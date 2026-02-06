And when does it become something more serious?

According to the official definition in the Oxford English Dictionary, a whine is “the making of a long, high-pitched cry or sound.” Yep, that’s why when your dog does it, it really grabs your attention.

But whining isn’t bad – well, not always anyway. For some dogs, it’s just how they show excitement – when they say hello to their best mate or a human being they adore, for example – or perhaps they whine when they want something – to come snuggle under a blanket with you, for instance. But a whine can also mean a plethora of other things, so let’s get into all things dog whining – with the expert help of a vet and a behaviourist.

So, what exactly is a whine?

“Whining is a form of vocal communication,” explains London-based behaviourist Rima Chehlaoui of Even Better Dogs K9 Behaviour and Training opens in new tab . “It’s part of your dog’s repertoire of vocalisations – think: bark, howl, growl, whine, whimper.”

A whine is a mostly human-focused form of communication, adds Dr Sadie Spencer, who is principal vet at Vets Now opens in new tab in Liverpool. “Dogs whine to close members of their packs, but it’s unusual for them to whine to strangers.”

Why did dogs develop whines? Why is it different to barking?

We knew this already, of course, but Rima points out that scientific evidence confirms that dogs are able to feel all sorts of emotions. She mentions a 2022 study ( Albuquerque and Resende, 2022 opens in new tab ) which states that, “dogs have the ability to feel joy, fear and love.” Side note: the UK has even legally recognised this, through the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022 opens in new tab . It’s likely, explains Rima, that dogs developed whines to express these different needs, desires and emotions. “These positive and negative emotions have an influence on a dog’s behaviour,” continues Rima. “In fact, as far back as 1872, Darwin suggested that dogs express emotions opens in new tab in a way that’s recognisable to humans.”

And whining is used differently to barking. Dr Spencer says that barking is more of an alert – “they want your attention immediately. Something is happening – potentially danger, potentially excitement.” In contrast, “whining is a submissive behaviour, and a dog will mostly do it within their family groups to let them know that they need something from you, whereas they’ll bark at strangers.”

What does dog whining mean?

Rima lists a couple of things that your dog might be trying to tell you with their whine (including but not limited to):

I’m in pain.

I’m anxious.

I’m scared.

I’m distressed.

I’m excited – “think about what it’s like when your dog greets someone they really like and maybe have not seen for a long time.”

I need / want something.

Hey, look at me!

“When a dog is whining, they’re usually trying to say: I need something, I want something, I’m excited about something or I need attention – that sort of thing,” adds Dr Spencer. “It could be anxiety, excitement, discomfort.” You know your dog better than anyone else, so think about the context of their whine.

Dr Spencer’s own dog, for example, really loves her walks. “So if I go near to where the poo bags are kept, she'll start whining with excitement,” says Dr Spencer. The whine is usually accompanied by her happy “tippy tappy dance” too.

Do some dog breeds/types whine more than others?

“Yes,” says Rima, “often more vocal breeds will whine or make whiney type noises. Some might even bark and whine at the same time.” Sled breeds, such as Huskies and Samoyeds, are often more on the whiney side. Plus, other breeds like German Shepherds, Beagles, Dachshunds and Chihuahuas. “But whining isn’t limited to specific breeds,” she says, “each dog is an individual and there are lots of variations within breeds, too.”

Dr Spencer agrees. “Breeds that are more closely related to humans whine a lot more,” she adds, “and working dog breeds, particularly if they’re bored, will be quite whiny. Herding dogs, too. And little lap dogs that are very focussed on their humans.”

What does it mean if a non-whiner has just started whining?

“If your dog isn’t a whiner and suddenly starts whining, I’d look around to see if there’s any changes to their environment,” advises Dr Spencer, “perhaps a fox has moved into your garden and your dog can suddenly smell the fox. Maybe they’ve developed anxiety around something or they’re uncomfortable.” The key question being: is something new happening?

