We all know that in hot weather we need to drink more and, naturally, we expect the same for our dogs. But have you ever noticed that your dog seems to drink more in winter?

There are several reasons that may explain this seemingly strange behaviour but first, it is important to know what water intake is normal for your dog so you can tell whether this thirsty behaviour is just one of those things, or a sign of something more serious. Read on for an overview of what increased thirst in the winter months could mean for your dog.

Main Takeaways Increased thirst can be as normal in winter as it is in summer as a dog’s body burns more energy to stay warm, or if they are exposed to dry conditions created by central heating or certain climates.

Increased thirst at any time of year can be a sign of many different diseases (especially if your dog is also weeing more). If the thirst seems unusual for your dog, see your vet for some basic urine and blood tests.

Never deprive your dog of water to stop them drinking more unless you have been to see a vet first to check out liver, kidney and hormone function – doing so could cause lethal dehydration.

Is it normal for dogs to drink more water in the winter?

Yes, it can be! Whilst high summer temperatures cause increased water loss from the body (in dogs, this comes in the form of water vapour as they pant to lose heat), other demands placed on your dog’s body in the winter can cause water loss through other mechanisms meaning they need to drink more when it’s cold, too. The important thing is to know what amount of water drinking is normal for your dog (so you can see your vet if it seems unusual) and to ensure your dog always has a plentiful supply of fresh water so they can drink as they need to.

Common reasons why dogs drink more in winter

Dry indoor heating and lower humidity

As the winter cold sets in, what do we all do? Turn the heating on! This has the effect of reducing humidity levels in our homes and actually creating quite dry environments. Because they’re suddenly spending more time in a dry environment, your dog will naturally take in less water as they breathe, and their mucous membranes (the porous tissues that line the mouth, nasal passages and guts) dry out more quickly, stimulating thirst. In some cold climates (usually seen in more northern countries, not so much the damp UK) the air outside is also less humid in the winter, so indoors or outdoors, dogs need more water in winter.

Increased activity levels

As mammals, dogs generate their own body heat through muscle activity in balance with the warmth from the environment they are in. As the weather gets colder, more heat has to be generated from the muscles to compensate for the cold external temperatures, and when they are outside your dog will run around even more to keep warm. This increases the need for fluids to keep the cells hydrated and functional.

Dietary changes

Dogs get a lot of their moisture from food, and some foods contain more water than others. You may find that if your dog prefers to eat kibble that they need to drink more to compensate for the fluid lost from eating less wet food.

Age-related changes

Ageing doesn’t just happen in winter but can sometimes seem more obvious as dogs slow down. In some elderly dogs, drinking more is related to canine cognitive dysfunction, aka ‘doggy dementia’, where they simply forget that they’ve already had a drink and go back for more. Several medical issues that cause increased drinking are more common in senior dogs, and these should always be ruled out by your vet before it’s considered ‘just’ old age.

Medical issues

The balance of water in the body is carefully controlled in a negative feedback loop between the kidneys (whose job it is to save water and return it to the blood) and the brain (which makes a hormone to tell the kidneys how much water to save). Diseases affecting either of these organs can cause increased drinking, as can liver disease, gastrointestinal disease, infections and hormonal issues like diabetes mellitus and Cushing’s disease. The full list of medical issues associated with increasing drinking is a long one, and it’s important to see your vet if you have any concerns to make sure your dog does not become dangerously dehydrated.

When to worry about increased drinking in the winter

Worrying about your dog’s increased drinking levels? The most important thing is to know a) what is normal for the average dog, and b) what is normal for your dog within that range. Most vets work on a dog needing 60–90ml of water per kilogram of bodyweight per 24 hours (although ranges of 20–100ml are referenced). For example, for a 10kg terrier, we would expect them to drink 600–900ml of water over a day. Some dogs naturally drink more, some drink less, so knowing what is normal for your dog is vital.

Winter dehydration signs in dogs

Many people think a reliable sign of dehydration in their dog is if they have a dry nose , but more accurate signs of dehydration to look for are:

Dry or ‘tacky’ gums and tongue.

A skin ‘tent’ – when you pinch the skin of your dog’s scruff, it stays tented rather than immediately springing back.

Panting.

Lethargy.

Increased heart rate.

Strong smelling, deep orange urine (although in some cases urine is very watery or not produced at all).

Sunken eyes.

Large volumes of vomiting or diarrhoea.

How to accurately monitor your dog’s water intake

It’s all very well to say how much a dog should be drinking, but how do you measure it? One way is to pour a known amount of water into their bowl at the start of a 24 hour period, and measure what is left at the end. This is less time consuming, but does not account for evaporation, spills or other animals using the bowl. The other technique is to pour smaller amounts into the bowl (say 200–500ml at a time) and top the bowl up as frequently as you need to, never letting it run dry. Be guided by your dog when measuring water intake – if they want it, they get it!

When to bring your dog to the vet for increased thirst

Increased thirst (polydipsia) is a common symptom for vets to see, and there are often other signs along with it that mean a visit is needed. Is your dog:

Suddenly drinking more than you would expect?

Urinating more too? Perhaps having accidents in the house or overnight?

Losing weight?

Losing their appetite?

Losing condition in their fur, or their belly seems an unusual shape?

A female who hasn’t been spayed?

With any of these symptoms, take a urine sample to your appointment. Your vet can quickly test it to see if the concentration is within a safe range, which then makes the decision making process quicker. They will likely recommend blood tests (for kidney function, liver function, diabetes and signs of infection), and may also ask for blood tests for certain hormones, or an ultrasound scan of the abdomen. In extreme cases if all these tests are normal they may need to do a water deprivation test, but this is a last resort as it can be dangerous and needs to be done under strict vet supervision.

How to help your dog stay hydrated in winter

To help your pup stay well hydrated this winter, here are some tips:

Know what volume of water is a normal amount for your dog, and ensure you offer at least this every day.

Keep bowls fresh and clean, or consider a water fountain.

Keep your heating at a moderate level to make sure the humidity levels stay normal (it’s better for your dry winter skin too!).

Add water to food or use a wet diet to increase moisture.

Bottom line: why dogs drink more water in the winter

It can be completely normal for dogs to drink more in water as they lose more water from their body being indoors with dry heated environments, or outdoors as they exercise more to keep warm. There are other benign reasons (such as eating more dry food) but it’s important to know what is normal for your dog so you can take them to the vet as soon as you have any concerns.

Frequently asked questions: dog drinking more water in winter

What amount is considered excessive drinking in dogs?

Drinking more than 90ml per kilogram bodyweight per 24 hours is considered excessive, but any increase in drinking that is unusual for your dog is worth a visit to the vet.

Should I be worried if my dog is drinking more water than usual?

Maybe, as there are many diseases that cause increased drinking. If there are no obvious changes in the environment (like putting the heating on or changing diet), then simple urine and blood tests at the vets can rule out most causes.

How much water should dogs drink in a day?

The average dog drinks between 60–90ml per kilo of bodyweight per 24 hours, but this varies considerably within and between individuals, and even between studies. Any change in the amount drunk is worth a visit to your vet.