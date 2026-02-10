When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?

Even if it’s nice for us, it can very easily be too hot for your pup

We all love a bit of sun. And we all love our dogs. But, unfortunately, the two don’t mix very well. In fact, there’s a real risk of your dog becoming ill if you walk them when it’s too hot.

From what temperature is actually too hot for your dog, to recognising when they’re starting to overheat, here’s the lowdown on walking your dog on warmer days.

Main Takeaways Most dogs can be safely walked at temperatures below 20C (64F), although some flat-faced breeds or overweight dogs will start to struggle above 15C.

Think carefully about whether you really need to go for a walk when temperatures are in the 20s. Can you walk in the early morning and evening instead of the middle of the day? Can you stick to shaded woodland and avoid pavements that may burn paws?

Between 20–23C (68–74F), dogs are at risk of developing heat-stroke if they are exercised for too long or too intensely. (But temperatures below this can still be life-threatening for some dogs).

Everything from age and breed to health and fitness level will impact how well they cope with the heat so you’ll need to pay attention to your individual dog.

If in doubt, don’t go out!

How do you know when it’s too hot to walk your dog?

There’s no hard and fast rule as every dog is an individual. Factors such as their age, breed, fitness level and health will affect how they cope with the heat and their risk level of heat-related illness. It’s also not just about the temperature – high humidity levels opens in new tab on warm days are difficult for our dogs just as they are for us.

There are some sensible things you can do to help decide whether it’s a good idea to take your dog on a walk. Firstly, if you’re feeling hot and bothered, your dog definitely will be too.

Secondly, you can check surfaces. If the pavement’s too hot for your hand after touching it for a few seconds, it’s going to be too hot for your dog’s paws. And thirdly, if in doubt, it’s best to keep them inside. As the PDSA opens in new tab recommends, “If in doubt, don’t go out.” After all, no dog has ever died from missing one walk.

General temperature guidelines for your dog

Generally, below 20C (68F) is a safe temperature opens in new tab for most dogs to walk in according to emergency services provider Vets Now. However, some dogs – particularly those who may be a bigger breed, overweight or flat-faced – can find even the high teens a struggle.

Between 20–23C (68–74F), dogs are at risk of developing heat-stroke if they are exercised for too long or too intensely. They also face a similar risk even if they aren’t exercised rigorously, but have underlying health conditions.

You should be very careful when it comes to exercising your dog in temperatures between 24–27C (75–81F). The majority of dogs will not tolerate these temperatures well and the risk of them becoming ill due to the heat is quite high.

The most dangerous temperature is 28C (82F) and above. Walking your dog in this can be a serious threat to their life.

Signs it’s too hot to walk your dog

Look at how your dog is behaving. Are they panting or seeming unsettled at home when the weather’s warm? Or seeming extra exhausted after a play session? That may be a sign they’re already struggling with the heat, so putting more stress on the body via exercise isn’t a good idea.

You can check outdoor surfaces, too. Things such as pavements opens in new tab can absorb and store heat, making them up to 50C (122F) higher than the air temperature. So, if you can’t lay your hands or feet on a surface for a few seconds without feeling too hot, your dog’s paws won’t be able to cope either.

Should you walk your dog in hot weather?

While physical exercise is important for dogs opens in new tab , taking them for a walk in hot weather can cause more harm than good. In some cases, it can lead to life-threatening medical issues.

There are several reasons dogs struggle in the heat. These include:

Not being able to sweat in the way that we do: dogs primarily sweat opens in new tab through their paws and mainly rely on panting to cool down. Unfortunately, these techniques aren’t very efficient or effective in warm weather. They’re even less successful opens in new tab for dogs who struggle to breathe such as flat-faced breeds.

Having furry coats: while some dogs have thicker coats than others, having fur in general means their body will keep hold of more heat and take longer opens in new tab to cool down. Remember some breeds are bred to live in colder climates (such as Huskies, Malamutes, Newfoundlands and Chows) and have very thick coats designed to keep heat IN – although they can breathe more easily than flat-faced breeds, they are in just as much danger from the heat.

Risks of walking dogs in hot weather

Heat exhaustion

If dogs’ natural cooling mechanisms aren’t working or they’re unable to physically escape the heat, their internal body temperature will continue to rise opens in new tab and heat-related illness will begin to occur. First, they will develop opens in new tab heat stress then heat exhaustion.

At this point, they may become weak and slow to react. Panting may become even more excessive and there may be other physical changes such as a dry mouth and nose, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Heat-stroke

Heat-stroke is the final and most severe stage of heat-related illness in dogs. It can result in lasting damage opens in new tab to organs and can be fatal.

One study opens in new tab published in 2024 found that just over a quarter of dogs taken to emergency vets for heat-related illness died. Another study opens in new tab showed that exercise was the reason for almost 75 percent of heat-stroke cases in the UK.

Burned paws

It’s not just internal damage that can occur in the heat. As pavements and similar surfaces can become very hot, it's possible for dogs’ paws to be burned opens in new tab when walking on them.

Check your dog’s paws for any changes in colour or blistering. You may notice that some dogs lick or chew their feet, start to limp or simply refuse to walk. Take that as a sign the heat’s too much for them.

It’s worth noting that dogs should never wear shoes or booties in hot weather. You may think you’re protecting their feet from the hot ground, but as dogs sweat through their paws, covering them in a bootie (no matter how cute they look) can severely hinder their cooling abilities and even warm them up.

Special considerations for walking your dog in warm weather

Age and health considerations

Some dogs will struggle more than others in the heat. Age can play a big role. Both puppies and senior dogs are more likely opens in new tab to get heat-stroke so be extra careful when you walk them.