Assessing the situation surrounding the whine is important: “context is key,” says Dr Spencer. “Is it always happening when they do a particular motion or when they’re in a particular area? If so, what’s going on there?” Perhaps they appear to be whining randomly or when they’re at home.

If it’s unusual for your dog, Dr Spencer always advises seeing a vet. “I’d get them checked out, to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape,” she says, “particularly if your dog’s getting older and you’re finding that they’re whining when they have to get into the car or go down the stairs, for example – they might be experiencing pain.”

What are some common reasons for whining?

Whining can indicate anxiety, excitement or discomfort. Unlike barking – which, as Dr Spencer tells us, is an alert behaviour – whining is more likely to be used within family groups.

Whining can also be learned through positive reinforcement, adds Dr Spencer, “so your dog will whine for something, you’ll give it to them, then that positively reinforces that whining gets your attention.” Another example might be that your dog will whine at an object they can’t get to, until you come and rescue it for them.

“Puppies will also whine to their mums,” says Dr Spencer, “and their wild counterparts will do it as adolescents – so it’s a juvenile behaviour that’s persistent into adulthood because dogs have become domesticated.”

Should I respond to my dog’s whining? Or ignore it?

Dr Spencer warns that if you respond to every whine, your dog will associate whining with getting your attention, creating a “positive feedback loop”. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore the whining. “If the whining is new, and it’s not resolving with anything that you’re doing, that signals to me that there’s something more going on.” But if your dog’s a whiny dog, check that their needs are all met: they’ve got food, water, they’ve had a walk and they’ve been to the toilet.

“My eldest dog will whine at the water bowl if there’s none in his favourite bowl,” says Dr Spencer, “I tend to ignore his whining directly, but I will check that all the water bowls are filled.” But, Dr Spencer caveats, “I'm not saying that you should withdraw all affection, sometimes dogs just need a little bit of reassurance.” The key is to be, as Dr Spencer puts it, “judicious”. If you respond to every single whine, “you might create a nuisance issue.”

How do I know when whining means something more serious?

“Always err on the side of caution and seek professional help if you’re concerned about your dog’s whining,” says Rima.

Here’s the thing though: trust your gut. “If your vet says your dog’s whining isn’t to do with any medical issues and you are still concerned, get a second opinion,” advises Rima. “A client once rang me as their dog was whining a lot. The vet had told them it was behavioural. But from just the short conversation I had with my client on the phone, I thought there was something else going on. I recommended the client go back and insist the vet investigate further – it turned out the dog had a pinched nerve.”

When should I get behaviourist help?

As mentioned before, it’s definitely a possibility that your dog’s whining has been reinforced. However, if your dog’s whining is escalating, a qualified behaviourist will help you manage and train things appropriately. “The sooner you consult a behaviourist, the better,” says Rima. “Usually with things like whining or a sudden change in behaviour, a behaviourist will ask you to get a full vet check first. We do this to rule out any underlying medical issues, otherwise training may not work as we would like it to.”

When should I get vet help?

“If there is a sudden onset of whining or it is escalating, then definitely go to the vet,” suggests Rima. “If your dog fell or possibly got injured while they were playing and whining occurs – minutes, hours or even days later – get it checked out by a vet. And, of course, if whining is accompanied by a change in behaviour.”

Dr Spencer says you should always see a vet if you’re worried about your dog’s whining, a vet will help you rule out any medical issues and if your dog’s still whining, then consult a qualified behaviourist, like Rima.

Whining: the bottom line

Despite all this, Dr Spencer believes it’s also important for us humans to understand that whining is normal, and it's also normal for us to want to respond to it – “that’s how whining evolved, it’s a sound that gets our attention and makes us feel a certain way. People within dog training spaces can sometimes be quite black and white – ‘Oh, if you give in to your dog’s whining, you’re a bad pet parent’. But we’re all going to make less than perfect decisions when we’re dealing with our dogs, but as long as we love them, they love us, and we’re caring for them, that’s what matters. As you get to know your dog, you’ll be able to get a feel for the differences in the way they communicate with you.”

