants to keep out of your home

Plants can be a hidden danger, especially indoors. Common toxic plants include:

Lilies (extremely dangerous for cats).

Azaleas.

Daffodils and tulips.

Sago palms.

Seasonal decorative plants (like poinsettia and mistletoe).

Always check plant safety before bringing new greenery into your home.

7. Choking and blockage hazards

Pets explore their world with their mouths, which sadly makes small objects especially risky. Having eyes at the back of your head is definitely needed if you are sharing your house with furry members. Items to be mindful of would be:

C hildren’s toys and coins (which can be swallowed).

S trings, ribbons and tinsel.

P lastic wrapping.

C ooked bones (which can splinter and cause blockages).

If you notice your pet gagging, pawing at their mouth or struggling to breathe, this is an emergency and requires immediate action.

8. Hidden household dangers

Some of the most dangerous items don’t look threatening at all:

E lectrical cords.

cleaning products.

H uman medications.

Anti-freeze and rat poison.

S tagnant water sources.

Pet-proofing your home regularly, especially after bringing in new items is a key part of prevention.

Preparedness

9. What a pet first aid kit should contain

Despite the risks, only 20 percent of dog parents and 11 percent of cat parents have a pet first aid kit at home.

A basic pet first aid kit should include:

G auze and bandages.

P et-safe antiseptic.

T weezers.

A towel or blanket.

D isposable gloves.

E mergency vet contact details.

Having these items ready can save precious time when every minute counts.

10. When to call the vet immediately

Some situations always require professional help. Call your vet or emergency clinic right away if your pet has any of the following:

D ifficulty breathing.

S eizures.

S uspected poisoning.

I nability to urinate (especially cats).

Heatstroke.

S evere or uncontrolled bleeding.

C ollapse or sudden weakness.

I nability to stand or walk.

Top tip: save both your regular and out-of-hours vet contact details in your phone, don’t wait until an emergency to look them up.

Why the first few minutes matter

As Catherine Burke from the PDSA explains: “We know that taking the right actions in the first few minutes following an emergency, as well as seeking prompt veterinary attention can make a huge difference to the outcome.”

The PAW report highlights a clear knowledge gap in pet first aid, but it’s one we can certainly close with the right information and preparation.

Accidents happen even to the most careful pet parents. But knowing these 10 essential pet first aid basics gives you the confidence to act when it matters most.

Preparation doesn’t mean panic – it means being ready to protect our pets who depend on us.