Similarly, dogs with underlying health issues can be at higher risk opens in new tab of becoming unwell as their body can heat up quicker and take longer to cool. This includes dogs who:

have heart disease

have lung conditions

are overweight

are generally unfit

are dehydrated

Breed-specific heat sensitivities

Brachycephalic, or flat-faced, breeds such as Pugs, French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs are particularly at risk opens in new tab when temperatures soar. Simply because the shorter snouts and narrowed airways that these breeds can have means they can’t breathe, pant or cool down as effectively as others.

In fact, a Vets Now study opens in new tab found French Bulldogs were six times more likely to get heat-stroke compared to a Labrador. French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs made up over a third of heat-stroke cases.

The same study also looked at dogs with double coats who may struggle to quickly lose heat, finding that Chow Chows were almost 12 times more likely to develop heat-stroke than a Labrador.

However, some surprising breeds opens in new tab have also been found to have an increased risk of heat-related illness. Springer Spaniels and Border Collies being two. It’s possible that being energetic and highly motivated, these breeds may be more inclined opens in new tab to move around lots in the heat and continue moving even if they’re feeling hot.

What to do if your dog overheats

It’s important to take action opens in new tab quickly if your dog has become too hot. First, stop any exercise and move them into a cool, shady spot where they can rest. Ensure they have small amounts of cool water to drink, and if possible get them wet too, using running water.

After doing this essential first aid, then contact your vet immediately who will be able to let you know what to do and if you need to bring your dog in to be seen.

T hey will advise you to continue cooling your dog down until their breathing settles before you transport them. This will involve pouring cool water over them, being careful that they’re not inhaling any water by avoiding their head area.

If you have a place you can immerse them in such as a paddling pool and your dog is young and healthy, you can do this but ensure their head is kept above water.

Older dogs or dogs with health issues do better opens in new tab with being sprayed with cool water, avoiding their face, and using a fan or air conditioning if you can.

Don’t place wet towels over them as this can trap the heat, and make their body temperature rise even more, making things worse. Be sure to monitor them and stop what you’re doing if they start shivering.

How to recognise heat-stroke in dogs

Spotting early signs that your dog’s distressed from the heat is vital for keeping them safe opens in new tab . Here are some specific things to look out for:

Excessive panting or drooling, even when they’re resting.

Unusual noises or difficulty when breathing.

Gums or tongue that have turned blue or grey in colour (or a deep blood red in extreme cases).

Glassy eyes.

Seeming excessively tired.

Seeming clumsy or unsteady.

Vomiting or diarrhoea.

Collapsing.

Not responding to you.

Won’t my dog know when they’re getting too hot?

Unfortunately not. Dogs will often continue running around and playing even when they’re exhausted or feeling hot, particularly if they find it fun. It’s up to us to be responsible when exercising them, only take them out for a walk when the weather is cool enough, and watch out for early signs that they’re struggling.

Best practices for walking your dog during hot weather

If you are going to walk your dog on warmer days, then ensure they’re walked at cooler times such as early in the morning. Even evenings can be too warm on some days so keep an eye on the temperature and humidity level.

Try to stick to shadier spots such as woodlands, avoiding pavement or tarmac surfaces that can become excessively hot.

M ake sure you have water and a portable bowl on you at all times, having regular breaks throughout your walk.

As for the type of exercise you do, keep it calm. Avoid high intensity activities like repetitive ball throwing, running or cycling with your dog and keep the walk shorter than normal if you need to. Stop before they start to really struggle.

Alternatives to walks in hot weather

Don’t forget that it’s okay for your dog to miss a walk and that there are plenty of ways to stimulate them at home instead.

Why not set up a small pool if you have the space so they can have some water fun? Or give them some frozen treats in Kongs or lickimats to occupy them. Even puzzle games and short training sessions can come in handy on hot days.

Finally, it’s perfectly OK to just have a rest day and chill out with them. It’s good for them as much as it is for us!

Bottom line: how hot is too hot to walk your dog?

While temperatures below 20C (68F) may be okay for most, every dog is different. So watch how your dog copes in various temperatures and adjust their walks to suit. If you’re not sure, then it’s always best to be safe and stay home. Remember: if in doubt, don’t go out!

Frequently asked questions: when is it too hot to walk your dog?

What is the best time to walk my dog in the summer?

Early mornings are often best. On really hot days, that may be before 8am. Some late evenings may also work, but humidity can remain in the evenings so keep an eye on things.

Can I walk my dog in 25C weather?

This temperature would be very uncomfortable for a lot of dogs and potentially dangerous. Vets Now opens in new tab gives an eight out of ten risk rating for temperatures between 24–27C (75–81F) and advises being extremely cautious. So only walk your dog if you absolutely need to – for example, a quick toilet walk.

What surfaces are safest in hot weather?

Opt for grassy or shaded surfaces as tarmac or concrete surfaces – so your typical pavements – can become very, very hot. Remember that if it’s too hot for your hands or feet, it’s too hot for your dog!

What should I bring for hot weather walks?

Lots of water is a must along with something for your dog to drink from. If your dog needs some extra help to remain cool and must be outside, consider accessories such as cooling vests.

Don’t forget to bring your phone too just in case of an emergency opens in new tab .

Is 28C too hot for a dog walk?

Yes, never walk your dog at 28C (82F). It’s dangerous opens in new tab for all dogs to be exercising in that kind of temperature and may even be life-threatening. For some dogs, including puppies, senior dogs and flat-faced breeds, this danger is present at even lower temperatures.

This information is not meant to be a substitute for veterinary care. Always follow the instructions provided by your vet.

