A while ago, I gave my dog Lucy a kiss on her nose and noticed it was warm and dry, rather than the cold and wet I was expecting. It was a warm summer’s day, so I suspected she was a bit dehydrated and offered her a refreshing drink of cold chicken broth, which did the trick. But what if it’s not hot, yet your dog’s nose is drier than the Sahara? A dog’s nose should be cold and wet at all times, right? Well, actually – wrong. Turns out that the whole ‘healthy dogs should have cool, wet noses’ thing is an old wive’s tale, although it is true that a dry nose can be a symptom of something being wrong (although it won’t be the only symptom).

Main Takeaways A dry nose isn’t always a sign of illness – sleep, weather, heating or age can all cause temporary dryness.

More serious causes include severe dehydration, sunburn and heat-stroke, especially if other symptoms appear.

Seek veterinary advice if a dry nose is accompanied by vomiting, lethargy, excessive panting or behavioural changes.

Confused? Let’s start with why a dog’s nose is usually moist. Their noses secrete mucus opens in new tab that sits on the nostrils to enhance the absorption of all those delicious scents in the environment, which is what contributes to their incredible sense of smell. Plus, dogs lick their noses to transfer some of the scent particles that end up inside their mouths, which helps moisten the nose. These same mucus glands also produce a watery fluid that helps to cool a dog down as it evaporates – essentially their version of sweating.

So let’s dive into why your dog’s nose might be parched, if it’s something to worry about, and what you can do about it.

Why is my dog’s nose dry?

There are a number of reasons why your dog’s nose might be less than slippery, and, thankfully, not all of them are problematic

Harmless reasons your dog’s nose might be dry

Your dog’s been sleeping

Ever noticed that your dog's nose is a bit dry first thing in the morning? That’s totally normal. “When dogs sleep or nap, they don’t lick their nose, which can often make it feel drier than usual,” explains Dr Sarah Page-Jones, head veterinary surgeon at Pet Drugs Online opens in new tab . “It’s nothing to be concerned about, and typically, it will return to its normal state after they wake up and start licking their face.”

The environment

Come winter, my skin needs copious amounts of moisturiser to stop harsh wind or central heating from turning it into dust – the same can happen to our dogs’ noses. “Warm, dry air can cause the moisture on their nose to dry out, whether that’s the intense heat of the summer or heat from radiators during the winter months,” says Dr Page-Jones. “Try to keep your dog in a room with a mild temperature, or use a humidifier to add moisture back into the home and provide some relief for your pet.”

Age

A greying face isn’t the only thing you might notice when your dog reaches their senior years (weep). Dr Page-Jones says that dogs’ noses naturally become drier as they age, and begin producing less mucus.

Moderately serious reasons your dog’s nose might be dry

Mild dehydration

“Mild dehydration often occurs as a result of overexertion during exercise, which uses up the body’s stored water,” says Dr Sarah Page-Jones. “Make sure you give your dog plenty of water after taking them on a walk, so they can rehydrate fully.”

Sunburn

Despite the sun only rarely showing up in the UK, sunburn is something we should be aware of when it comes to our dogs. “A dog’s nose is a delicate area of skin that’s easily susceptible to sun damage, which can dry it out,” explains Dr Page-Jones. “Their nose will also likely be warm to the touch and show signs of redness. If this is the case, make sure they’re taken inside to somewhere cool.”

Once inside, you can soothe the nose by gently applying a cool, damp cloth. Mild sunburn will usually heal on its own over a few days, but severe sunburn – which is characterised by fluid-filled blisters, peeling skin or heightened sensitivity and pain around the nose – requires veterinary treatment. This may include pain relief, topical meds or antibiotics to prevent infection.

Although less likely in winter due to the sun’s UV rays being weaker from autumn to spring, sun damage is still a risk in colder months as snow can reflect up to 85 percent of UV rays back at you (and your dog). If your dog is susceptible to sunburn, Dr Page-Jones advises popping a layer of dog-safe sunscreen on their nose before walkies.

Dangerous reasons your dog’s nose might be dry

Severe dehydration

As with us two-legged folk, severe dehydration is a cause for concern, and something a quick drink won’t fix. “In a severely dehydrated dog, the body isn’t producing enough water to create moisture in the nose,” warns Dr Page-Jones. She says to look out for other symptoms, which include excessive panting, sunken eyes, vomiting, lethargy and reduced appetite. “If you notice any of these symptoms and are concerned that it could be severe dehydration, it’s important to take your dog to the vet immediately,” she advises. “They’ll be able to identify the underlying cause, such as a fever or another medical condition.”

Heat-stroke

Some dogs love to lie in the blazing sun, which can put them at risk of heat-stroke. This causes severe dehydration and – you guessed it – a dry nose. Dr Page-Jones says to look out for the other signs of heat-stroke, which include vomiting, red gums, excessive panting, disorientation, seizures and increased heart rate. “This illness can be life-threatening to dogs, so take them to the emergency vet immediately for the correct medical care,” she warns.

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to heat-stroke, so make sure you know how to keep your dog cool before those hot summer days come back around.

Does a dry nose mean my dog is sick?

Not necessarily – healthy dogs can have dry noses and sick dogs can have wet noses. While nose moisture levels can be a somewhat useful diagnostic tool when cross-referenced with other symptoms, checking your dog’s gum colour is more important when you suspect something’s seriously wrong.

Is it normal for a dog’s nose to be dry sometimes?

It sure is – it’s common for a dog’s nose to dry up when they’ve been in central heating or hot/cold weather, if they’re a senior dog, or if they’ve just woken up. Mild dehydration after exercise can also cause a dog’s nose to be dry – this should be easily resolved with a lovely slurp of water. More serious issues that can cause dry nose include severe dehydration, sunburn and heat-stroke.

Should I be worried if my dog’s nose is dry?

Not necessarily – if it’s dry and they seem otherwise fine, then just keep an eye on them (and offer them water if it’s warm or you’ve just come back from a walk). If a dry nose is accompanied by other symptoms, then it might be time to call the vet.

When should I take my dog to the vet for a dry nose?

Before you set off an emergency flare and bundle your dog off to the vet, you should try to identify the cause of the dry nose. “If it’s started feeling dry recently and there are no other worrying symptoms, it’s unlikely they’ll need to go to a vet,” Dr Page-Jones advises. “However, if it develops into something more serious, or they’re already showing other symptoms, such as vomiting, excessive panting, or even seizures, then it’s time to call the vet.”

Unsure? Err on the side of caution and seek veterinary advice anyway.

Should I put anything on my dog’s dry nose?

Never put any lotion or balm on your pet’s nose before checking with a vet, as it can be easily licked off and may contain ingredients that are toxic to dogs. “Your vet will understand what your dog needs according to its breed, age, any allergies, and other medical conditions that could affect what treatment they require,” adds Dr Page-Jones. “For most dogs, coconut oil is harmless, but it can cause a mess when applied. Instead, opt for dog-specific balms that are intended to be applied topically, but only do so at the recommendation of your vet.”

Does heating or cold weather affect my dog’s nose moisture?

Central heating, air conditioning, hot weather, sun, cold weather and wind can all sap moisture out of your pup’s nose.

